Everyone – bar the PM and his clique – knows what we must do

We have run out of time for obfuscation (lovely word!) because we have wasted too many decades ignoring the truth.

It is not a question of how much will it cost to change tack and really start reducing emissions.

It is a question of what cost will our descendants have to bear because of our stubborn refusal to accept that – like those experts whom we believe when it comes to directing how to deal with a pandemic – the climate scientists have been right all along.

Our negligence in choosing which politicians should be given the freedom to lead this country has led us up a blind alley.

We need to backtrack ASAP and REALLY reduce emissions, forgo convenience when it means our descendants will have to pay the cost, and accept that the whole world is suffering because of the selfishness of the richest nations.

Many of those of us who are over 80 – particularly those of us who have migrated to Australia – are well aware that people WILL accept a loss of privileges and comforts if the aim is to ensure our descendants can survive.

Conservatives cling to the notion that change is dangerous, but climate change is more than dangerous; it is life shattering and must be opposed as a high priority.

We have, and can use, alternative sources of energy.

Unfortunately, we also have a stupid government which has failed to realise the need for us to be manufacturing and importing electric vehicles, so that their availability and cost would now make them readily accessible.

We banished vehicle manufacturers from our country, and, in doing so, cut out own throats.

We are currently held hostage by a government which denies responsibility for our safety and – much more importantly – for the safety of coming generations.

Why?

Far be it from me to try to get inside the serpentine minds of our current leaders, but I suspect status and immediate wealth and advantage have heavily outweighed their understanding of their duty to keep all Australians safe.

Until and unless we get a change of government – preferably to a consensus-oriented one – I fear for the future for our descendants.

The damage done to date by climate change, as a direct consequence of ignoring all the warnings we have been receiving for decades, cannot necessarily be undone.

To wait longer before commencing effective action would be suicidal!

