Do we deserve to become extinct?

What follows is a letter to the Editor of the NT News which they will probably publish:

My apologies for failing to keep my regular 2-hour vigil on the last 2 Wednesdays outside Parliament House.

On Tuesday 13 December, the day before my first absence, I tested positive for Covid, so I was in isolation.

The following day I started a course of antivirals, which, added to 4 vaccinations, meant I tested negative the following Tuesday.

I played safe and cancelled the following week’s vigil, but at no time did I feel unwell.

(I hasten to add that everyone’s experience with Covid is different and I was extremely lucky.)

So – weather permitting – I shall be back next week and thereafter.

I promised myself that I would keep my weekly 2-hour appointments until governments in Australia takes serious action against using fossil fuels.

In England, from 1939 until the mid-late 1950s, we had distinctly limiting restrictions, with rationing and shortages while we concentrated on fighting WWII and began to recover.

We need to do the same now!!!

We have ignored all the scientific information on global warming for well over 50 years, and our descendants will be paying a stiff price in consequence.

Remember tobacco????

I grew up in a Christian household, in a Christian country and retain respect for the ethics of Christianity – selflessness, caring for others, doing as you would be done by – have you ever read Kingsley’s The Water Babies?

I now fully support Stephen Fry’s denial of a “good” god, but regret the desperate lack of ethics which drives our governments and corporations.

The rate at which inequality is growing is deplorable and mankind probably deserves to become extinct!

 

2 comments

  1. Kerri

    OMG! I read that book as a child and I am pretty sure it was that printing!
    I remember the cover.

  2. Kerri

    And, well said Rosemaryj36.

