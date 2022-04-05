Everything Scott Morrison says is ...

By Kathryn

Everything – absolutely everything – that comes out of the lying, conniving mouths of the reprehensible political baboons in the LNP is either:

1) an outrageous lie – so often told by the Mother and Father of all recidivist pathological liars, Scott Morrison! A lie that is always preceded and followed by that infamous and thoroughly irritating self-satisfied, contemptuous smirk!

2) a vicious, and thoroughly incredulous piece of scurrilous, character-assassinating slander used to discredit, maliciously defame or ridicule anyone and everyone who stand up to justifiably condemn or, understandably, oppose the LNP’s rising level of condescending arrogance, self-serving corruption, callous inhumanity and/or nauseating level of bible-thumping hypocrisy! This type of virulent, offensive “attack” is so often focused on our most vulnerable citizens but is now directed at Albanese and the ALP (and/or The Greens) especially when we are so close to a federal election which, if the polls are correct and, more importantly, if there is any type of justice in this nation, the deeply unpopular, totally corrupt, disingenuous, pathological liar, Morrison, is due to lose in spectacular fashion!

3) a cynical, tongue-in-cheek, chest-beating piece of self-promoting BS that has absolutely no connection to reality;

4) an unspeakably vile, callously inhumane attack against the most vulnerable citizens in our community, especially the poor and/or anyone receiving any type of welfare! Members of the nauseating LNP go on and on attacking, degrading and vilifying the poor, the disenfranchised, the homeless and the disadvantaged yet refuse to realise that they are the worst, most prolific, non-achieving, taxpayer-funded political parasites in living memory! Morrison – a non-achieving political psychopath who has been exposed as the fifth highest paid politician in the western world. This is in spite of the fact that Morrison has been suspiciously “dumped” from just about every job he has ever failed to hold before he became one of the worst, most corrupt political sociopaths in our history. The fact is that Morrison and the LNP have not achieved a single thing that provides any type of benefit to ordinary working- or middle-class Australians – never have and never will!

5) consistent contemptuous, offhand misogynistic statements used to put women “in their place” which – according to the ex-LNP MP, Julie Bishop – is used by the majority of appalling, alpha-male “swinging d*cks” in the male-dominated LNP who believe that most women should be kept barefoot and pregnant in front of the kitchen sink!

6) a thoroughly offensive racist remark (or a surreptitious utterance implying a racist attack) against anyone who is not a white, Anglo-Saxon male with a conservative, right-wing Presbyterianism-type of “Christian” background!

7) an offensive sanctimonious “lecture” that has its foundation deeply embedded in judgemental religious hypocrisy!

There is absolutely nothing good one can find to say about the LNP. This diabolical, self-serving regime is made up of the worst type of political misfits ever seen in this nation! The LNP has degenerated into an internationally condemned pack of smug, totally ruthless, unconscionably cruel gang of lying, conniving, misogynistic bible-thumping hypocrites who don’t give a rat’s behind about anyone but themselves and their multi-millionaire, non-taxpaying donors in the Top 1%.

Wake up, Australia and kick these smug, corrupt and self-serving parasites to the gutter at the next federal election – they do not care about you and never did!

