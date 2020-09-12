Donald Trump: The fool on the hill is full of rage

To say that President Trump is a liar wouldn’t surprise anyone. Nor would I think saying that he is the worst political liar of all time.

Saying that, with the wilful use of his lying, he is responsible for the deaths of thousands of Americans might turn a few heads but is it not time the citizens of the land of milk and honey saw the truth of it.

This time he has admitted it. He is on the record in his own words and documented by 18 recorded interviews by Bob Woodward of Watergate fame. Woodward is to release his highly anticipated new book Rage next week.

A copy was leaked to CNN. Its revelations are astonishing. Here are some examples:

Anthony Fauci “… at one point tells others that the president “is on a separate channel” and unfocused in meetings, with ‘rudderless’ leadership, according to Woodward. ‘His attention span is like a minus number,’ Fauci said, according to Woodward. ‘His sole purpose is to get reelected.’ “

Trump expressed admiration for Nixon and is currently echoing his “law and order” election strategy.

Barack “I don’t think Obama’s smart … I think he’s highly overrated. And I don’t think he’s a great speaker.”

The North Korean dictator, Kim Jong-un, thought Obama was an “asshole”.

Woodward suggested to Trump that white and privileged men like them need to appreciate the plight of African Americans. Trump replied, “No,” in a mocking voice. “You really drank the Kool-Aid, didn’t you? Just listen to you. Wow. No, I don’t feel that at all.”

Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, is quoted as saying that four texts are key to understanding Trump, including Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland. Kushner paraphrased the Cheshire Cat from the book: “If you don’t know where you’re going, any path will get you there.”

Trump bragged to Woodward about a new secret weapons system.

Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic House speaker, told the MSNBC network dropped a bucket of truth virus on Trumps lips:

“I think what he said connotes two things. One, his weakness: he didn’t know how to cope with the challenge to our country. “Secondly, his disdain and denial for science, which has the answers, we could have contained this early on. But bigger than all of that was his total disregard for the impact on individual families in our country.”

On 7 February Trump told Bob Woodward in a phone call that coronavirus was “more deadly than even your strenuous flus”, but the message he gave to the public was very different.

He described the coronavirus as “deadly stuff” at the same time while at the same time he was publicly predicting it would miraculously disappear and favourably comparing it to the seasonal flu. “You just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed.”

Yet on 27 February he was telling the public: “It’s going to disappear. One day – it’s like a miracle – it will disappear.”

By 19 March, Trump had declared a national emergency but told Woodward:

“I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic.”

Joe Biden used these words in response to the revelation of how Trump had misled the nation and is still doing so with no pandemic policy at all other than to just let the coronavirus run free:

“Trump was fully aware of how deadly the virus was. It was much more ‘deadly than the flu’ he told Bob Woodward. One has to ask why the President didn’t warn the American people of its dangers. Surely a basic right of any individual is to defend oneself and others in the face of death. Or does that only apply to guns.”

On 3 April, Trump was still minimising the virus. “I said it’s going away and it is going away,” he said. But just two days later, he told Woodward: “It’s a horrible thing. It’s unbelievable.” On 13 April, he acknowledged: “It’s so easily transmissible, you wouldn’t even believe it.”

In the election race Biden is leading Trump nationally by an average of about 8 points. Recent polls have indicated that the president’s efforts to paint Biden as a “radical socialist” who couldn’t care less about crime are not changing many voters’ minds.

You can also ask “what would Obama have done” and you can bet he would have acted entirely differently.

But Trump’s first response to any problem is to lie about, or blame others. He has been doing it for months now (actually, probably all his life) and one can only conclude that once again he has failed the nation. It is a life and death failure to protect the American people.

But his villainous ego is never tamed by his actions, he told Fox News’ (his own personal channel) Sean Hannity last Wednesday that he had done an “amazing” job dealing with the pandemic. The audacity of the man!

With the election only eight weeks away and these latest revelations coming not long after The Atlantic published a piece reporting that Trump had belittled American soldiers who died at war as “suckers”. It is difficult to see the mentally deficient President recovering this time.

He describes Woodward’s book as a “political hit job.”

“If you look at our numbers, our fatality numbers compared to other countries, it’s amazing what we’ve done. We’ve been able to do something … that especially with the country the size we have, we’ve done an incredible job.”

Trump: "We've done a really good job. And if you look at our fatality numbers compared to other countries, we are in really — I mean, it's amazing, what we've done." (The US has by far the most Covid deaths in the world.) pic.twitter.com/eJsA3LD4Ns — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 10, 2020

Again, the audacity of the man.

The Guardian reports that coronavirus-related deaths in the US, which stand at more than 190,000, account for a fifth of the global total. The figure is equivalent to one death per 1,700 Americans. The US has one of the highest fatality rates per 100,000 population, at 57.97.

According to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, only countries with higher deaths per 100,000 are Peru (93.71), Spain (63.34), Bolivia (62.51),Chile (62.37), Ecuador (62.20), Brazil (60.85).

Trump’s actions are not indictable but they are impeachable but I guess it’s too late for that now.

In the final interview with Woodward Trump said:

“The virus has nothing to do with me. It’s not my fault. It’s … China let the damn virus out.”

In saying that, I guess he said it all.

My thought for the day It is clear that from whatever way you look at it that Trump lied and people died. PS: For the complete list of Trump’s lies about the coronavirus click here.

