Governments need to listen to community groups on climate change

By Keith Antonysen

Profit is of far more importance than the wellbeing of individuals, communities and countries it would seem, displayed by ignoring the need to transition away from existing fossil fuel mines and no new fossil fuel mines should be developed. We are constantly seeing extreme conditions amplified by greenhouse gases. Both major political parties are involved with not doing enough to ward off climate change. The LNP did little, the Labor government has sought to decrease national emissions but creates a huge carbon footprint through exporting large amounts of fossil fuels. The reason being cosy International agreements. Those agreements fit in nicely with the wishes of fossil fuel corporations.

Extinction Rebellion has been instrumental in the formation of a group of scientists taking the same kind of actions as Extinction Rebellion take. Other scientists have suggested that scientists go on strike by not involving themselves in the next IPCC Report. A number of scientists are extremely disappointed with what politicians are doing in relation to climate change policy; and so, are willing to place their positions on the line. Governments have acted by criminalising activists gluing themselves to buildings or chaining themselves to equipment. It provides a paradox; it’s not ok to be a nuisance but it is fine to support industries which cause death to humans and the biosphere along with other significant nasty occurrences which affect millions of people worldwide.

CAN-West, as with many other groups seeks to provide information about climate change. Councils have been contacted along with State and Federal politicians. CAN-West has been involved with stalls at community functions. A few years ago, CAN-West was involved with an information session organised in relation to a micro hydro plant. Some communities are centred around renewable energy obtained from micro hydro plants and solar energy.

Many Municipal Councils have policies in relation to climate change though how stringently those policies are enacted is open to question. But there have been some projects such as safeguarding shore lines that have displayed strong action. It depends on how much action is taken to reduce greenhouse gases which will determine the success or otherwise of policies and projects developed in slowing down climate change damage.

The greenhouse gases already expelled into the atmosphere do not dissipate for a number of decades in the case of methane, and many centuries in the case of CO2. Some CO2 is taken up by Oceans, though as Oceans warm the ability to take up CO2 is reduced. Deforestation is another factor which reduces the amount of CO2 stored.

Many citizens in communities are involved with practical enterprises such as community gardens, or micro hydro or solar schemes; other people are involved with promoting science; others are operating as political activists; some people might take on most of those activities. Within these groups there is a wide demographic distribution.

Keith Antonysen has been researching climate change for decades. Apart from reading about climate science, Keith also views pseudo-science presented by contrarians. It seems that the material referenced by contrarians is continually recycled. Immense problems will be created unless real efforts are made to thwart the worst climate can throw at us. Nature bats last.

