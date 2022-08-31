Fun times ahead.

The AIMN opened its doors in January 2013. It was an election year and Tony Abbott was Leader of the Opposition, and Tony, bless him, was the gift that kept on giving: So much idiocy and incompetence wrapped up in one small package.

Readers couldn’t get enough of him. In my 15 years in social media I’ve learned that people love reading an article about someone they don’t like. It reinforces their own opinions.

Nobody liked Tony, yet I thank him for providing The AIMN with a wealth of material. They were fun times.

We belonged to the growing number of independent sites doing their darndest to keep him out of The Lodge. But alas, he got the keys and we then spent the next nine years trying to take away the keys from him and his successors.

Tony eventually became a distant memory, yet we got by without him.

After Labor’s victory in the May election I pondered whether our time was up. The battle had been won. What on earth would we do now? It was that “What will we do without Tony” sort of feeling all over again.

It appears though – that despite my gloom – our work is not yet done.

Fun times are ahead and we’ll still have plenty to write about:

Scott Morrison as Minister for Everything will attract a wealth of scrutiny.

There’s the forthcoming ICAC. That should be a real buzz.

The Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

Possible leadership challenges if Peter Dutton continues his slumping (un)popularity.

Murdoch suing Crikey and the ramifications of it.

The Jobs Summit.

Someone from the Opposition will do or say something stupid (that’s a 100% guarantee).

… just to name a handful.

Plus, of course, a government needs to be held to account no matter which party it is.

But primarily, we will be repeating our goals from 2013: Doing our best to keep the Coalition in opposition.

And here’s one scary thought to keep in mind …

As long as there’s a Murdoch media there will always be another Trump, Johnson or Morrison. — Michael Taylor 🇦🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🖤💛❤️ (@AusIndiMedia) August 26, 2022

Though hope is on the horizon …

I will move for a judicial inquiry into media diversity because disinformation & lack of trust are the key challenges of our time.Outsized media power & lack of regional and suburban media disempower communities.I ask the parliament to support this motion, for democracy. #auspoI — Zoe Daniel (@zdaniel) August 25, 2022

Fun times ahead.

