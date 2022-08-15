Grace Tame Snubbed Several Ministers!!

Well, we all remember how upset Jenny was with Grace Tame’s bad manners when she and Scott invited her to one of their several homes and she didn’t even smile after the Prime Minister whistled her over to be in the photograph with them.

Anyway, while a significant minority of people were upset with what they saw as a snub of the PM, little did they know that Grace was being ungracious to more than just the one minister.

No, Grace was also snubbing the Health, Finance and Resources Minister at the same time because, well, Scotty was all these things. He was another three ministers.

At least…

I mean, I’m not an insider and so I don’t know if he’d added any more ministries to his collection and completed the set, entitling him to shout bingo if anyone is running a bingo card on “What jobs have you done?”

For all we know, he may be Minister for the Environment, Education, Science. Arts, Sport, Foreign Affairs, Home Affairs, Close To Home Affairs, Immigration and several others that took his fancy… Maybe even Attorney-General, given his statements on the presumption of innocence, as well as Treasurer and Holder of The Perpendicular Rod…

I use the present tense because while it’s normal to relinquish your ministry once a new government is elected, there is nothing normal about Scott Morrison. Given that we didn’t know about the other ministries at the time, for all we know, he and the Governor-General may have had a private little meeting where he was sworn in to all sorts of secret jobs that have nothing to do with building contractors or private charities.

Anyway, back to Grace because if it was rude to snub one minister then how much ruder was it snub all those others as well. Why didn’t she just say how ambitious she was for the guy standing beside her?

So I’m calling Grace to apologise to all those ministers that she snubbed with one raised eyebrow…

And I think that she should do it just as soon as Scott Morrison tells us about every single ministry that he claimed and didn’t tell us about.

