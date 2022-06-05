Don’t blame Labor for surging energy prices, blame Howard

By Jim McIntosh

There are people already starting to blame Labor for the catastrophe in the eastern states’ energy market. This, while the new government hasn’t even yet moved into its offices in Canberra. At this point, most of these people are on social media, but I’m sure it won’t be long before the hysteria will be picked up by other media with more vested interests.

I suspect that these folk are in the minority. In fact, I’m certain of it. Most of those now screeching loudly on this topic would most likely be what the former government described as ‘quiet Australians’, which in real terms translates to people with no coherent political world view and quite limited analytical capacity. The same folk who consume Murdoch media and watch endless reality television on the commercial channels.

You know; morons.

When the incoming Treasurer described the gas debacle as a lingering bin-fire left over by the departing government he was in fact being reserved. It has the capacity to become a recession-maker and will devastate whatever prospects Australia has for restoring a degree of manufacturing in the immediate to medium term. It is an unfolding disaster. How did we allow this to happen?

I believe it goes back to the Howard Government, when LNG exports first began. Howard gave the gas extractive industry a huge leg-up, by not requiring them to provide for any sort of strategic domestic reserve. They were basically granted a laissez faire, free and unfettered share of the market without accountability to the national interests at the domestic level.

People might screech and whine all they like about a two-week old government confronted by this event. All it means, though, is that regardless of the evidence, nothing will convince an idiot otherwise.

