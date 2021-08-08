Do we have a future?
I am both a realist and an optimist, so I am not looking for a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ response, rather trying to start a conversation about how we can ensure that future world conditions will be viable for our descendants.
Between the pandemic and global warming, the situation is not looking so rosy!
I was born in the UK, 3 years before WWII, so my awareness of the possibility of living under government dictates and restrictions is something I can take for granted. The rationing and restrictions experienced by the British – which were no doubt shared throughout Europe, but with the UK avoiding being occupied by enemy forces! – were way past those experienced in Australia. We could not even buy petrol for our own cars!
I was brought up in a non-Conformist Christian household, but am now an agnostic.
Despite BBC programs like the Father Brown series, the only part of the British Isles which is firmly Catholic is Eire, and Guy Fawkes ‘bonfire night’ is still enthusiastically celebrated!
The ethics taught by Jesus, as recorded in the Bible, were the basis of religion as I knew it, growing up, and the actual official church in the UK is the Church of England – which generally allows its Ministers to marry.
Because the UK was originally Catholic, and Henry VIII wanted a son, the resulting mish-mash of religions in the UK, as in the world, are many and varied.
At least the UK was enlightened enough, when it decided to use Australia as a convict colony, to ensure that the Australian government could not dictate a religious framework in its Constitution! And that was before Islam had become a major world religion.
So we have conflicts over religion, affecting internal and external relationships within and between countries.
We also have countries seeking to take over control of other countries, and – as currently in Myanmar – military juntas deposing elected leaders.
Looking at the mess that human beings are making of their own immediate environment, plus China and Russia seeking status by means of force and deception, I am left wondering whether the world really deserves to survive at all – let alone in peace!
And now we have a worldwide pandemic, with established nations looking after themselves first, and throwing the scraps to the undeveloped countries, all while we are recognising the effects of climate change, but keeping our heads in the sand when it comes to taking really serious steps to at least slow down global warming.
Do we deserve to survive?
We obviously would like to – but we equally obviously have not a clue how to persuade our nations that the wealthy nations need drastic changes in their lifestyles.
Everyone now seems to centre entertainment and convenience as the essentials of life.
Unselfishness is sneered at and acceptance of difference is also more obvious by its absence than its acceptance.
Discipline is essential for survival, and that, too, is despised.
As for our national leaders, the POTUS is trying to restore the USA from the damage done by his predecessor, whose legacy is a cohort determined to resist. The UK and Australia are among a group of nations where the electors have failed to understand what a leader should be. India’s resistance to religious tolerance, plus its size, is destroying itself, while China is travelling a dangerously authoritarian path.
I shall be long gone by the time the final outcome is resolved, but it will not be a good one unless and until people realise that acting for the common good is the only way to survive, sharing is good for everyone, helping other people is incredibly satisfying, and having all you need is much better than having all you want.
Now we need to take a good look at who we are electing to lead us!
I much appreciate the question. Part of the conversation could focus on who “we” are that has any future. Science fiction has explored that extensively/ Current news has yet another Silicon Valley billionaire acquiring bunker facilities in New Zealand.
Another part of the conversation would highlight what is to be understood by “future” when our very sense of time may be transformed.
Another thread might be how people internalize the miserable global news so easily cited. It is very much our problem and as someone insightfully said: We are our own metaphor
I fear that we need a catastrophic event to drive fear into our leaders and to incite public revolt. The pandemic is not it, but the encroaching breakdown of climate integrity might be. We see around us daily the consequences of our failure to act, and yet our leaders still won’t face up to the crisis, preferring instead to make “commitments” that lack substance.
You mention WW2, Rosemary. I was born in ’41 in the UK and well remember the deprivations we endured during and after the conflict. I also remember how the people voted in a Labour government intent on countering the pre-war ills that beleaguered the working class. They introduced the NHS, National Insurance, state ownership of public utilities, and much more. This eventually led to a settled and hopeful populace and a thriving economy.
Without the war, it’s likely that none of that would have come about. What worries me now is that the damaged climate will not recover when we do wake up and take decisive action. It is very depressing.
I believe that as events speed up our current econmic system, and possible our enlightment legacy could collapse, sooner rather than later. I cling to hope that enough will hold the torch to start a new , chastened civilisation. In the short term, l just observe in horror. I grew up a Methodist parson’s daughter. He and my mother were open to ideas so we grew up similarly. I have belonged to churches that placed people before dogma or literalism. Which made a fit with my science studies.
I now belong to an even more unusual church, which owns no property , pays no salaries , so after paying rent leaves donations free to give where national or international need arises. In our 6th blockdown we are using social media and phones etc to encourage and uphold each other.
We believe the only thing that matter in the end, is how we show love to each other and our wider community. This reflects in our political bent and concern for refugees and unemployed. Most of us are old, but we are growing as we try to build community in a retirees town.
Being Methodist we sing and we sing!
I hope you made a good recovery from your stroke.
We’re already dead. Sorry, but the climate is baked in and will kill most of us within 10 years. And then there’s the variants of CoViD-19 which are impervious to vaccines. We had our chance and we blew it.
See, and that’s my optimistic view, for the planet at least.
If the house we live in is in need of repair, we fix it.
If the planet we live on is in need of repair, we ignore it.
I tend to like the Aboriginal belief: We don’t own the land, the land owns us.
Democracy is being gamed by big media and played to benefit big business. If businesses pay large amounts of money to “influencers” to gain advantage over their competition then how much is the influence of the media outlets of Murdoch, 7 and 9 worth to the L/NP? The Main Stream Media have been a life support system and cheer squad for a side of politics that has decimated Democracy. The MSM is the problem not the solution. Advertising with these media outlets should be counted as political donations to the L/NP.