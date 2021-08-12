Everyone – bar the PM and his clique – knows what we must do
We have run out of time for obfuscation (lovely word!) because we have wasted too many decades ignoring the truth.
It is not a question of how much will it cost to change tack and really start reducing emissions.
It is a question of what cost will our descendants have to bear because of our stubborn refusal to accept that – like those experts whom we believe when it comes to directing how to deal with a pandemic – the climate scientists have been right all along.
Our negligence in choosing which politicians should be given the freedom to lead this country has led us up a blind alley.
We need to backtrack ASAP and REALLY reduce emissions, forgo convenience when it means our descendants will have to pay the cost, and accept that the whole world is suffering because of the selfishness of the richest nations.
Many of those of us who are over 80 – particularly those of us who have migrated to Australia – are well aware that people WILL accept a loss of privileges and comforts if the aim is to ensure our descendants can survive.
Conservatives cling to the notion that change is dangerous, but climate change is more than dangerous; it is life shattering and must be opposed as a high priority.
We have, and can use, alternative sources of energy.
Unfortunately, we also have a stupid government which has failed to realise the need for us to be manufacturing and importing electric vehicles, so that their availability and cost would now make them readily accessible.
We banished vehicle manufacturers from our country, and, in doing so, cut out own throats.
We are currently held hostage by a government which denies responsibility for our safety and – much more importantly – for the safety of coming generations.
Why?
Far be it from me to try to get inside the serpentine minds of our current leaders, but I suspect status and immediate wealth and advantage have heavily outweighed their understanding of their duty to keep all Australians safe.
Until and unless we get a change of government – preferably to a consensus-oriented one – I fear for the future for our descendants.
The damage done to date by climate change, as a direct consequence of ignoring all the warnings we have been receiving for decades, cannot necessarily be undone.
To wait longer before commencing effective action would be suicidal!
Sheeple of all persuasions prefer to ignore the blatantly obvious need for change, especially when change would mean perceived short term disadvantage. Its not only the far right lunatic fringe baaaanaby and NoNotion tribes, even the supposedly left-leaning wilted green dimwits are still arguing for unrestricted immigration when the population is already four times what it should be. Given the record summer temperatures in the northern hemisphere, Australians are destined for a pretty convincing demonstration by Gaia about what happens when we thumb out noses at the ecosystem and allow complete fuckwits like SCUMMO et al to run rampant.
I definitely agree that Australia’s leaders are deficient – Promo Hairbuff-McSmirky is as close as you can get to defining “mediocrity” he is the archetypical backstabbing narcissist risen way, way beyond his ability. But Labor is also paralysed – and I think that is down to us. We have allowed ourselves to be hijacked by personal greed, rampant consumerism and to be bewitched by populist leaders who have no policies – only strategies to deceive us into believing they offer solutions. Well, after 2 years, we should be able to see that Promo is a loser and Australia is only being dragged down into the mire of his emotional, intellectual. and behavioural failings. In 8 years of the LNP, not one LNP leader has made this country a better place. Instead, all that has happened is as each woeful disgrace for a leader is replaced by another, Australia continues to lose its way and Promo, like all populists, focuses more on dismantling the apparatus of democracy, solely because of the threat dissent poses to populists. His only wish is to make Australia into a country that more closely fits his neurotic vision of the world. But, I digress, One point that is overlooked when it comes to climate change is that we focus only on what our leaders will or won’t do, not on what we should do. You mention the loss of motor vehicle manufacturing, but that has only meant SUV’s and dual cabs from the USD are infiltrating the market – and the trend for such vehicles is they are getting larger. It’s not clear to me why one person in a 2.5 tonne gas-guzzler heading to the shop to pick up milk makes any environmental sense, but overwhelmingly, many who say they want action on climate change are buying these gas guzzlers – and with higher fuel consumption comes higher emissions. These are, for urban use, totally inappropriate vehicles, but they increasingly dominate the urban roads around the world – there are, by latest estimates, some 200 million of these vehicles and collectively, they produce more emissions that all but 6 countries around the world. They should not be on our roads, but they also highlight how mindlessly we say one thing and do another.
I just read elsewhere that Pres Biden is hosting a conference of all democracies this year, presumably for the heads of state of each country.
Looks like the crinkled old bastard can finally make it official, after all why send the puppet, when the puppet master is available and can make the decisions himself.
Scummo can also go, as bag carrier, ball polisher and arselicker.
Just name the day and date morrison, and get out of the goddam way you prick. Total failure.