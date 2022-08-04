Fire, Flood and Famine

Sounds Biblical? As it should. Man's inhumanity to man also features. Talking to a close…

The Fuss about Monkeypox

The World Health Organization has been one of the easier bodies to…

Nancy Pelosi, was that the right move?

Archduke Franz Ferdinand’s visit to Sarajevo in 1914 was an instructive lesson…

This Has Nothing To Do With The NSW…

To Whom It May Concern, I'd just like to let everyone know that…

The Voice to Parliament: Why the 'Detail' Argument…

Speaking at a festival recently, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese proposed a referendum…

Question Time, a referendum, boats, more corruption and…

1 The first Question Time of the 47th Parliament this time last…

The Real Opposition

By 2353NM   Just as the government is trying to find its feet at…

Inflation! Or is somebody having a lend of…

I'm no economist but neither am I a fool. When somebody tells…

«
»
Facebook

Fire, Flood and Famine

Image from themandarin.com.au

Sounds Biblical?

As it should.

Man’s inhumanity to man also features.

Talking to a close friend, I was assured that my concern with climate change – more particularly with lack of action to prevent climate change – was doomed because of the selfishness of humanity

And – reluctantly (because I am an optimist) I fear they are right!

The world is over-populated.

We have – at least in the developed world – become addicted to convenience, and we are guilty of high levels of waste and pollution.

Could we do what is necessary to save the planet from our depredations?

In theory – yes – but, in reality, not in time.

I remember what we experienced in the UK during WWII, with shortages – or unavailability – of so many items, rationing restrictions and recycling programs.

Everyone was affected, but we all accepted the need if we were to win the war.

Are we not now in exactly the same situation, but with a different enemy?

And is not that our own selfishness and inability to accept the inevitability of change?

 356 total views,  356 views today

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The maximum upload file size: 2 MB. You can upload: image, audio, video, document, spreadsheet, interactive, text, archive, code, other. Links to YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other services inserted in the comment text will be automatically embedded. Drop file here

Return to home page
%d bloggers like this: