From being horrible in government to being hypocritical in opposition

1) I am somewhat surprised at the lack of remorse from the outgoing Government. It’s as if this terrible loss came as a surprise to them. Better to own up, apologise and set about renewal.

There has always been a degree of bloodletting from the defeated party in the past. This time, I cannot recall any comments that might have the sting of guilt or blame about them.

There have been no repercussions, no scapegoating. Even the former Prime Minister has escaped the wrath of colleagues even though the fault for this most grievous loss sits squarely on his shoulders. As a fundamentalist Christian, he would, in all probability, put his defeat down to God’s will.

When a loss of such proportion demoralises a party, those who have lost their seats typically seek retribution or use words calculated to damage those responsible. There has been none of that.

Maybe I have been spooked by the last decade and never want to see a repeat of it. Whatever it is, it’s unsettling.

Nowhere can l find the word sorry for nine years of Luddite philosophy. Perhaps it’s just a matter of waiting for the invasive weeds to die off and for the political history of the time to write itself.

After a couple of weeks into a new Government, the Dutton Opposition is claiming that everything is Labor’s fault. However, the new Opposition leader already displays an intention of “business as usual,” or put another way; he shows every sign of just being who he is. Not the changed man he promised to be. Perhaps there will be a flood of books in the not-too-distant future.

Maybe they are telling us they will take a long time to get over the loss, or perhaps everyone has gone quiet because they have the letters ICAC ringing in their ears.

In any case, the sooner they come to the party of enlightened politics, the sooner we can get on with righting all those wrongs of the past decade.

I found three examples of this new enlightenment this past week while perusing the pages of respected publications. The Murdoch’s still seem to be in mourning. And yes, everything is Labor’s fault.

2) How refreshing it was to witness Chris Bowen methodically but quickly (within 14 days of being elected) bring the states and territories together to agree on devising an energy policy that everyone agrees on and will benefit all. Yes, we are on the cusp of change. It may not happen in a day, a month or a year. Still, we are witnessing the genesis of a new political evolution, refreshing honesty, transparency and the acceptance of new ideas. It was favourably reported on SBS that:

“Energy Minister Chris Bowen chaired a roundtable with his state and territory counterparts on Wednesday, where 11 action points were unanimously agreed to. No silver bullet, no magic answers, but material steps forward in a very positive fashion…” he [Bowen] told reporters following the meeting.

The meeting also agreed to devise a national transition plan for the energy market ahead of the next meeting in July.

Noting the urgency, Mr Bowen later told a press conference that:

“The reason why we are in this crisis today is because there hasn’t been enough planning about the changes that are necessary…”

After a decade of monumental stuff ups and a three-ring circus mentality from the former Government, we are finally getting some action.

3) Another example of correcting wrongs from the past is that work has commenced on an anti-corruption bill. There’s still a lot of work to be done, but new Attorney General Mark Dreyfus isn’t wasting any time setting up Australia’s first Anti-Corruption Commission, and we now know that:

It will have retrospective powers and be able to conduct public hearings.

Labor will consult with the independent MPs on its design.

Dreyfus hopes it will be up and running by the middle of next year.

2023 might sound a little distant, but a lot of consultation needs to occur because they must get it right. It will be based on the independent member Helen Haines’s draft legislation.

4) In contrast to the Prime Minister, Peter Dutton has been saying silly things like his Shadow Ministry has an enormous depth of talent when everyone knows it’s as shallow as a toddler’s wading pool. In addition, a piece in The ABC (and elsewhere) about submarines suggested that Dutton contravened elementary rules of foreign affairs.

It is recklessly irresponsible for Boofhead to reveal secret plans to buy two US nuclear subs early. Like the French, the Americans will know they cannot trust the Liberals with anything. https://t.co/Rkb0Qmber2 — Mike Carlton (@MikeCarlton01) June 9, 2022

This quote from Peta Credlin, as reported in Crikey (firewalled) is interesting as well as ridiculous:

“Dutton has got to do better than this. In the end, what are we? One cohesive nation or a collection of tribes, ethnicities and genders all nursing our grievances and looking for the next chance to take offence? So far, the new ­opposition leader is saying that he has an ‘open mind’ on the Indigenous Voice while asking the Government for more detail.”

While announcing the total cost to Australia for the blundered subs contract ($3.4 billion), Albanese further contrasted the now apparent difference in style. Dutton is about as boring as his appearance, while Albanese is already making a difference, as are his ministers.

5) So good to see that the Tamil family have returned to Biloela. A little bit of kindness goes a long way.

Often life is an experience of random unidentifiable patterns and indiscriminate consequences that don't always have order nor require explanation. The more we relate to others, the more we get to know ourselves.

