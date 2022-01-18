Distraction: It’s Morrison’s only policy
By Kathryn
The whole ludicrous Djokovic affair was nothing more than a ramped-up distraction in order to try to divert public attention away from the LNP’s appalling incompetence, inept mishandling of the fair and rapid distribution of Covid vaccinations, climate-change-denying idiocy and Morrison’s appalling short-sightedness and total lack of leadership!
Anyone with an IQ >10 knows that the smug, smirking, stratospherically arrogant and non-achieving Morrison couldn’t manage a free shout in a country pub, is about as popular as a pork chop in a Jewish synagogue and has the foresight of Mr Magoo sans spectacles! The fact that the bone-idle Sloth Morrison was cast as a lonely, pathetic and totally ostracised figure at the recent G20 climate change summit in Rome and, not surprisingly, outed as a pathological liar by the French President, Emmanuel Macron, proves that our nation’s government – right now – is internationally regarded as being on-the-nose and our people being thoroughly misled and mismanaged by a totally disingenuous, pathetic, spineless environmental vandal who embarrassingly, and very publicly, used the international stage to sing the praises of the filthy, polluting coal-mining and gas fracking industries!
If Australia wishes to redeem our flagging international reputation – now in freefall as a regressive haven ruled by a pack of political psychopaths who are up to their “red necks” in right-wing-extremism, government-approved racism and inherent skirt-lifting misogyny – then we need to get rid of the LNP, a dangerously undemocratic and totally corrupt regime that is destroying and defunding everything Australians value! If this nation wants to redeem what little is remaining of the respect our nation once held under the leadership and progressive foresight of the ALP, then it is imperative that we kick the smirking Neanderthal, Morrison out of government! Morrison only has one focus and that is to further enrich and empower himself and his billionaire donors in the Top 1%.
When you look back over the past nine long years of devastation, environmental vandalism, depravity, staggering incompetence and escalating self-serving corruption by a smug, callously inhumane and profit-obsessed regime who have no plans, no vision and absolutely no clue, it gives a terrifying insight into just how far our nation has fallen under the malevolent mismanagement of an undisciplined, arrogant pack of non-achieving political psychopaths in the LNP. The Jerk with the Smirk aka The Liar from the Shire, the bible-thumping hypocrite, Morrison – and his pompous predecessor, the swaggering, inarticulate misogynist, Tony Abbott, have dragged Australia back to the middle ages as a nation struggling under the jackboot of the absolute WORST, most regressive, dangerously undemocratic and corrupt regime in our history!
History has proven – going back decades – that the LNP are a pack of arrogant, self-appointed megalomaniacal narcissists who absolutely thrive on hate, division, conflict, fear and war! The LNP have dragged Australia back to the middle ages as a nation struggling under the jackboot of the absolute worst, most regressive, dangerously undemocratic and corrupt regime in our history! The Howard, Abbott and Morrison regimes have proven themselves to be nothing more than despicable, self-serving elitists who have not achieved a single thing that provides any benefit whatsoever to the lives of ordinary working- and middle-class Australians; a government whose only “talent” is their ability to lie, lie and attempt to deceive anyone and everyone – even lying about their lies – in order to maintain their grip on autocratic power.
FFS, kick the LNP to the gutter at the next Federal and State elections because, believe me, that is where they really belong!
Like what we do at The AIMN?
You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.
Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!
11 commentsLogin here Register here
Wow, brilliantly summed up and spot on.
Also needs to get cracking now if he wants to win this next election.
That is preaching to the converted. Nine long years, and while we can accuse poor scrutiny by the media and political pundits we should note that the good old Labor Party does not inspire confidence. Albo is still eight points behind the incumbent as preferred prime minister 83 days out from an election being called.
If we lose this one, then we might as well give up any notion of the fair~go Australia of yesteryear.
Lawrence, if this article is “preaching to the converted” then this place may as well close down.
All articles here have a message we can take away with us and hopefully use it to change someone’s vote.
Among the most accurate assessments yet of our inept prime minister and his party.
I personally was once a dedicated liberal voter, but I haven’t voted that way since the day Howard became party leader and opposition leader for the umpteenth time. It is quite alarming that since that day, the only liberal leader to be not worse than Howard was kifed while being told “He’s my mate and I’m ambitious for him”.
Totally with you @Roswell.
Morrison, deep down, knows he is incompetent.
The lengths he has gone to to disguise his failures. Tourism Australia and Tourism NZ.
NDAs after leaving both.
His demonization of refugees. To get further up that ladder of success you must push those near you further down. The more people under you the higher you are! (Quote: Julia Banks…. “I AM the Prime Minister”)
His prosperity gospel beliefs are simply a case of rationalism. He is greedy. But claiming God “wants” him to be greedy fits his personal mission, which is not at all religious, and allows him the excuse to pursue wealth and power with “divine” permission. Eagles included.
There is very little this man has done in his public life that does not have a stench about it.
Ask Michael Towke? Yet another NDA! Google that!
His abject failure during this pandemic speaks loudly of his inability to learn, to accept advice of those who don’t have a Bachelor of Science and applied Economic Geography and his astounding capacity to blindly ignore inconvenient facts let alone his complete and total “sloth” regarding his paid vocation.
As a side point, Morrison is the fifth highest earning world leader, as @ 2020, making each one of us pay a mere $.02 per annum to keep his shiny ass on the parliamentary benches.
If that sounds reasonable, Germans paid Merkel $.006 Per annum for her leadership.
He is currently, somewhat desperate and flailing about trying to land punches wherever he can.
Trying to paint a picture no one is seeing.
His advisers must be at hair tearing point. He just keeps digging and will not put down the shovel.
His colleagues must be measuring the beds at the Lodge.
Hopefully his rancid acts have awoken enough voters to the big liar. (The US has the “big lie” we have …)
And hopefully enough “rusted on” voters will see the folly of allowing either him or his enthusiastic shadow (who is willing to take the fall) to ever enter Parliament again.
Maybe start a new life somewhere Scott??
How about Serbia?
Once you strip away the blatant ingrained insidious and treasonous corruption, the obvious and absolutely consistent poor judgement, the culpable and dangerous incompetence, the continual deception and the constant distortion, the endless creations of laws and opportunities to suppress and stifle contrary debate, the flagrant sneaky and self serving promotion of religious faith at the expense of political integrity, the erroneous attempts to hamper voting, the anger and disgust generated by cutting and running leaving our Afghani comrades in arms to their fate, the crippling of living standards, the devious and unfettered betrayal of Australias sovereignty, the culpable treachery in the ruination of good international trade and international relations, the trashing of Australias good international reputation, the shambolic and totally inept governance standards, the deceitful marketing spin and hypocritical sloganeering plus being a constant and continuous impediment to Australia and Australians reaching their true potential what does the L/NP actually stand for? What is left? What is left is a snide, sneering, sniping, selfish, smug and contemptuous ideology that nurtures, coddles and promotes corrupt to the core thugs, swindlers, chiselers, fraudsters, shysters, cheats and con artists, solicitors of anonymous brown paper bag donations, pathetic debauched degenerates and perverted misogynistic misfits, pseudo Christian cult wack jobs, fanatical religious lunatics, QAnon advocates, cowardly saber rattling war mongering hawks, sadistic and selfish economic vandals, problamatic climate skeptic fundamentalists, environmental saboteurs and desecrators, first nations people apathetic Judases, handicappers to the handicapped, oppressors of the needy and the disadvantaged, enablers of the obscenely wealthy parasitic profiteers, drunken lecherous fornicators and provocateurs plus egotistical born to rule privilaged sociopaths and psychopaths that are devoid of standards, principles, values, morals, ethics, honesty, and basic empathy always rorting, stealing, fiddling, fudging, obfuscating and basically out and out blatant lying while being protected by a maliciously biased, pathetic sycophantic and delusional media.
Influenced by professional predatory lobbyists whores and directed by crooked callous conservative think tanks whose shadowy underbelly of criminality makes Ned Kelly look like a gentleman. The L/NP not only do not represent most Australians but do not respect them.
The L/NP have managed to create a massive trust deficit not only domestically but internationally that has left Australias once good reputation in tatters and Australia is now bordering on pariah state status. “Private and confidential” is a misnomer to the L/NP. Diplomacy, critical thinking and cause and effect are foreign concepts to the L/NP. These failings will have or result in dire consequences and outcomes for Australia and Australians. In particular the L/NP believe that success is the ability to go from one total failure to another total failure with no loss of enthusiasm or any sign of a guilty conscience or any shame.The L/NP not only rewards lethargic sneaks, cheats and sly back stabbers but consider mediocrity as their gold standard.
The L/NP are an insult to equitable governance standards and egalitarian rule. The L/NP are not fit to hold any form of public office in a functioning, vibrant nation that is a cohesive humane society. Australia was built on the egalitarian theme of “a fair go” for all where “the greater good” is paramount to its fundamental beliefs. These values created strong and proud foundations that builds better futures for the many not just the few. These strong ethical values are an anomaly and an aberration to the L/NP. Somebody once said that Fascism comes wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross.
Enough is enough.
Australians dont need “can do” capitalism they need a “can do” government.
Another 3 years of the insanity, turmoil and malfeasance that masquerades as governance by the L/NP will see Australia become barely recognisable as the once great egalitarian nation it once was.
Australians have got to stop voting against there own best interests or they will forever be remembered as the people from the land of boiling frogs.
Lest we forget.
I want my country back!
I want to be proud to call Australia my country and my home again. Where truth and justice prevail.
Where lies and dishonsty have consequences.
Where corrupt charlatans are prosecuted.
Where ethics and honesty are valued.
Where honour and morals are held in high esteem.
Where trust is something nurtured and respected.
Where fear is not weaponised.
Where dignity and respectfulness prevails.
Where expectations are met not avoided .
Where “the greater good” is preeminent and not bizarre or the exception.
Where consideration and regard for others is not a choice.
Where humility and servility is considered strength.
Where not being prepared is preparing to fail. Where deceit and duplicity is the mark of a fraudster.
Where divisiveness is unpatriotic.
Where empathy and compassion are paramount. Where facts are important and fiction is left for fairytales and the L/NP to fabricate stories, especially ones intended to deceive.
I reject the LNP’s and Main Stream Medias lies, distortions, corruption, arrogance, deceitfulness, law of the jungle dog eat dog, survival of the fittest world. Australia was built on an egalitarian “fair go” for all. Its strength was that it gave opportunity and security to all Australians. Under the divisive L/NP, who gleefully pick winners and losers, a “fair go” has now gone and is just used as a shallow marketing slogan that has no truth or meaning to it anymore.
I wanted to add something thoughtful and concise: a witty, derogatory, discourse on the problems our misgovernment turns into crises, turns a blind eye to all expert prognostications and blindly pursues it’s ideological IPA directives…
but I think that you have summed it up pretty well
Morrison was mentored by Howard, a small man physically impaired with a tin ear, tunnel vision and a forked tongue. Howard was a pathological liar.Morrison is a more sinister version of The lying rodent and far more dangerous.
I’m going to make this brief, because I see no good from trying to explain it in detail, but my view of current events and their handling are that they are deliberate and calculated. The attitude to Omicron stands out in that regard. The purpose: So that the election shall be “postponed” (in reality abandoned) and an emergency declared so that Draconian measures and a neo1984 style govt can be imposed in the name of public order. That’s it. It will happen so quickly as to stun the senses. But. I really do hope I’m wrong.
Michael, I made the mistake of sending the lnp crap, that I get from the Qld nats, to labor people who thought I was a troll they failed to understand the importance of knowing the lies of the lnp. They ignored the lies just as the lnp ignore the truth.
ps Michael, Kaye and Rossleigh, do you send your posts to the labor pollies and to your labor friends asking them to pass it on??
Are any labor or lnp people on your AIMN email lists or facebook page?