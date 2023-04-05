Don’t Let The Prefect Be The Enema Of The Should!!

Ok, I’ve heard the phrase, “Don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good!” far too many times for me to take it seriously.

What – in the end – does it mean? Apart from you should just roll over and let us do what we want…

Of course, I’m not actually referring to the deal that Labor and The Greens failed to strike back in 2009 because we all know that it didn’t work out well and I would like to speak generally and not about anything specific…

HOWEVER…

I do have a tendency to go where the idea leads me and I may end up talking a wee bit specifically…

Generally…

I don’t see why the perfect would want to be the enemy of the good, given that it’s perfect and all. I mean, why would the perfect go around making enemies? It’s like all those annoying people who are just to good to be true but then you find that they are and you have to re-assess your whole life because you always thought…

Anyway, implicit in the phrase is the idea that if one makes the perfect the enemy of the good, then it’s because of something that the good has done and not because of the perfect’s holier than thou attitude…

Not that the perfect doesn’t have a right to be holier than thou because it’s fuckin’ perfect after all…

Look, you probably know where all this is going: The Liberal Party, in one of the biggest surprises since they voted against censuring Scott Morrison over his multiple ministries because they all understand that the boss should be able to take over whenever his decides that his underlings aren’t God’s chosen, announced their decision of the Voice.

And, I do understand that you can be concerned about the Voice without being a racist. After all, as I pointed out last week, we didn’t get a clear answer on Julian the Lesser’s question about whether the Voice could give advice to the Reserve Bank, and let me be quite clear that I don’t want any Indigenous body telling the Independent Body that they can’t raise interest rates and have Phil Lowe called a racist when he ignores it. I want those interest rate rises because they’re good for us and, like the Liberal Party, I presume that the Voice giving advice to the Bank about not raising rates would be because they don’t know what’s good for them… Just like most of us who don’t seem to understand that it’s better to get inflation under control now, even if it means that we lose our house, because we can surely pick one up cheaper and we’ll have saved so much sleeping in our cars…

I’m not expert. I assume that Peter Dutton has many experts telling him what to do: The National Party who assured us that they were the ones on the ground and apparently, Littleproud wasn’t just talking about Barnaby Joyce there; the Murdoch experts; and that guy in the Senate… Um, I always get Anick and Rentuck confused because it’s hard to follow their deep understandings of all things science.

After all, why waste time being indoctrinated with Year 9 Science when you’ve learned all you need to know out of the Disney book, “Our Friend The Atom” (That’s a link to the tv show, not the book, because I was worried that anyone wanting to read it wouldn’t be able to…)

Anyway, I’m pretty sure that the senator who argued that global warming was caused by gravity would have watched this and thought…

No, you’re right it’s a pretty bold statement that Rennick actually thought but anyway…

I’m not making this up. Look I know that it gets a bit confusing at times but I want to make it very clear that these things are not satire:

Rupert Murdoch’s engagement ended two weeks after he said that he hoped to spend the rest of his life with this woman… Peter Dutton actually spent several months pretending that he was considering his position on the Voice before adopting the position that he wanted practical things so that an apology to the Stolen Generation… Oh no, sorry, wrong one… a Voice isn’t what the indigenous people who said that they wanted a Voice actually meant; they meant that they’d like the Liberal Party to follow the Nationals and tell them what they really wanted because nobody should listen to people in Canberra unless it’s us. Not only did this man actually do this but he spread it far and wide as though he comes off well by boasting about his grasp of Year 8 Science to people who have university degrees at the very least.

Ok, I know what some of you are thinking about number 1 and shame on you. Rupert Murdoch is the symptom, not the cause and his death wouldn’t solve all the problems of the world…

But I think it’s important not to let the perfect be the enemy of the good!!

Like what we do at The AIMN? You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight. Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes! Your contribution to help with the running costs of this site will be gratefully accepted. You can donate through PayPal or credit card via the button below, or donate via bank transfer: BSB: 062500; A/c no: 10495969

366 total views, 366 views today

Share this:





Like this: Like Loading...