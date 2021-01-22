Democrats as Aristocrats: Fetishising ‘Decency’

The time has come to call out American Liberals (corporate political insiders, suburban wine mums and Karens) for the 21st Century aristocrats that they are. These preening dandies, who are usually doing alright financially, obsess over ‘decency, honesty, integrity’, the aristocratic response to liberté, égalité, fraternité. This is their focus. Mere rhetoric. No action, for King Joe I, Peace be Upon Him, has arrived. Gag.

In this piece, I want to look at how Liberals (as defined above) have turned the previously nebulous phrases of ‘decency, honesty and integrity’ into fetishised buzzwords that involve no actual change. These terms are meant to sound good and have Liberals (and ideally the rest of the country) go back to sleep.

Do Me Decently, Part One: Fetishising ‘Decency’

Decency, like so many other terms in politics, is nebulous, subjective and ultimately void for its vagueness. But it has a very specific meaning when these aristocrats say it. The context for such a term is typically in response to the former Trump Administration. So much of the coverage of Trump was about some uncouth remark that he made and similar surface-level crap that has no place in serious political discourse. He was indecent, you see. He removed the mask of ‘civility’ and ‘decorum’ that had so long held the kleptocracy that is American government together. To paraphrase the Roman Emperor Tiberius, Trump’s government was no longer fleecing the sheep, but skinning them. The mask of civility was no longer there, and the corrupt, broken, corporate system was exposed for all to see.

When Joe Biden and American Liberals use the term ‘restoring decency’, which they do with annoying frequency, they mean ‘put the mask back on’. There is no point in running a corrupt government when there is a scandal every ten minutes. Scandals put the focus on the operations of the government, which exists to serve corporate and wealthy interests. To keep this scam going, we need ‘decent people’ in positions of authority. Those who know how the game works. This is why they hated Trump so.

Do Me Decently, Part Two: The New Aristocrats and ‘Back to Brunch’

Inherent in the suggestion that Trump himself was the problem rather than a symptom was that once he was gone, things would return to ‘normal’. This manifested itself in the pithy phrase ‘back to brunch’. It portrayed the idea that, with Trump out of the way, Liberals (as defined above) could return to their cushy lives. With Orange Man gone and the ‘serious people’ (interpret that as you see fit) back in charge, all was right again. These people are officially the new aristocrats: wealthy, preening moral dandies who reserve unto themselves and subsequently weaponise moral values.

There is a parallel to this among conservatives: so-called ‘freedom’. If you oppose some conservative idea or other you were ‘anti-freedom’ or ‘a tyrant’. A useful way to silence dissent. Turning to Liberals, if you say or do anything of which the new aristocrats disapprove, you will be ‘uncivil’, ‘impolite’ or whatever other BS term they care to throw at you. Once again, a useful way to silence dissent. Decency itself is now a weapon of the upper class. As long as the veneer of civility is maintained, these privileged aristocrats do not care if the country burns. We truly live in dangerous times.

Conclusion: Let them Eat Cake

Youtube commentator Kim Iversen uploaded a video in which she noted the media parroting the ‘back to brunch’ line. All is well now that Orange Man is gone. Complete and total ignorance of the underlying problem. Trump did not create these problems, but he did make them worse. The problem, at the end of the day, is neoliberalism. The American government has utterly abandoned its people when they needed it most. And now you pompous pr*cks have the nerve, the undulating balls to turn around and breath a collective sigh of relief?

Your irrelevant problem of an ‘uncivil’ President may be gone, but there is a 9/11 worth of deaths every single day from COVID-19. Your pseudo-solution to this problem is to rejoice in the civility of Joe I. You are even worse than Marie Antoinette. As out of touch as her apocryphal comment was, at least she mentioned the peasants! Your response is to focus, just for a change, on yourselves. How relieved you are that Orange Man is gone. Please do not act surprised when the pitchforks and torches come out. You thought Trump was uncivil? Wait until the peasants come and put your neck under a guillotine.

Wise up, you feckless clowns. Even a despotic system like the Roman Empire at its height had the good sense to provide panem et circenses (bread and circuses) to keep its people fat and entertained. You preening dandies just expect them to fall in line because civilitah. They will come for you if their situation does not improve markedly.

It is up to you. Progress and reform can come through legislation or violence.

