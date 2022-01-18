Distraction: It’s Morrison’s only policy

By Kathryn

The whole ludicrous Djokovic affair was nothing more than a ramped-up distraction in order to try to divert public attention away from the LNP’s appalling incompetence, inept mishandling of the fair and rapid distribution of Covid vaccinations, climate-change-denying idiocy and Morrison’s appalling short-sightedness and total lack of leadership!

Anyone with an IQ >10 knows that the smug, smirking, stratospherically arrogant and non-achieving Morrison couldn’t manage a free shout in a country pub, is about as popular as a pork chop in a Jewish synagogue and has the foresight of Mr Magoo sans spectacles! The fact that the bone-idle Sloth Morrison was cast as a lonely, pathetic and totally ostracised figure at the recent G20 climate change summit in Rome and, not surprisingly, outed as a pathological liar by the French President, Emmanuel Macron, proves that our nation’s government – right now – is internationally regarded as being on-the-nose and our people being thoroughly misled and mismanaged by a totally disingenuous, pathetic, spineless environmental vandal who embarrassingly, and very publicly, used the international stage to sing the praises of the filthy, polluting coal-mining and gas fracking industries!

If Australia wishes to redeem our flagging international reputation – now in freefall as a regressive haven ruled by a pack of political psychopaths who are up to their “red necks” in right-wing-extremism, government-approved racism and inherent skirt-lifting misogyny – then we need to get rid of the LNP, a dangerously undemocratic and totally corrupt regime that is destroying and defunding everything Australians value! If this nation wants to redeem what little is remaining of the respect our nation once held under the leadership and progressive foresight of the ALP, then it is imperative that we kick the smirking Neanderthal, Morrison out of government! Morrison only has one focus and that is to further enrich and empower himself and his billionaire donors in the Top 1%.

When you look back over the past nine long years of devastation, environmental vandalism, depravity, staggering incompetence and escalating self-serving corruption by a smug, callously inhumane and profit-obsessed regime who have no plans, no vision and absolutely no clue, it gives a terrifying insight into just how far our nation has fallen under the malevolent mismanagement of an undisciplined, arrogant pack of non-achieving political psychopaths in the LNP. The Jerk with the Smirk aka The Liar from the Shire, the bible-thumping hypocrite, Morrison – and his pompous predecessor, the swaggering, inarticulate misogynist, Tony Abbott, have dragged Australia back to the middle ages as a nation struggling under the jackboot of the absolute WORST, most regressive, dangerously undemocratic and corrupt regime in our history!

History has proven – going back decades – that the LNP are a pack of arrogant, self-appointed megalomaniacal narcissists who absolutely thrive on hate, division, conflict, fear and war! The LNP have dragged Australia back to the middle ages as a nation struggling under the jackboot of the absolute worst, most regressive, dangerously undemocratic and corrupt regime in our history! The Howard, Abbott and Morrison regimes have proven themselves to be nothing more than despicable, self-serving elitists who have not achieved a single thing that provides any benefit whatsoever to the lives of ordinary working- and middle-class Australians; a government whose only “talent” is their ability to lie, lie and attempt to deceive anyone and everyone – even lying about their lies – in order to maintain their grip on autocratic power.

FFS, kick the LNP to the gutter at the next Federal and State elections because, believe me, that is where they really belong!

