Five reasons not to vote for a Coalition government led by Morrison and Joyce

One: It is patently obvious the Coalition are not serious about taking action on climate change. Morrison and Joyce fondled a piece of coal in parliament telling us not to be afraid. Angus Taylor is gifting our money hand over fist to keep the fossil fuel industry going whether for expansion of mining or unproven technologies like carbon capture and storage. Matt Canavan has told us the commitment to net zero is expendable if there are short term profits to be made.

Two: Transparency and accountability are in a death spiral under this government. They have walked away from freedom of information obligations, characterised anti-corruption bodies as kangaroo courts, consistently criticised, ignored or appealed court rulings, used funding grants as political slush funds, and handed out contracts without tender to associates and donors.

Three: Whilst company profits have soared and businesses have been given tax cuts and concessions, real wages have gone backwards. Penalty rates have been cut, workplace entitlements and job security eroded. The government claims they have no control over wage rises which are determined by the Fair Work Commission but that’s not entirely true. They could increase wages for public servants thus providing competition for labour. They could advocate for an increase to the minimum wage. Rather than just lavishing them with praise, they could present a case to the FWC for wage increases in the care sector and regulate for better working conditions.

Four: Cost of living pressures will not be eased by one-off payments. It is true that some of the drivers are out of the government’s control but their response is entirely under their control. If power prices are too high, they could embrace the research that shows encouraging investment in renewables will decrease prices and insulate us against foreign supply disruptions. Or they could make it GST free. They could subsidise a local EV manufacturing industry, providing jobs, reducing reliance on foreign oil, and cutting emissions. They could make childcare and university free since investing in both of them brings a positive economic return. They could do a lot to affect housing affordability – make property investor tax concessions only apply to new dwellings, expand the National Rental Affordability Scheme, build more public housing, or back Labor’s suggestion of equity loans as Morrison once supported himself. They could stop looking to sheet blame and start doing something to help.

Five: Scott Morrison “is a hypocrite and a liar from my observations and that is over a long time. I have never trusted him, and I dislike how earnestly [he] rearranges the truth to a lie.” – Deputy Prime Minster Barnaby Joyce, March 2021.

“Morrison is a horrible horrible person. He is actively spreading lies and briefing against me re fires. I’m just so so disappointed. Lives are at stake today and he is just obsessed with petty political pointscoring. So disappointed and gutted.” – NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, 2020.

‘Morrison is about Morrison. Complete psycho. He is desperate and jealous. The mob have worked him out and think he is a fraud.’ – unnamed Cabinet Minister in reply to the Premier

“I don’t think [Scott Morrison’s a liar], I know.” – French President Emmanuel Macron, November 2021.

Scott Morrison is an “absolute arsehole“. – Michael Keenan, who served as justice minister when Scott Morrison was immigration minister, 2018.

Morrison and Joyce may consider themselves good at marketing but they have proven themselves unfit to govern.

