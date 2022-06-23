Governments are the cause of many of our problems – they could also easily solve them
The central purpose of government in a democracy is to be the role model for, and protector of, equality and freedom and our associated human rights. They should set an ethical standard for the people to emulate.
Yet we are subjected to atrocious behaviour from our politicians. They seem to have no qualms about rorting expenses, using public money for political purposes or their position for personal gain, doling out jobs for the boys and girls and contracts without tender to mates, slandering their opponents and downright lying if they think it will help their cause. The behaviour in question time is appalling as are the seemingly endless stories about sexual harassment and assault.
That sets a bad tone for the country.
Economic responsibility should include protection from the negative consequences of free markets. The government must defend us against unscrupulous merchants and employers, and the extreme class structure that results from their exploitation.
Figures from the March quarter show that, even though more of the population was in work than ever before, the share of national income going to wages sunk to a near all-time low of 49.8%. Before COVID the wages share was 53%. At the start of the 2000s it was 56%.
During the first two years of the pandemic, the world’s ten richest men more than doubled their fortunes to $1.9 trillion, while over 160 million more people were forced into poverty.
Yet employers scream blue murder if asked to share increasing profits whether through wage rises or taxation. Wage theft and tax avoidance/evasion are rampant whilst governments chase spurious overpayments in welfare, make compliance with Jobseeker harder, and refuse to increase income support payments.
More often than not, governments put corporate interests in front of workers, consumers and the environment.
Allowing mining companies and irrigators to dictate water usage has led to dire environmental consequences. Water theft is ignored. Pollution breaches attract miniscule fines. Required environmental offsets are not adhered to. Unapproved earthworks to trap, and then sell, flood water have devastated properties with little consequence or delivered nothing for all the government money thrown at them.
Businesses fraudulently collected JobKeeper – no problem – yet nurses and teachers who kept working throughout the pandemic are fined for withdrawing their labour in order to campaign for more staff and wages that don’t go backwards.
Instead of society’s infrastructure, including roads, posts and telecommunications, and water, sewage and energy utilities remaining in public hands and solely dedicated to the common good, many such services have been privatised, increasing costs and reducing the quality of service to users as companies strive for ever higher profits for shareholders.
That such assets should have public ownership is expressed in the idea of the “commons.” They should be owned by and shared between the members of the current population, and preserved for future generations rather than sold off by politicians for a one-off sugar hit to a budget.
A privatised care sector with inadequate regulation and oversight has also been a disaster. I was astonished to hear Bill Shorten say that 90% of NDIS providers aren’t registered. I was also dismayed to find out when my mother went into aged care that there is no required staff to resident ratio.
When we owned the Commonwealth Bank, it could influence interest rates through competition. Medibank Private did the same thing with private health insurance costs. When we owned our air and sea ports, the government could control charges. All whilst returning a profit to public finances.
That an energy superpower like Australia is suffering soaring prices and threats of blackouts is a shocking example of lack of forethought in sacrificing an advantage to private profit.
John Howard sold off Telstra and put the money into a sovereign wealth fund established mainly to meet future liabilities for payment of superannuation to retired federal public servants. As of the end of March, total funds under the management of the Future Fund stands at $249bn – the golden egg fiercely guarded by a broody old Peter Costello. There is about $50 billion just sitting there in cash. The Emergency Response fund has $4.6 billion in it and the DisabilityCare Australia Fund, $14.5 billion. Surely we could find better uses for this money?
The housing crisis, both in affordability and supply, has been exacerbated by governments offering generous tax concessions to investors. They have also been remiss in oversight of development approvals. Suburbs are built without the social infrastructure to support them or, even worse, in areas at significant risk of flooding, bushfires or coastal erosion.
Political donations are shrouded in secrecy and lobbyists, many of them former politicians or staffers, have easy access and too great an influence on policy. Ministers are not required to tell us who they meet with or why.
We blithely ignore the social harm caused by gambling and alcohol, presumably because of the money governments collect from these powerful industries.
When governments have access to the best experts, the latest evidence and analysis and the benefits of a fiat currency, and yet these problems persist, it’s hard not to think that politicians think more about themselves than they do about making decisions in the best interests of the country.
I think all politician should be refundable,like most things you buy from some of the big retailers.I think most people with half a brain,know that most politicians are 90% spin and 10% of trying to be a human being.I often wonder how kids can lie at such a early age,im guessing it must be hot wired into our genetics.But i think these guys would have been able to do this while they were still in the mothers womb.Corruption in itself is like a pandemic,but we don’t seem to have any vaccine for this,its like being on a tread mill and never seems to have any end.For once in my life i would like to see a politician that does what he says,but i think this is just a pipe dream,the power is in the wrong hands,we need a political messiah,maybe by the end of the century if we still have a planet to fight over.
I remember the first time I knowingly told a lie. I was in kindergarten and my best friend’s mother gave birth to a baby girl on the weekend. I had always wanted a little sister.
When my friend told the class on Monday, I said my mother had a baby on the weekend too….. and wondered why I didn’t get the same attention.
Unfortunately, my mother was the school librarian and at work that day.
I told the lie because I wanted something someone else had, because I wanted attention, and because I thought I could fool my audience.
I really could have been a politician.
Thanks Kaye Lee
I see that it is now becoming apparent that the rather surprising resignation of Deputy NSW Premier John Barilaro in October last year may have foreshadowed another appointment in the offing rather than his excuse at the time : Mr Barilaro fought back tears as he told reporters public life had “taken a toll”.
A toll that wouldn’t be heard in the Big Apple.
The job as senior trade and investment commissioner to the Americas in New York attracts a salary of $500,000 in addition to which there is a generous accommodation allowance plus travel and entertaining expenses. The job, after diligent head-hunting had been going to highly-qualified businesswoman Jenny West .
Jenny West was selected for this position based on her experience which includes positions such as deputy secretary, trade & international Global NSW as well as head of trade & investment and general manager digital innovation & client services at Austrade. She has also held roles in the private sector at Telstra as the NSW-ACT director of Telstra Country Wide and at Westpac as head of migrant & expatriate banking.
On Wednesday, Premier Perrottet revealed that Amy Brown, the chief executive of Investment NSW, was responsible for hiring Barilaro over the highly-qualified businesswoman Jenny West, who had previously been identified as the preferred candidate for the job and according to some reports had actually been offered and had accepted the job. It has also been reported that Ms West will now be compensated having been gazumped by ‘Pork’ Barilaro – a nickname he wears with pride according to Wikipedia : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Barilaro
It’s what you are talking about, Kaye Lee. There will now be an enquiry which should uncover what has been going on and establish, among other matters, that Barilaro is totally unsuited to this job, both in temperament and experience.
Thanks to zealous investigative reporting by the Guardian we may be able to knock this one on the head : https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2022/jun/22/final-decision-maker-who-picked-john-barilaro-for-trade-job-directly-reported-to-him-as-public-servant
This is why we need an ever alert ICAC !
well hopefully a federal ICAC will sort out some of the problems and allow a nicer style of politician to develop…
we certainly deserve better than what we have suffered under in recent times
As we’ve seen – especially over the last nine years – some governments conjure up the notion that the dots between problems and solutions are too far apart to join.
I exclude John Howard from that bunch as he threw out the rule book. He started with a solution then created the problem.
Last Gov ignored anything that looked like a problem
No political corruption here. None at all. Jobs for the boys? Perish the thought…move on…
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2022/jun/23/recruiter-told-to-halt-search-for-new-york-trade-role-a-day-before-john-barilaros-resignation