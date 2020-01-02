Scott Morrison is trying desperately hard to find the right language to reassure Australians that he believes climate change is “real” but that he won’t do anything that might cost money to address it.

He wants us to be “patient” as he methodically changes his mind about whether volunteers should be paid since they “want to be there”, whether the ADF should be deployed, and whether we might in fact have to bring in some more aerial firefighting assets.

No “knee jerk reactions”… and certainly nothing that could possibly resemble being proactive from our PM.

He talks a lot about the funding that the Commonwealth is handing out. Because we all know we can’t have Labor’s “unfunded empathy”.

The Messiah from the Shire seems a little flustered that people expect him to actually do something – show some leadership maybe?

He keeps saying now is not the time for politics or photo shoots.

But what else has he got?

To quote another pretender to the leadership … he’s a “bit of a weathervane“.

February 2017

April 2018

The treasurer, Scott Morrison, has smacked down a backbench push for the Turnbull government to back a new coal plant, arguing that high-efficiency coal does not mean cheap energy, and taxpayers would also be left on the hook.

March 2019

With the Nationals agitating for a commitment to coal, the Prime Minister also announced that a High Efficiency Low Emissions coal-fired power station in Collinsville, about halfway between Townsville and Mackay, would be considered in addition to the competition policy projects

You put your coal hat on

Take your coal hat off

Put your coal hat on

Then you give a little cough

You do the smoky hokey

Then you turn yourself around

What was that all about?

