Easter is rooted in A-theism

“A-theism” is literally the historical genesis of Easter

“A-theism” is not, per se, “anti-religious”; nor does it malign ordinary people who hold a personal and private belief. But it does reserve the right to “fact-check” and challenge the roots of highly questionable religious history. There is a sound argument in why “A-theism” needs to rationally distant itself from evangelical slurs of satanic atheism!

“With Easter upon us it is relevant for all Australians to be reminded that Easter has its genesis – according to ABC News – as an ancient Pagan festival to celebrate the (Northern) Spring,” says Brian Morris, director of Plain Reason.

“As with the Pagan festival for Spring – and its meaning of “re-birth” – it is fitting that the secular and non-religious majority distance itself from the corrupted view of “atheism” – to mean evil and satanic.”

“It’s a pejorative term perpetuated over centuries by fundamentalist Christians who refuse to accept that much of their historical narrative is factually flawed,” Mr Morris said

Plain Reason argues it is necessary differentiate “A-theism” from the derogatory ‘atheism’ – similar to terms such as a-political, a-symptomatic, or a-tonal – the “a” simply denoting non-compliance!

Mr Morris stated that A-theism is not, per se, “anti-religious” – nor does it malign ordinary people who hold personal and private beliefs.

He said that A-theists should simply be free to fact-check questionable evangelical doctrines designed to undermine a raft of contemporary social issues supported by a significant public majority.

“This raises the contentious issue of fundamentalist religion in politics – graphically illustrated in South Australia, with a wave of Pentecostal Christians applying for membership of the Liberal Party.”

“In fact the general public, and media – during this current melding of Easter and an election campaign – should know that the Liberals are dominated “… by a cross-between old DLP Catholic(s) … and wannabe USA Tea Party Republicans,” – according to Rationalist Society doyen, Paul Monk.”

“So with Easter in the air, we need to reflect on its non-Christian roots and ask whether A-theist citizens should have the right the fact-check Christian dogma.”

“And that would seem to be relevant for Christian dominated politics (from the PM down). The question is whether the media and politicians will allow any voices – with a rational A-theist critique – to actually be heard,” Mr Morris said.

