Fundraising or Fanfaring?

The Cudlee Creek fires in the Adelaide Hills started on the 22nd December, and led to one life being lost, the destruction of at least 86 homes, 500 outbuildings, 227 cars, 3700 livestock and over 40,000 hectares.

The state government appointed Alex Zimmerman as the Local Recovery Coordinator for the Cudlee Creek Fire on 22nd December 2019, and the Lobethal Recovery Centre was established on the 6th January 2020.

However, there is a place in the Adelaide Hills calling itself ‘Nairne Fire Support’, which is actually a front for the local Pentecostal church, Hills Family Church. This outfit had assumed the title ‘zone leaders’ for the fire recovery efforts, before the state government set up its response.

Nairne Fire Support have established a Facebook site and have been collecting money, but if donations are not marked ‘CFS’ (and the money does not appear to be going directly to CFS, but has supported food and refreshments for the CFS) then the money goes to the Church.

Nairne Fire Support have said that they are unable to provide receipts for donations.

Nairne Fire Support is not a registered charity or organisation, so do not appear to have the right to collect these funds (the Church is a registered charity).

Today, Nairne Fire Support posted on their Facebook page that South Australian Liberal MP Dennis Hood (a born-again Christian) had raised $2000 in donations and visited them to give it directly to them. This is a strange gesture given that the official recovery response is underway, and the state government had set up its own ‘SA Bushfire Appeal.’

