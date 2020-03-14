Giving Peter Dutton Curry!

Twitter showed its nasty side when people heard that poor, old Peter Dutton had been struck done with Covid-19. Of course, I’m sure that many would argue that someone so deviod of empathy can’t expect any when karma strikes. Some were even nasty enough to bring up the repeal of Medevac and suggest that Dutton should have to seek approval from the refugees on Manus or Nauru before getting treatment

Personally, I’d like to think that I’m better than that. Ok, I only said that I like to think that I’m better than that, I didn’t say that I actually was. I did start to say to someone wouldn’t it be terrible if he was so ill that he had to leave Parliament and I managed most of that without smiling broadly. Even if I’m not perfect, I’m not going to gloat or take part in schadenfreude. No, I’m just going to say isn’t it great that Petey is in isolation and getting the treatment he deserves.

Of course, when I say that he’s getting what he deserves, I’m not suggesting that he deserves to be suffering with Coronavirus. No, I’m just simply happy that Mr Dutton will be eating a healthy curry tonight. I’m sure you all remember that our PM suggested that if we knew anyone in isolation then the best thing to do was to take them round a curry, so undoubtedly ScoMo has whipped together one of his curries and rushed it over.

Now I bet some of you are asking the obvious question: Wouldn’t Mr Morrison be risking spreading the virus by visiting someone who has it?

Well, it seems that Morrison doesn’t need to worry because he doesn’t have Covid-19 and there was no danger that he’ll get it. No, he hasn’t been tested. He just knows because, well, he hasn’t been exposed to it because when he met with Mr Dutton earlier in the week, Mr Dutton was just fine and showing no signs of anything. According to the official story, Mr Dutton picked it up the week before but this didn’t mean that he was a danger to anyone in the Cabinet when they met last Tuesday because he didn’t show symptoms until Thursday when medical experts managed to complete a 72 hour test and give him the results before the day was out.

Did I mention that Scottie believes in miracles?

Mr Dutton’s hospitalisation had many calling for the isolation of the entire Cabinet… Actually, many had been calling for the entire government to be put in isolation for several months now, so that may have nothing to do with Dutton’s illness.

Whatever, even though the PM has assured us that the Cabinet don’t need testing and that crowds of over 500 are just fine until Monday, there’s a lot of worried people out there. And one of the things that’s worrying them is the number of people who say that this is no worse than the average flu – which kills millions – so there’s really nothing to worry about. While it may be true that this is no worse, perhaps that suggests that we should take flu prevention more seriously than not take measures to slow the spread of the pandemic.

To me it’s akin to suggesting that one can safely swim in crocodile-infested waters because more people die from car accidents.

Anyway, hopefully, Mr Morrison’s curry has given Mr Dutton all the incentive he needs to get well and to get back to his main job of telling us that the trouble with the Labor party is that they bring politics into everything.

Thoughts and prayers, Mr Dutton.

