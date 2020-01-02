Do the smoky hokey

Do the smoky hokey

Scott Morrison is trying desperately hard to find the right language to reassure Australians that he believes climate change is “real” but that he won’t do anything that might cost money to address it.

He wants us to be “patient” as he methodically changes his mind about whether volunteers should be paid since they “want to be there”, whether the ADF should be deployed, and whether we might in fact have to bring in some more aerial firefighting assets.

No “knee jerk reactions”… and certainly nothing that could possibly resemble being proactive from our PM.

He talks a lot about the funding that the Commonwealth is handing out.  Because we all know we can’t have Labor’s “unfunded empathy”.

The Messiah from the Shire seems a little flustered that people expect him to actually do something – show some leadership maybe?

He keeps saying now is not the time for politics or photo shoots.

But what else has he got?

To quote another pretender to the leadership … he’s a “bit of a weathervane“.

February 2017

 

April 2018

The treasurer, Scott Morrison, has smacked down a backbench push for the Turnbull government to back a new coal plant, arguing that high-efficiency coal does not mean cheap energy, and taxpayers would also be left on the hook.

March 2019

With the Nationals agitating for a commitment to coal, the Prime Minister also announced that a High Efficiency Low Emissions coal-fired power station in Collinsville, about halfway between Townsville and Mackay, would be considered in addition to the competition policy projects

You put your coal hat on
Take your coal hat off
Put your coal hat on
Then you give a little cough
You do the smoky hokey
Then you turn yourself around
What was that all about?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Grumpy Geezer

    Climate change denial was always going to bring this prick undone.

    I am so looking forward to seeing his charcoaled carcass swinging in the breeze. So is Spud.

  2. Harry Lime

    This total fraud was always going to come undone when the shit hit the fan,and he has been totally exposed for the hollow carcass that he is, both mentally and physically.He’s lied and sleazed his way into every position he’s ever had and the chickens are coming home to roost.He can take his pentecostal prosperity bullshit and shove it right up his flabby arse.I still can’t believe enough fools voted for this utter fuckhead.

  4. Kaye Lee

    “My simple request is to be patient, to have confidence in the state agencies,” he said. “What we are saying is we cannot control the natural disaster but what we can do is control our response.”

    FFS Scotty – are you for real?

    We are in this position because no Liberal leader has been able to control the climate change denying dinosaurs in the Coalition. You personally interceded to override the local preselectors to save the worst of them – Craig Kelly. You made Angus Taylor Minister for Emissions Reduction. What does that say about your judgement?

  5. Harry Lime

    Good one, Kitty, the bullshit artist will be forced to a prayer meeting with “We have a problem Houston” to reinforce their stupidity.Things are just ticketty boo.Or not.

  6. Harry Lime

    Kaye Lee, no, he’s not fucking real.

  7. Clare De Mayo

    His credibility is shot, but what’s the next move? A leadership challenge from Dutton? Heaven help us! And I doubt Albo has the skills to force the issue on parliament. I wish the public could call for a vote of no confidence in this embarrassment of a PM and his government.

  8. Roswell

    Harry, you sound pissed off. Can’t say I blame you.

