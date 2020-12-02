Doctored Indignation: Australia-China Relations
Clay foot diplomacy is all the rage in Canberra, and the Australian government has become a solid practitioner. Having stuck its neck out across continents and seas to proclaim the need to investigate China over the origins of the novel coronavirus, the Morrison government now finds itself in the tightest of corners. Very much one to bite the hand that feeds it, Australia is trying to prove in international relations that you can, from behind the curtain, provoke your largest trading partner while still hoping to trade with it.
China is not of that view, seeing Australia’s policy towards it in recent years as a log of disagreeable actions. The Chinese tech giant Huawei was excluded from its 5G network. Ten investment deals across a range of industries have also been blocked, including animal husbandry, infrastructure and agriculture. They have seen Australia strident on what China regards as matters of domestic concern: Hong Kong and Xinjiang. Australia is also finding itself ever more comfortable in relationships such as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, where it keeps company with the United States, Japan and India in an arrangement that is well on the way to becoming “openly anti-China.”
The ones to endure the “deep reflexion” demanded of Australia by Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian have not been politicians. It has fallen to the importers and exporters to receive Beijing’s directed fury. In May, the Australia-China barley trade was all but eliminated by tariffs in the order of 80.5 per cent. In November, tariffs ranging from 107 to 200 per cent were imposed on Australian wine, a sorry blow for Australian wine makers salivating at courting some 52 million wine drinkers in the PRC. Australia’s largest wine company, Treasury Wine Estates, claimed to have received a tariff rate of 169.3 per cent. As the managing director of Clare Valley’s Taylor Wines, Mitchell Taylor, explained, “A tariff of this scale will basically kill the industry overnight.” Winemakers in neighbouring New Zealand, and those in France and Chile, will be happy to see a rival in the Chinese market so dramatically shrunk.
Australian farmers and traders are baffled, and more than a touch concerned that Canberra has misjudged the situation. Feeble suggestions occupy ministerial briefs about whether China can be taken to the World Trade Organisation. Trade minister Simon Birmingham has been unable to secure a line with his Chinese counterparts. There is not much by way of tea and conversation being had by the two sides.
Then came a doctored image from Chinese political computer graphic artist Fu Yu. It’s in the old image of propaganda accounts: use a murdering, invading soldier as a prop. Find a suitable, vulnerable civilian. In this case, the picture centres upon what is supposed to be an Australian soldier and an Afghan child. The soldier has his blood smeared knife pressed against the child’s throat. The child is holding a lamb. The picture is helpfully captioned: “Don’t be afraid, we are coming to bring you peace.”
Provocative and apt enough: the Australian effort in Afghanistan, along with those of other forces, has been marked by an irregular war of relentless savagery that has tended to elude domestic understanding. Australia’s own role has been distinguished by a lengthy spell of action by special forces that were found by the recently released Brereton war crimes inquiry to have committed a goodly number of civilian killings.
China’s foreign ministry sensed an opportunity. On November 30, Zhao Lijian tweeted the image. “Shocked by murder of Afghan civilians & prisoners by Australian soldiers,” he chided. “We strongly condemn such acts & call for holding them accountable.” Prime Minister Scott Morrison, instead of ignoring it as a provocative prod with hook attached, was all indignant and promptly fell for the hook. “The post made today, the repugnant post made today of a falsified image of an Australian soldier threatening a young child with a knife, a post made on an official Chinese government account, posted by the deputy director-general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is truly repugnant.”
Shocked by murder of Afghan civilians & prisoners by Australian soldiers. We strongly condemn such acts, &call for holding them accountable. pic.twitter.com/GYOaucoL5D
— Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) November 30, 2020
In making such a statement, Morrison gave the coverage on Australian atrocities and misdeeds in Afghanistan even more air. He returned to hollow notions of noble soldiers in uniform sent overseas to do kindly things, ignoring their nastier missions. Australian Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Frances Adamson called upon the Chinese ambassador Cheng Jingye to lodge an official complaint. Pleas were made to Twitter to take down the image but on this occasion, the social media platform has not been for turning. An apology from China’s ministry of foreign affairs is also being sought.
Such moves have led to a cycle of mocking and rebuke. “On what grounds does Morrison feel angry over the use of this cartoon by the spokesperson of Chinese FM?” asked Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of Global Times, a state-owned publication. For his part, Fu felt didactic, telling Morrison “to make sure his Government’s military force becomes more disciplined to avoid any similar international tragedy.”
It is a popular cartoon that condemns the Australian Special Forces ’s brutal murder of 39 Afghan civilians. On what ground does Morrison feel angry over the use of this cartoon by the spokesperson of Chinese FM? It’s ridiculous and shameless that he demanded China to apologize. pic.twitter.com/QkBSXyf1uY
— Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) November 30, 2020
Having found himself in full righteous gear, Morrison has unconvincingly called “on China to re-engage in … dialogue. This is how countries must deal with each other to ensure we can deal with any issues in our relationship, consistent with our national interests and respect for each other’s sovereignty. Not engaging in deplorable behaviour.” Unfortunately for the prime minister, international relations are very much about deplorable behaviour, something which Australia has not been exempt from.
Like what we do at The AIMN?
You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.
Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!
5 commentsLogin here Register here
Return to home page
-
Karen Kyle
-
B Sullivan
-
Josephus
-
Denis Bright in Brisbane
-
Neilw
Yeah well…..speaking of confected rage….China is a master of it.
The point is China is facing big economic problems even before Covid. They are short of American Dollars which they need to pay down the massive debt they have run up in the last ten years alone, and to pay for the imports to keep running their economy.
Chinese steel makers and power stations were told months ago they would have to use domestic coal to cut their import bill.
The Chinese have used all their good quality coal and now have only poor quatity stuff left which is full of impurities and causes air worse air pollution than good quality coal.
Now that Hong Kong is now longer a financial hub and a reliable source of American dollars Chinese Government and big companies are selling bonds. So far several big companies have defaulted on their repayment of bonds and they said they will default on the next two payouts.
China has a poor record when it comes to paying back money they have raised from the bond market.
The Nationalist Government raised millions in Bonds to pay for the war against the Japanese and the civil war. When the CCP took over they refused to pay back the loans.
As part of the deal negotiated with Maggie Thatcher re the Hong Kong handover the CCP was forced into paying back British investors. Too bad for thousands of other bond holders. They miss out.
And it is impossible to get money out of China. The CCP has total control over the economy. They don’t want to see capital flight so they stop it.
Big Western Corporations can’tget their money out of China, but at the moment they are keeping mum about it, because they hope to eventually get it out and go back into China and make more. Dont poke the Dragon.
Chinese citizens who want to get money out where it can be safely invested in the West where there are property rights and the rule of law are forced to buy precious stones and have them smuggled out.
The world’s biggest art auction happens every year in Europe with hundreds of Chinese buyers participating by phone and internet as well as in person. This last year…..none.
China’s rage against Australia is heavily confected and entirely strategic. Not only must they cut their import bills they can use that necessity to punish Australia for our seeming crimes. After all if the Chinese can’t stand over and dictate to a sprat like New Zealand or small fry like Australia they are not going to have much success anywhere else. They are desperate to bend us to their will as an
example of what will happen to other countries. No bloody way.
For every cloud…
The Australia environment has been ravaged by rampant agricultural exploitation that is tolerated by politicians because the regions where the exploitation is occurring determine who will be elected to government. 70% of this exploitation is committed for the sake of the export market and is not, as China is demonstrating, serving anyone’s genuine need. Agricultural exports are not vital to Australia’s economy. Environmentally they cost far more than they are worth.
With the failing export markets the regions will be obliged to reduce agricultural production and it is beginning to look like they are waking up to the benefits of becoming producers of renewable energy which would be a much better alternative.
Well Britain, France, Portugal, Belgium, the Netherlands, used to be the bully boys. The worm turns. Don’t like it do we diddums?
The Morrison Government shoud not receive bipartisan support for its trade and investment disputes with China. Australia has a large deposit of $Aus 5 billionin the Beijing -based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) which commenced under the Abbott Government. This commitment should justify our involvement in Belt and Road Projects (BRIs) in South East Asia and Australian development at a time when our public sector investment trendlines are in reverse.
When it came to the Muhammad cartoons, Morrison types said ‘get over it’. A lesson in power, if nothing else for Scummo, the Hapless