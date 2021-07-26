GG Picking his Spots Oblivious to the Crisis in His Own Backyard – These Common Threads of Office
The GG Buffoon is a do-nothing Liberal backer and military general hand-picked by the Prime Minister, and unlike a predecessor 46 years ago who turned on Gough Whitlam for far, far less – then, there was no crisis in the population, no monoliths of government corruption, no gross government incompetence, and no threat to the people they governed, but a progressive and popular Labor government.
Today we have all these serious constitutional transgressions and existential threats and this GG buffoon sits on his arse installing more corrupt politicians like cowboy beetroot water-rort Barnaby Joyce and sports-rort lying cowgirl Bridget McKenzie.
Meanwhile Delta spreads due to poor and negligent border management, quarantine, vaccine supply, botched rollout and absence of public service infrastructure putting our entire population at risk, all courtesy of the Liberals and Nationals in Federal Office and the one NSW State that has been responsible for both major national outbreaks last year (cruise ships border farce) and this year’s Delta variant (flight crew transfer/hotel quarantine and delayed/ambivalent lockdown).
The two arrogant recalcitrant corrupt LNP governments in Australia (NSW and Federal) are destroying the Australian way of life, our freedoms, our health and our economy and totally clueless, authoritarian and hypocritical when it comes to management of the pandemic, public health, lockdowns, civil freedoms, quarantine, vaccination choice, supply and rollout – blaming anyone that moves other than themselves.
Both these governments should have long since been turned over to the people for early general elections with strict electoral and media information protocols, guidelines, donation caps and public declarations that cannot be manipulated and interfered with by the gutter corporate press monopoly, particularly News Corp, Sky News and extreme right wing bully boy radio shock jocks with their snap liberal bum-licking ministerial interviews.
But no, the GG is too busy minding his own business picking his spots oblivious to the crisis in his own backyard, and has anyone even heard of the unbeknown NSW Governor in hiding? And why, because he was hand-picked by the Prime Minister to do as he was told, not by the people and unlike a controversial predecessor 46 years ago, sits at home protecting only his own arse and government during lockdown, while Australia burns and chokes again, this time in its veins and arteries.
Alas what can a common (silent) juror do other than be directed by the judge? It took a rebellion of the troops in 1808 to send the only governor of NSW packing, Captain William Bligh… aye remember him! But now we get our governors, generals, judges and premiers all mixed up in the same palette, fancy that!
And these common threads of office – No heavy national bushfire fighting equipment and infrastructure – still; no national climate change policy – still; no national quarantine infrastructure, no coordinated national pandemic plan – still; no fundamental public service administration and expertise to defend and coordinate a national public crisis response; and effectively no vaccine (failed national supply and rollout) – The true plague behind these life threatening existential crises are the Liberals – still. After all these years so little changes, their spotty nosed bum-picked ideologies, pathologies, entitlements, arrogance, incompetence and corruption; and of course, our appointed judges and generals… Governors, no Freudian slips here.
If you are not for the people, you are against them – But you can man the stills with a ration of rum!
Who is the G.G. now?
David – General David John Hurley nominated and announced by Scott Morrison in December 2018, less than 4 months into his back-stabbing office as an unelected Prime Minister.
Uhm …. you appear to be ill-informed about the ”rebellion” against Governor Bligh. This is probably because the chief organiser and self entitled John Macarthur has scurrilously demonised Bligh to protect his own traitorous position. His progeny has perpetuated the myth for about 200 years.
Given that by 1975 Australian commerce executives were too frequently part of the extended Macarthur family, it is easy to see why Australia needed the 1972 Whitlam ALP government to drag Australian business screaming into the 20th century.
Indeed, NEC. The Rum Corps rebellion against Bligh was merely one of the earlier corruption scandals in the sad history of Australian misgovernment.
A modern Bligh would be tried in secret (a la Bernard Collaery and Witness K) and sent into permanent detention somewhere offshore.
New England Cocky – ‘The Rum Rebellion of 1808 was a coup d’état in the then-British penal colony (now the Australian state) of New South Wales, staged by the New South Wales Corps in order to depose Governor William Bligh. Australia’s first and only military coup, it is named after early Sydney’s illicit rum trade, over which the Rum Corps, as it became known, maintained a monopoly. During the first half of the 19th century, it was widely referred to in Australia as the Great Rebellion’.
‘Bligh, a former Royal Navy officer known for his overthrow in the mutiny on the Bounty, had been appointed governor in 1805 to rein in the power of the Corps. Within two years, rising tensions between Bligh and the military elite, as well as prominent civilians such as John Macarthur, prompted Major George Johnston to organise an armed takeover. On 26 January 1808, 400 soldiers marched on Government House and arrested Bligh. He was kept in confinement in Sydney, then aboard a ship off Hobart, Van Diemen’s Land, for the next two years while Johnston acted as Lieutenant-Governor of New South Wales. The military remained in control until the 1810 arrival from Britain of Major-General Lachlan Macquarie, who became the colony’s new governor’ – Wikipedia.
If this history needs correcting, then it might require a revision in Wikipedia and a few of our own history books. No doubt they are wrong about a lot of things, particularly Aboriginal and colonial accounts, but not heard about this being disputed, rather celebrated somewhat like Ned Kelly. Of course we were not around then, but I wonder who were the bullies and tyrants, William Bligh of Bounty fame or colonial elite John Macarthur? Likely both of them.
Bullies and tyrants aside how does it change the record of events and who was deposed? Today’s parallels of how the ‘elite to rule’ call the shots, backstab and usurp the public record through mainstream media, wealth, status and influence don’t appear to have changed at all. Alas still no will to depose them among our misguided and subjugated population.
Well documented Jon Chesterson. NSW the most corrupt state in the federation, now has the most corrupt PM and the most useless clueless Governors at state and federal level.
We’ve just won the gold medal for corruption
The only ones pleased are the developers, and the beneficiaries of the Scummos’ and Gladys shagbag’s largesse in awarding building and state contracts, the LNP donors, the tax avoiders, the liberals appointed to plum public service positions. Its like the old days in NSW.
As for the ‘honourable’ GGs, its see, hear, and speak nothing about the state of affairs. They’re just here for the good times, the great wine cellars, the impressive uniforms the pomp and ceremony.
Bring on the Republic.
Henry you are so right – We desperately need a Republic where the executive Prime Minister and Head of State are represented and elected by the people. Both the contemporaneous and historical record our definitive witness.
Bligh may have been a tough commander, but I suspect Fletcher and co just saw a little paradise that would be a lot more fun than another two years at sea on HMS Bounty. Don’t forget that Bligh got his little contingent back home safely in the long boat, managing to do a lot of precision charting on the way. Reminiscent in my mind of Shackleton’s effort in the James Caird. Also remember that Macquarie arrived with a company of professional Scottish soldiers, and took no nonsense from the Rum core and its supporters.
If, as it appears, you are advocating that the GG sack the government then I think you are seriously on the wrong track. The Kerr sacking of Whitlam was a classic example of extreme hubris and self aggrandisement by an unelected buffoon who exceeded his authority by conniving with an unprincipled Opposition Leader to unseat a properly elected government and in so doing ensured such an event could and should never occur again. Much as we may despise this government, and many do, not just for its COVID mishandling, but for its many examples of the contempt in which it holds the voters, it was nevertheless elected. The place to punish this corrupt,venal, stupid collection of politicians is at the ballot box and the sooner that happens the better.