Do Not Obsess About Debt, Obsess About the Vitals
By Darren Quinn
Professors Edmond, Holden, and Preston are mistaken in that Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) says we should not worry about budget deficits. The effects of budget deficits are significant. As Stephanie Kelton, the most well-known MMT economist in the world, says, we should focus on the deficits that matter. The jobs deficit, the environmental deficit, the deficit of affordable housing for homelessness, and many more. The financial deficit from the budget is the private sector surplus, the money in your pocket and mine.
Keynes used financial praxis to argue for fiscal stimulus in severe recessions, and since financial praxis is always and everywhere an MMT phenomenon, Keynes used MMT.
The professors are also mistaken to say that it is a well-accepted idea that the spending comes first. Many politicians and commentators who talk as if the government spending is like a household budget are economists or have worked in the central bank and Treasury, among other public service jobs. So the television talking heads like financial commentators and public-facing economists such as Stephen Koukoulas and Saul Eslake are not saying these things.
The professors have not been paying attention if they think MMT proponents and economists do not explain when the inflation constraint binds. Every time MMT talks about real resources and their availability, MMT proponents are talking about inflation constraints. The real resource constraint is the inflation constraint.
It is a truth universally acknowledged that central banks do not have a working theory of inflation. Therefore, they must be in want of an excellent post-Keynesian economist like Joan Robinson or an MMT economist like Australia’s Bill Mitchell. After all, those economists have a working theory of inflation that matches reality.
The professors claim that conventional economics has a comprehensive analysis of what causes inflation; however, they would have to elaborate on this to prove that claim. Perhaps the professors are just thinking of the debunked monetary and neoclassical theories of inflation. Daniel Tarullo, a former Federal Reserve Bank board member in the United States, explains [The Financial Times, paywalled] that central banks do not have a working theory of inflation.
MMT has always acknowledged that inflation can occur below full employment, as currently demonstrated through the coronavirus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with Australian unemployment at 3.5% and still 1.3 million people looking for work. As the professors should know, bottlenecks can occur in various sectors from spending before full employment is reached. This congestion can occur in the form of a resource shortage in a greater supply chain of production. It is currently being demonstrated by the lack of oil and natural gas supply in the Australian production chain.
If the Ukraine conflict had not affected oil supplies, then automotive fuel would not have been ever-increasing in price. The price increase was alleviated by the temporary excise cut in fuel. Who would have thought that reducing prices reduces inflation? Inflation is a measure of prices, so of course, lowering prices reduces inflation.
What about price rises for natural gas? These rises have occurred because we have sold our industries off to foreign owners who demand world prices for our gas instead of us owning our energy industry and setting our own prices. Putting aside environmental concerns with these fossil fuels, we are not in control of our energy resources. What we need is an Australian strategic reserve of our energy, owned by Australians and priced in Australian dollars. We briefly saw this achieved when the government activated the Gas Supply Guarantee Mechanism.
As stated earlier, we should focus on the deficits that matter, so yes, if you want to implement policies from the Green New Deal or a larger social safety net with increased social security payments, they should be argued for on their own terms. This conflicts with the professors agreeing that spending comes first (meaning that there is no purely financial constraint) but then saying that implementing any given progressive policy may cause politically unacceptable inflation. MMT explains that keeping an eye on resources and/or expanding capacity in domestic production can minimise inflation risk.
It is worth noting that neither Treasurer Chalmers nor Finance Minister Gallagher has formal training in economics or finance, but they have public service experience in these fields. These Labor ministers have concerns about increased expenditure on Health, NDIS, Aged Care, and Defence. It is an exaggeration to say these are a political concern. As the professors have previously explained, they are reasonable goals that the public can argue for on their own terms.
The professors have not disputed nor disproved Modern Monetary Theory but, in effect, agreed with it. It is clear that Modern Monetary Theory’s time is now. The time to flick the switch is now!
Darren is a leader in educating people in modern macroeconomics. He played a founding role in educating Australians via social media channels and has engaged some prominent Australians on commentary about Modern Monetary Theory. Darren is a member of Modern Money Australia, Australian Real Progressives and has been involved with the Modern Money Network. You can see more of his work at https://www.darren-quinn.net and https://www.realausprogressives.com
You can find him on Twitter @AusMMT @dquinn03
Like what we do at The AIMN?
You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.
Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!
Your contribution to help with the running costs of this site will be gratefully accepted.
You can donate through PayPal or credit card via the button below, or donate via bank transfer: BSB: 062500; A/c no: 10495969
574 total views, 574 views today
3 commentsLogin here Register here
We all wonder, at high and low levels, with or without qualifications and experience, what makes the economy work well or not. It seems that reserve banks would only hire and nurture orthodoxy in people and procedures. It seems that the rare brilliance of a Keynes whom I’ve studied, (among many) but inadequately, is a rarity, a man believed and followed at high levels for some effect, but subject to “fashion” or alternative opinioneering. The surge of Friedman, Krugman, Hayek, others, led to Thatcher, Reagan, new determination to be greedy as if good would follow. Unrestrained celebration of material wealth followed, moral restraints declined, a greedy society asserted itself, self interest claimed to justify all this. Crisis in 2008 has not been enough to thwart this, so that 2022 sees a forthcoming problem era, likely long, slow, deep, nasty to most citizens. There should be social democracy, so I think, much more than plutocratic and pseudo-aristocratic predominance. Ben Chifley was “Keynesian” and one of our best thinking leaders, though barely trained. Let us listen to such as Quiggin and Mitchell, and never to Merde Dog opinionist plods and plops.
The sell-off of assets and resources to ‘investors’, has seen them accumulating to invest in taking over more of the same and their own kind, until they accumulate a putrid pile so high it obscures their view of the world. So they slip their mates in to run the show, and but for banking and wanking, they don’t know what to do either, except threaten the politicians and government, demanding demand at any cost. But with no money, and nothing left to sell but spin, the government and aspirants shrug and go through the left-overs and motions.
While they wallow in the shadow of the putrid piles, besotted by their own spin, and at the edge of going down the gurgler, there’s an outbreak of confusion over pulling the levers of demands or demand. WTF, no trickle-down, gorged and stranded, the only cure will be an immediate fiscal enema followed by a strict diet.
I’m not on board with MMT.
By definition it is a theory, and has not proven to be without risk.
~ At what point does the debt to GDP ratio become of concern? At 250% , at 500%?
~ Can MMT proponents guarantee that there will be no adverse of unintended consequences (from high public debt) for future generations?
~ Does high public debt limit the policy options for future generations? Are we limiting their ability to respond to their own crises? Are we limiting their ability to finance their own future programs?
~ Is there any government (with a sovereign currency) that prefers high public debt to low?
~ Why is it that it appears that those that express the greatest concern about an unsatisfactory environmental legacy are willing to risk leaving an unsatisfactory financial/debt legacy?