Fire, Flood and Famine

Sounds Biblical?

As it should.

Man’s inhumanity to man also features.

Talking to a close friend, I was assured that my concern with climate change – more particularly with lack of action to prevent climate change – was doomed because of the selfishness of humanity

And – reluctantly (because I am an optimist) I fear they are right!

The world is over-populated.

We have – at least in the developed world – become addicted to convenience, and we are guilty of high levels of waste and pollution.

Could we do what is necessary to save the planet from our depredations?

In theory – yes – but, in reality, not in time.

I remember what we experienced in the UK during WWII, with shortages – or unavailability – of so many items, rationing restrictions and recycling programs.

Everyone was affected, but we all accepted the need if we were to win the war.

Are we not now in exactly the same situation, but with a different enemy?

And is not that our own selfishness and inability to accept the inevitability of change?

356 total views, 356 views today

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print





Like this: Like Loading...