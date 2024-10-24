First Nations Voices Lead the Call for Urgent Climate Action in Bold New Performance

On today, International Day of Climate Action, NAISDA, Australia’s leading performing arts training organisation for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people, is harnessing its end of year performance season to amplify a powerful message. From 21-23 November 2024 at Carriageworks, Sydney, the trees have voices, the feet have ears invites audiences to reflect on our collective responsibility in confronting our planet’s future.

This timely and poignant performance blends dance, humour and environmental awareness into a powerful call to arms, urging us to reevaluate our relationship with nature.

Directed by acclaimed choreographer and NAISDA alumnus Vicki Van Hout, the performance weaves together First Nations cultural and contemporary dance, film, spoken word and sculptural set design to evoke a deep connection to Country. Van Hout’s vision echoes the Earth’s distress, reminding us that time is quickly running out to heed nature’s warnings.

“This year’s production takes up the urgent call. We hear it on the wind as a roaring plea or as a cry from the trees as they catch fire. It’s mirrored in the alarm of emergent generations inheriting a legacy of unchecked consumption and neglect,” said Van Hout.

Guided by a First Nations perspective, the trees have voices, the feet have ears invites us to consider our place in this world, not as apex dictator, but part of the greater fabric of existence.

Van Hout explained, “In the Dreaming, all known and unknown things are sentient, interconnected within an animate and overarching entity. Instead of manipulating and mediating everything for human convenience through circuits, motherboards, and virtual clouds, the trees have voices, the feet have ears proposes a reassertion of a dedicated, embodied rapport with Country.”

The production also features guest choreography by celebrated NAISDA alumni Glory Tuohy-Daniell and Henrietta Baird, whose works respond to the escalating impacts of climate change. Tuohy-Daniell’s piece reflects the fragile balance between humanity and the natural world, while Baird’s choreography reflects the increasing severity and frequency of global extreme weather events.

Adding a rich layer to the performance, Cultural Tutor Dujon Niue brings the culture, spirit, songs and dances of the Torres Strait Islands to the Carriageworks stage.

This extraordinary performance of First Nations creativity, culture, attitude and execution continues NAISDA’s nearly 50-year legacy at the forefront of First Nations performing arts training. It offers Sydney audiences a rare opportunity to witness the creative talents of NAISDA’s 2024 cohort before they launch into national and international careers.

Production Details:

Directed by: Acclaimed Choreographer Vicki Van Hout

Guest Choreography: Henrietta Baird and Glory Tuohy-Daniell

Torres Strait Islander Song and Dance: Cultural Tutor Dujon Niue

Performed by: NAISDA’s next generation of First Nations dance artists

Tickets on sale now: carriageworks.com.au/events/naisda-2024/

Dates: 21–23 November 2024

Venue: Carriageworks, Sydney

