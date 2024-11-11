Down The Rabbit Hole, Said Humpty Trumpty…and we followed!

There was a famous saying about how people who live by the sword, die by the sword… which is ridiculous on so many levels apart from the fact that you have to infer so much meaning that the saying makes no literal sense…

I mean, if you said those who live by the river, die by the river, it might make sense because if you’re living by – or beside – a river then there’s every chance that you’d be swept away by a flood eventually. Surely even those who argue that climate change isn’t man-made because we’re too small to affect the weather, even if the Democrats caused those hurricanes with their weather controlling machines…

To cut to the chase and not be distracted by all sorts of proverbs, I’d just like to share something that I read today about how Elon Musk’s StarLink had some sort of link to the voting machines and this is why in states where the Democrats won all the other elections of the day, Trump held sway…

Now, I’ve never believed most conspiracy theories… although the one about how the rich and powerful have made up all sorts of structures to not only allow but also justify their oppression of the people who don’t seem to notice the structures that oppress them, does seem to have a certain authenticity about it in historic terms. These days, of course, the rich and powerful are all about draining the swamp and stopping oppression. Just ask Donald and Elon!

However, I say, in a voice that suggests I should be using capitals, if the Trump supporters believed that the last election was stolen just because he said so, and he convinced them that the voting machines were rigged so that we didn’t get a real result, then why should the non-Trump supporters not also believe that the whole thing was rigged?

No, no, no! I’m not saying that it was rigged. I’m not saying that there was something suspect… I’m just saying if you alert the people to stand down and stand by and convince them that the vote was rigged and then some of them – without encouragement from a leader of the free world – launch an insurrection all by themselves, why won’t at least some of the people who were told that the vote couldn’t be trusted last time, find it easy to convince the vote can’t be trusted this time?

The whole thing about any political system is that it relies on faith. Once people stop believing in it, the crumbling may be slow but it’ll be inevitable. Only the belief that the king is really the king makes the coins with his image worth their stamped value. Only the belief that you live in a democracy and that your vote is being counted makes it worth voting. Only the belief that the bank really has your money stops a run on the banks. Only the belief that the people running the show are actually smarter than us stops the revolution… Mind you, I should add that some of the people running some of the shows are obviously smarter; one only has to listen to the confused attempts to repeat what someone has told them from Vox Pop interviews with various people to conclude that!

There are two big fears about Trump 2.0. The first is that he doesn’t do most of the things that he promised and that’ll lead to some people saying, “See we told you that you had nothing to worry about!” and nobody will notice how insane he is until he does something really, really strange and dangerous. The second is that he does do the things he promised and that’ll lead to the destruction of the USA as we know it… Still, I guess it’s often better to face your fears.

Odds on the way Trump’s presidency ends:

Trump standing down after four years 10-1

Trump dying in office from heart attack while dancing at a rally 5-1

Trump being pushed down some stairs by Melania 2-1

Vance declaring him incompetent and taking over. 25-1

Trump and Musk taking space flight together and rocket exploding after the earth rejects their return. 12-1

Military Coup 2-1

Trump choking on Big Mac after speaking while eating: Even money.

I guess all we can do in the mean time is have a good old fashioned sing along! (Lyrics below clip!)

… See a clinic full of cynics

Who want to twist the peoples’ wrist

They’re watching every move we make

We’re all included on the list … The lunatics have taken over the asylum

The lunatics have taken over the asylum … No nuclear the cowboy told us

And who am I to disagree

‘Cause when the madman flips the switch

The nuclear will go for me … The lunatics have taken over the asylum

The lunatics have taken over the asylum … I’ve seen the faces of starvation

But I just can not see the points

‘Cause there’s so much food here today

That no one wants to take away … The lunatics have taken over the asylum

The lunatics have taken over the asylum

The lunatics have taken over the asylum, take away my right to choose

The lunatics have taken over the asylum, take away my point of view

The lunatics have taken over the asylum

The lunatics have taken over the asylum, take away my dignity

Take these things away from me

The lunatics have taken over the asylum

The lunatics have taken over the asylum, take away my family

Take away the right to speak

The lunatics have taken over the asylum take away my point of view

Take away my right to choose

