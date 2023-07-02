Don’t Give Up on Labor or forget the Independents !
A response to Callen Sorensen Karklis’ article titled “Saving DEMOCRACY within the Labour [sic] Movement”.
Callen, I applaud your idealism and hope you find an outlet in the Greens movement ; even so, I would be inclined if I were you to keep up your ALP membership.
In recent times my own positive feelings towards the Greens have been eroded when they have chosen to align themselves with the coalition and One Nation to thwart government (usually Labor) policy. It may well be that the Greens were seeking the perfect in their policies and in their opposition to the ALP but be assured that the coalition and One Nation had no higher ambition than opposing for the sake of opposing.
You will recall that the Greens stood out on Kevin Rudd’s Carbon Pollution Reduction Scheme in 2009 because the Greens wanted more ambitious targets. By siding with a cynical climate change denying coalition and One Nation the CPRS went down in the Senate effectively blocking climate action for another ten years and in the interim emissions have continued to increase.
The new Labor government recently decided that the best way to tackle the national deficiency in public and social housing was to institute an ongoing fund similar to the Future Fund to be known as the ‘Housing Australia Future Fund’. The idea was that the government on our behalf would invest $10 billion and spend the projected annual earnings of $500 million – a modest earning rate of five percent per annum – to build 30,000 affordable, social housing projects each year. Initially the greens, egged on by their fair-weather friends in the coalition and One Nation, criticised the scheme as being reliant on ‘gambling on the stock market’ with no guarantee of achieving the projected half billion dollars each year. David Pocock, Jacqui Lambie and the Teals not wanting to see this project go down, negotiated with the government to guarantee that any shortfall in the yearly earnings would be made up from other revenue sources and that the half billion dollars would be a floor rather than a ceiling ; Pocock succeeded in having the government index the fund outlays to the CPI.
Still the Greens and their mates in the coalition blocked the passage of the legislation saying that the fund would take too long to start generating funds and that immediate action on public housing was required. The government then announced that an immediate injection of $2 billion would be made available, divided between the states and territories to get housing projects underway ; this was applauded by the HIA and the Master Builders but still the Greens held out and would not allow passage of the Future Fund legislation (fortunately this blocking did not delay the implementation of the $2 billion allocation). The legislation has now been deferred until the Spring session of parliament, in October, further delaying the full implementation of the Housing Australia Future Fund.
It should be noted that the improvements to the scheme, which the Greens are claiming credit for, were in fact achieved by collaborative work between the Teal Independents, the Jacquie Lambie Network and consistently the steady influence of David Pocock (yes, I’m a fan !).
But the Greens continue to hold out and demand that the government impose a rent freeze on all residential housing across the nation.
Naturally the coalition and their hangers on are delighted at this impasse and they know full well as do the Greens, that the federal government have no constitutional power to impose a national rent freeze even if they wanted to. Any rent freeze would have to be implemented by the states and territories who have already said that they would not do so. The ACT already have a rental cap system that limits rent increases to one hundred and ten percent of the CPI each year – so with a CPI at seven percent renters in the ACT expect rents to increase by 7.7% this year – some economists criticise the simplicity of the ACT scheme and are not convinced that it is viable or that it helps renters. Additionally, as some of the state Premiers have noted, rental controls will inevitably slow the flow of private equity into rental housing construction (build to rent) as investors look for other ways to make their money work for them, free of government controls.
For the record it should also be noted that the state and territory governments independently spend money on social housing which, collectively was $4.6 billion in 2021-2022.
The Greens in their current quest for the perfect at the expense of the good need to look at the motives of their bedfellows, the coalition and One Nation, who will avidly support blocking government legislation but not necessarily for honourable or noble reasons.
Callen, my advice, keep your ALP membership in your back pocket, it may prove useful in the future and don’t forget the Independents.
Good Luck !
The Greens have never “aligned”, “voted with” or “teamed up” with the LNP. Just because the Greens and the LNP have both voted against something does not mean any of these things. They both have their agendas and they couldn’t be further apart. For example Labor’s housing policy. The Greens want more and better for our most vulnerable. The LNP want nothing for our most vulnerable. Please cut the tired old Labor propaganda.
The Greens are on the right track and should stick to their guns.
If Labor had offered something useful to support homeless, this debacle would never have happened. Shamefully, Labor’s policy was to offer zero for at least one year, then $0.5b per year (at most!) Greens have improved that slightly, but been beaten to a pulp for it. Now compare that $0.5 billion for housing to $11.6 billion per year for fossil fuels, and $12 b for negative gearing, and still with the Stage 3 tax cuts on the table, it’s difficult now, to see Labor as anything but just another neoliberal government. Poor Australia. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h9AJR_OAFhM
I think there’ll be some sort of compromise on the HAFF,otherwise a lot of concerned voters will be considering their position.One thing that is not in dispute is Labor’s capitulation to the fossil fuel crime syndicate..their climate change policy needs to be taken out behind the shed and killed with an axe.If they don’t get real,and soon, they’ll be going the same way as the Dutton rabble.No amount of weaslese or smarm can disguise it’s total inadequacy.
Yet another defensive Labor attack on the Greens. Labor often votes with the Coalition, but no-one ever says they’re mates. HAFF is a timid offering that offers little more than a tick in the appropriate box. Albanese is definitely no Gough Whitlam.
So tired of rusted on Labor supporters who haven’t yet realised that their party is composed of rich elites who care nothing for the average aussie. Look at the policies–money for rich people tax cuts, money for corporate subsidies, money for the US war machine. No money for the 1 in 6 aussie kids who do not get enough to eat, no money for families living in cars (if they are lucky).The ICAC we voted for became a deal with Dutton for a secret NACC while whistleblowers are still hung out to dry, the war on corporate tax dodging has become an ignominous retreat and the HAFF was a political stunt so the ALP could pretend to be doing something at little expense to corporate welfare. Being similar to the MRFF it is a great way to funnel fees to friends in the finance industry. Michael West has some interesting thoughts on the holiday homes the HAFF will provide. The ALP/LNP duopoly represent the way that american neoliberalism believe people should be treated. Not the country I believe in. Never a Labor member but voted their way for 40 years. Never again.
HAFF is a timid offering that offers little more than a tick in the appropriate box.
A minimum of $500million a year, every year is just ticking a box ? You amaze me !
Terence, what amazes me, is that anybody thinks $500 million a year is going to be much help to hundreds of thousands of desperate people – when there’s $116 billion – over twenty times the amount for housing – for fossil fuels. Please tell us how they (you) justify that.
Well said, Baby! Added to which there’s the madness of AUKUS and Stage 3 tax-cuts and $350m to keep Nauru gulag open and, and and…….
Exactly David. Recently I posted a list just off the top of my head: “a few important things are up for debate or a real concern: The subs, their housing policy, removing transparency from the NACC, continuing to over-fund private schooling and underfund public schooling, the gas trigger, Whistleblowers abandoned, $11.6 billion to fossil fuels and their continued approval of new mines, and still having Stage 3 tax cuts on the table, to name a few. ” Overall, it paints the picture of yet another neoliberal government. I can’t see how people who claim to be left-leaning or progressive, can justify that.
So pleased to see the comments supporting the position I have held which is supportive of the Greens. I would make the same points as Baby Jewels, Perry and Steve that the fact Hanson and the Oppositiin oppose something doesn’t mean the Greens are siding with them. Let’s have some analysis of how many times Labor has sided with the Oppositiin to vote down something proposed by either the Greens or the cross benchers?
Terrence, have you looked at the cost of building a house recently? $500 million might get 2000 houses, though not in the NT or in remote communities where the need is huge. There houses cost about double ( or more) than the $250 000 I nominally used for my 2000 figure. Sure $500 million sounds like a big figure but in the context of the need, it barely ticks a box.
And now we see there might be a surplus of not 4.2 billion but 19.2 billion and, in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis Albanese is saying we will give them a big tick. This from the bloke who, in Oppositiin demanded a real increase to jobseeker and in government offered a pittance.
Much is being made of the pay increases coming into effect with the new Financial Year but inflation negates them and if you are a ComSuper recipient your pension is going up by 3.3%, taking you out the door backwards.
So Terence, how would you explain to the countless young homeless families and singles that the Labor party has got their backs, just not for a few years, because it’ll take every bit of that to build 30000 homes.
And let’s not forget that during covid (another national crisis) special covid protections to prevent evictions were introduced for millions of residential tenants through a National Cabinet.
And, let’s not forget that unforgivable support Labor gave the LNP on their grossly irresponsible $250 billion in tax cuts (which Labor are continuing to support) the vast majority going to people with more than one home, or multiple homes AND a holiday home! Those unconscionable tax cuts will begin at $20 billion a year and increase each year after that. The Greens wanted $5 billion a year for the homeless and the rent stressed.
Fair suck of the sav, Terence.
Politics needs to be pragmatic, and this is why various parties vote together on some matters. Sometimes there is the acceptance of an amendment ot two which makes some legislation more acceptable. But the Green Party knows that they can bring legislation undone by voting against it. The Greens do not have a good record on supporting ALP governments which are taking action but have preferred to join with the Liberals, Nationals, One Nation and other right wing parties to oppose and prevent less than what they see as perfect changes – thus this country’s failure on climate change so far can be laid at the feet of the Greens. You notice that they were ineffective in getting any movement on this issue during the Abbot/Turnbull/Morris years. On housing, Commenters are confusing the “for sale” price of a quality home with the build cost of a basic house. In NSW this is now around $350,000 and other states quite a bit less. Government housing does not come with much in the way of decor and basic appliances, and by definition is often located in a low status area. This means that the ALPs $500 million will lead to more housing than some are estimating. https://www.realestate.com.au/advice/how-much-does-it-cost-to-build-a-house/
Lyndal. I wonder at the notion that the Greens party must support Labor. They are not a coalition like the Liberals and National Party, Lyndal. They are a separate party and have their own policies, many of which are far more useful than Labor’s including their housing policy and climate change policies. So how do you say they do not have a good record on supporting the ALP? They are not expected to! Just as Labor do not support The Greens – they don’t have to. And as for laying this country’s failure on climate chage at the feet of the Greens, now I’ve heard EVERYTHING.
Greens don’t support the ALP like they should, Greens are responsible for no effective climate change policies, Greens will now be responsible for the massive homeless crises. It’s called a ALP narrative supported by corporate media because the Greens terrify the corporates. Another word that can be used for narrative is propaganda.
Steve. Yes. And who’s buying it? Sadly quite a few.
A distant perspective would have the Greens acting a LIARBRAL$ light and wanting to replace LABOR because the Greens are most unlikely to replace the establishment LIARBRAL$ & NOtional$ who buy their support with give away subsidies for just about anything.
Certainly the USUKA sub debacle and Stage 3 tax rorts are designed to prop up the faltering American economy by providing tribute and future cannon fodder for more unsuccessful military excursions to provide raw materials for American manufacturers.
Presently all political parties seem to have forgotten that Australian greatness lies in our egalitarian history rather than the ”Greed is Good” philosophy practiced in feral parliament.
Albanese’s AUKUS deal is giving effect to the biggest transfer of wealth outside this country, that has ever taken place in our history. It runs counter to
truth and reason. Truth and reason are treason in the empire of lies, deception, absurdity and insanity. The Albanese
AUKUS submarine pact is the ‘riskiest decision’ any government has ever made.
The $400billion AUKUS deal is Albanese’s and Labor’s Achilles Heel and will drive Labor’s “true believers” and young voters elsewhere with their vote.
Albanese lacks the self-confidence of a Gough Whitlam or a Don Dunstan, who routinely risked their careers by advocating progressive policy reforms. Albanese’s commitment to the ill conceived bogus AUKUS deal stands in stark contrast to the ethical leadership of the late Simon Crean. At the time, Mr Crean’s opposition to John Howard’s craven commitment to the Iraq war was a rare and inspiring example of statesmanship and integrity in leadership.
Prime Minister Howard had committed Australia’s young men and women to a war not yet declared, knowing all along that you couldn’t pull them out. It was done without the mandate of the Australian people, the Australian parliament or the United Nations.
It was an act of a subservient Australian leader keen to abide by the wishes of the US imperium, whatever its wisdom and whatever the implications for international peace and security. Albanese’s AUKUS deal shows no signs of Crean’s acumen and insight but all the signs of Howard’s folly and poor judgement.
Albanese Labor’s few attempts at reforms so far have been limited by timidity and insidious incrementalism, rather than making a bold break from the old politics. In fear of the Murdoch mob, it lacks ambition to free Australia from the grip of grifters exploiting regressive tax avoidance schemes and government subsidies to monster industries like the mining sector. Labor’s powerful right wing is dominated by the likes of Richard Marles. Marle’s old, white and stale ststus quo politics is writ large and is a massive handbrake on Australia progressing to its full and prosperous potential.
Albanese’s invidious $400billion AUKUS deal will turn what should have been a 3 to 4 term Labor government into minority government by the next election.
Voters who anticipated the Albanese government would be a courageously progressive government have so far been totally disappointed. They are unlikely and unwilling to be voting Labor next election.
@ajogrady..you bet your arse.The proverbial drover’s dog would have got up against Sideshow Scott and his government of crooks and fuckwits.The time for radical change was ripe for the taking,but we’ve ended up with brown cardigan wearing Camry drivers.
Yes, totally agree @ajogrady. Incredibly disappointing.