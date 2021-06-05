Dog’s Breakfast No Dogs Barking – Quarantine and Vaccine Rollout

DOG’S BREAKFAST NO DOGS BARKING (POLITICAL ANALYSIS) – Quarantine and vaccine rollout. Not just Victorians shouldering the risk and blame but older Australians too, while the Liberals ‘get away with murder’.

‘Victoria is now battling COVID on multiple fronts. Here are four things to watch‘ – ABC News (5 June headline). But what about things ‘to watch’ the ABC is not covering or telling, and neither is anyone else in the mainstream media?

Two Indian variants in Melbourne. The Kappa variant has been traced back to a breach in Adelaide hotel quarantine, South Australia. The Delta variant (source upstream) is currently unknown but it could have been acquired from New South Wales, South Coast where a Melbourne family visited, falling within an incubation and infectious time frame of 14 days.

So why is Morrison and his Ministry, the Federal Government once again trying to lay blame on Victorians and attempting to punish them fiscally, over which he and Frydenberg (A Victorian himself) have now had to retreat from one week later?

And how can Morrison and his Ministry, the Federal Government continue to justify excluding people over 50 from access to Pfizer vaccine on medical, health safety and civil grounds when scientific evidence coming out of UK studies are clearly showing AstraZeneca is up to 50% less effective against these variants – 60% cf 88% for Pfizer? Aside from the increased risk and exposure of older vulnerable Australians with significant medical conditions to potentially ‘very rare’ (so they keep saying) lethal blood clotting disorders, shouldering all the risk for a significantly less effective vaccine over which they are denied a medical or civil choice.

If there is shorter supply of Pfizer, how come Morrison and his Ministry, the Federal Government can roll it out through privately contracted vaccine hubs to everyone under 50 (currently 40-49) regardless of their health status and less likely to be severely affected than older people, if exposed? These private contractors are the mechanism or vehicle by which Australians are being conned in the rollout and older Australians policed and excluded from vaccination and vaccination hubs, while being paid millions out of tax payer’s money. Apart from being screened out of the system and excluded on-line, have any Australians over 50 been turned away?

Surely this is enough – It’s time to mount a legal challenge in the Federal Courts on behalf of all Australians (particularly over 50) against Morrison and his Ministry, the TGA, Federal Government and private contractors rolling out the vaccine for refusing to offer Australians over 50 the same choice as everyone else, amidst the gross negligence and incompetence of the Federal Government to manage the source, quarantine and treatment, vaccine rollout – Both of course Morrison has covertly (more so blatantly) privatised. This is a serious breach of medical/civil rights and responsibility, it is a gross injustice and insult to every Australian over 50, which this government has been met deviously getting away with. What law allows Morrison and his Ministry to discriminate against half the population this way? Isn’t it simply a case of government policy on the run vs every Australian’s legal, civil, medical, personal and public health, and Constitutional right? Why has Public Health been politicised and placed in the hands of private enterprise everywhere we look, when we have a national State-run Public Health system specifically designed for all Australians and populational health? Even our State public health systems have been coerced into this political dilemma of denying and refusing vaccine access to people over 50 and the wider general population, and dependant on Commonwealth procurement and supply. Dependant on the Federal Government’s policy settings, political agenda, manipulation, prejudices, incompetence and lies.

So where is the mainstream media on any of these issues? Nowhere to be heard of course. Shouldn’t that too be raising alarm bells – No dogs barking?

What a dog’s breakfast! What a fiasco this Government’s private vaccine rollout is. Add to this the current primary source of our miserable complaint – the hotel quarantine breaches which now appear to implicate two other States (both with Liberal State governments), not Victoria of course which gets the blame. And like the vaccine rollout, a Federal Government responsibility, Morrison and his Ministry, quite clearly, ultimately, the Federal Government’s responsibility.

Reference: Victoria is now battling COVID on multiple fronts. Here are four things to watch – ABC News, 5 June 2021.

Like what we do at The AIMN? You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight. Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



