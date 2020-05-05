Dial M for Monster

By Kathryn

Murdoch cares nothing about Australia or Australians. It was Murdoch who tossed his Australian citizenship in the garbage all those years ago when he wanted to spread his tentacles throughout the USA and could not do so with dual citizenship! All Murdoch cares about is himself and the fascist, neoliberal agenda of his IPA!

It was the Murdoch press that annihilated Julia Gillard in an avalanche of vindictive, misogynistic attacks and false character assassinations that continue today; it was the Murdoch press that propped up the vicious, serial liar, Abbott, on a pedestal and pulled him across the electoral line on a platform of incessant lies and broken promises; it was the Murdoch press whose malignant malicious propaganda and distortions of the truth ensured the horrific manipulation of its dumbed down readers. It was Murdoch who gave us the worst PM in our history, the non-achieving vindictive hate-filled Abbott into power and now it is the Murdoch press, again, who are promoting the diabolical, callously inhumane attack dog, Morrison! Murdoch is a megalomaniacal monster who thinks the Australian public are going to forget and forgive that diabolical intrusion into our political affairs. Not likely!

Murdoch fancies himself as a political Bobby Fisher “playing” our politicians like pieces on a chess board! At 89 years of age, it is a tragedy that the only things that motivate this ageing predator are all-consuming power and political influence. Instead of using his influence to benefit the world, Murdoch enjoys playing the role of Puppet Master to the whimpering members of the LNP and other right-wing neoliberal politicians around the world. His control over others is like sport to this ruthless old narcissist who has not achieved a single thing to benefit the lives of ordinary people.

The people of Australia should absolutely refuse to purchase or read anything that is pushed out by the worst, most discredited media predator the world has ever seen. Nothing, absolutely nothing is beneath Murdoch … even criminal behaviour (as witnessed when he and his notorious newspapers were taken to court for phone hacking which bought down the closure of the infamous Murdoch rag, News of the World in the UK in 2011).

Murdoch has proven that he will swim through any sewer, bug people’s phones, destroy lives, spy, lie … crawl through any gutter to get what he wants! I refuse to buy Murdoch papers, Murdoch magazines and will never connect with Foxtel or listen to the verbal diarrhoea on Sky News. Murdoch is behind the LNP/IPA alliance push to destroy the ABC and SBS (through lack of funding). Ever since Turnbull ensconced the ex-Murdoch sycophant, Michelle Guthrie, as GM on the Board of the ABC and then placed the then placed the Murdoch lacky, Janet Albrechsten (who just once happened to be a Director on Murdoch’s IPA) on the Board of the ABC, this once unbiased, public owned media station has become totally prejudiced towards right-wing ideology with a softly-softly approach to the never-ending chaos of the LNP. Now the LNP/Murdoch/IPA alliance have parachuted Sky News sycophants, like David Speers, into influential positions overseeing biased panels on programs such as Insiders and Q&A. Why? Because the LNP/Murdoch/IPA alliance only want the Australian public to see and hear what they want us to see and hear. Now that just about every media station and form of news in the country (excluding The Guardian and Crikey) are now infiltrated and manipulated by Murdoch, we are now living in a parallel universe and faced with a twisted, depraved scenario akin to “The World According to Garp”.

The current government (under Murdoch’s control) will voice nothing but Murdoch’s opinions and Murdoch’s agenda. The ABC and SBS are the stations that Australian taxpayers own – it is these stations that are the only form of media that should represent the people of Australia (who are paying for them). The ABC/SBS are the stations that belong to the Australian taxpayers and not to the self-serving politicians who are supposed to represent us (and never do)! The ABC and SBS are public-owned media stations that are supposed to be the ones asking the hard questions, they have a responsibility – indeed, the moral obligation – to challenge the sitting government (no matter who is in power) and provide an alternate view. This is not happening now because the LNP/Murdoch/IPA have undue influence over our public-owned media. Once they are completely defunded and muzzled, they are gone forever. Now we have Murdoch’s cancerous influence over every single media station in our country who are muzzling free speech, shutting down democratic debate against the LNP’s rising fascist ideology, openly denigrating and attacking anyone and everyone with a left-wing or socialist view. Murdoch’s megalomaniacal control over every media outlet in Australia is now a sad, undemocratic actuality with a level of ownership and control unequal to any form of media in the world. The sad fact is that the LNP (under Abbott, Turnbull and, now Morrison and Dutton) allow this to happen because the unholy LNP/Murdoch/IPA alliance is mutually beneficial to them all … but will be absolutely catastrophic to free speech and devastating to our democracy!

Murdoch employs Z-rated hacks, like the appalling xenophobic racist, Andrew Bolt, the ex-Abbott staffer Peta Credlin, and the hysterical harridan, Miranda Devine, who are nothing more than vacuous mouthpieces for his own hollow Machiavellian narcissism.

The malignant, pervasive Murdoch press are as guilty for what they don’t print as they are for the vindictive, totally biased lies and character-assassinating slander that they do print:

No mention of the catastrophic waste of billions of dollars by this spendthrift LNP (on unwanted memorials to Captain Cook, $80 million on a needless,unwanted plebiscite for same-sex marriage, and more than $444 million to ‘mates’ to ‘care’ for the Great Barrier;

of the catastrophic waste of of dollars by this spendthrift LNP (on unwanted memorials to Captain Cook, $80 million on a needless,unwanted plebiscite for same-sex marriage, and more than $444 million to ‘mates’ to ‘care’ for the Great Barrier; No mention that this epic failure of a government has increased our national deficit to a whopping half-a-trillion dollars in less than seven years of epic waste, bogus accommodation/travel rorts, unbridled nepotism and ceaseless corruption;

that this of a government has increased our national deficit to a whopping in less than seven years of epic waste, bogus accommodation/travel rorts, unbridled nepotism and ceaseless corruption; No mention of the LNP’s constant vindictive divisiveness and the fact that they have now surpassed the ALP playing the game of Prime Minister Roulette!

of the LNP’s constant vindictive divisiveness and the fact that they have now surpassed the ALP playing the game of Prime Minister Roulette! No mention of the staggering corruption and self-serving rorts by just about every “entitled” member of the LNP (at federal and State level);

of the staggering corruption and self-serving rorts by just about every “entitled” member of the LNP (at federal and State level); No mention that this pathetic, do-nothing Abbott/Turnbull/Morrison regime have achieved absolutely nothing in seven years of the worst governance in our history!

that this pathetic, do-nothing Abbott/Turnbull/Morrison regime have achieved absolutely in seven years of the worst governance in our history! No mention how this elitist government are making countless billions in handouts and tax rebates to their rich cronies (Murdoch included who was the recipient of nearly $1 billion tax rebate under Abbott) whilst they defunded billions from our children’s education, Medicare, hospitals, health and defunded millions more from foreign aid, charities (who are now begging for money) resulting in a horrendous spike in homelessness all around the country (with families and children as young a 10 on the streets)!

how this elitist government are making countless in handouts and tax rebates to their rich cronies (Murdoch included who was the recipient of nearly $1 billion tax rebate under Abbott) whilst they defunded from our children’s education, Medicare, hospitals, health and defunded more from foreign aid, charities (who are now begging for money) resulting in a horrendous spike in homelessness all around the country (with families and children as young a 10 on the streets)! No mention how the LNP have never ceased their vicious campaign of non-stop attacks against the most vulnerable people in our society: the unemployed, the sick, the homeless, the mentally ill, the pensioners – with the Murdoch papers steering and publishing the campaign of hate with gusto!

how the LNP have never ceased their vicious campaign of non-stop attacks against the most vulnerable people in our society: the unemployed, the sick, the homeless, the mentally ill, the pensioners – with the Murdoch papers steering and publishing the campaign of hate with gusto! No mention of the delegated torture, savage brutality and criminal neglect (causing the death and mental anguish) of over 1,350 asylum seekers (including little suicidal children) who are illegally locked up on Morrison’s and Dutton’s ill-equipped gulags on Nauru – a brutal criminal action that has been decried and condemned by every recognised humanitarian group around the world!

Murdoch is quick to stab his LNP allies (like Abbott) in the back if he suspects that they are starting to lose public opinion because the traitorous Murdoch is not beneath currying favour with the rising tsunami of anti-Abbott or anti-Turnbull feeling out there. However, once the tide changes and it is election time, you will soon see Murdoch revert back to his conservative line because it is the wrecking Troglodytes, Abbott, Dutton, Morrison and the lunatic right-wing fringe of the LNP, who are in his pocket. Murdoch owned Abbott’s LNP and an ultra-conservative LNP (now under Morrison) is going to aid and abet the horrific agenda of Murdoch’s IPA.

Never forget that Murdoch tried to corrupt Whitlam all those years ago and when Whitlam refused (because Whitlam was one of the most honorable and honest politicians in our history), Murdoch swaggered into News Limited with the instructions: “Kill Whitlam!” … and that’s exactly what the fascist Murdoch papers did! Murdoch was the one who helped bring down the democratically elected Whitlam government and the manipulated, gormless idiots out there in the Australian public hung on to every word, believed his lies and followed his agenda. Murdoch did it all again with Gillard and Rudd and, trust me, he will do it again at the next election!

You can never, ever underestimate the demonic, malignancy of Murdoch and you can never underestimate the number of manipulated fools out there who will, once again, play right into his hands!

This article was originally published as a comment on The Mongrel that is Rupert Murdoch.

