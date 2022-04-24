Different year, same campaign

Did you hear that China is building a military base in Vanuatu?

Oh wait, that was 2018 when the headline read China eyes Vanuatu military base in plan with global ramifications.

“While no formal proposals have been put to Vanuatu’s government, senior security officials believe Beijing’s plans could culminate in a full military base,” writes David Wroe in The Age.

Of particular concern was a major new wharf funded by Chinese money because, “while its stated purpose is to host cruise ships, it had the potential to service naval vessels as well.”

“Fairfax Media understands there are senior figures within China’s People’s Liberation Army who would like to move quickly to establish a proper base on Vanuatu.”

One wonders why there wasn’t an immediate police investigation into leaked national security information – unless it was leaked by the government.

And did you hear that Albo is against boat turnbacks?

At least he was when he was outvoted at the Labor conference in 2015.

Once again, we are back to 2018 when Albanese was grilled about the same thing.

Asked to address concerns about his position on border protection, Albanese said that “circumstances had changed” from 2015 when he opposed boat turnbacks.

“The government’s policies have stopped the boats,” he said. “They’re not coming, so the circumstances of rejecting boat arrivals has been achieved.”

And Barnaby is building heaps of dams.

Perhaps not the 100 he promised in 2013. And not so much building as giving heaps of money to associates to try and rush through some sort of feasibility studies, business cases, cost/benefit analyses, environmental impact statements, inflated employment figures – anything that can justify spending public money on Gina’s dream.

Despite racking up huge debts and a structural deficit that will continue for years, the Coalition are still laying claim to being better economic managers, a claim that is debunked by Alan Austin in his article Worst debt blow-out in the developed world refutes Coalition claims of economic competence

Having lost the battle to stop marriage equality, persecution of the rainbow community has moved to expelling gay students and stopping trans kids from playing sport. Different target, same bigotry.

You have to wonder what the point is of this travelling circus since we’ve seen and heard it all before.

