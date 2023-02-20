Don’t waste this opportunity

By Callen Sorensen Karklis

Dear Mr Albanese and Mr Bandt,

Ten years and Australia has survived a wasted decade of the LNP years, with next to no action on climate or innovation.

You finally have – perhaps a once in a generation chance – to act on issues like climate change, the environment, housing, improving health care and giving our First Nation people a voice! Please do not waste this opportunity.

To not have the chance to compromise, negotiate, or communicate in a healthy dialogue when working out these issues opens the possibility of another decade wasted in the political wilderness. Dutton is not suitable to be our nation’s leader, that is clear, with how he boycotted the Apology to the Stolen Generations in 2008.

For those of us who are Indigenous we have seen the pros and cons of mining on our ancestral homeland on Minjerribah (North Stradbroke Island) and seen the impacts of generational traumas of actions made by conservative governments on my peoples. I plead for you to work together as one for the best interests of the nation. Most Australians, especially First Australians, cannot afford backwards Tory mindset when we should be moving ahead!

Australia needs total autonomy for First Nations people! We also need to respect the wellbeing of this ancient continent and my ancestors by respecting the Earth for future generations after us. If we don’t, there is no future! Or one of more suffering and pain for untold amounts of people.

PLEASE LEGISLATE FOR A STONGER SAFEGUARD MECHANISM! SAVE RAMSAR WETLANDS! Stop Overdevelopment at Toondah’s Ramsar wetlands! And for better housing and a voice!

Australia cannot afford to be the only developed nation globally without a substantial climate action policy on emissions trading! Without cooperation, all these great initiatives will be under threat by an overzealous fanatic faction which have hijacked the Coalition in recent years.

For the good of the country please work together! Not against one another!

Australia cannot afford another wasted decade!

Callen Sorensen Karklis, Bachelor of Government and International Relations. Callen is a Quandamooka Nunukul Aboriginal person from North Stradbroke Island. He has been the Secretary of the Qld Fabians in 2018, and the Assistant Secretary 2018 – 2019, 2016, and was more recently the Policy and Publications Officer 2020 – 2021. Callen previously was in Labor branch executives in the Oodgeroo (Cleveland areas), SEC and the Bowman FEC. He has also worked for Cr Peter Cumming, worked in market research, trade unions, media advertising, and worked in retail. He also ran for Redland City Council in 2020 on protecting the Toondah Ramsar wetlands. Callen is active in Redlands 2030, Labor LEAN, the Redlands Museum, and his local sports club at Victoria Pt Sharks Club. Callen also has a Diploma of Business and attained his tertiary education from Griffith University. He was a co-host from time to time on Workers Power 4ZZZ (FM 102.1) on Tuesday morning’s program Workers Power. He is currently a public servant for the Qld Government.

Like what we do at The AIMN? You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight. Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes! Your contribution to help with the running costs of this site will be gratefully accepted. You can donate through PayPal or credit card via the button below, or donate via bank transfer: BSB: 062500; A/c no: 10495969

604 total views, 226 views today

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print





Like this: Like Loading...