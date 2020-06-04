Democracy or Dictatorship?

I wonder if you have read this interview with The Honourable Justice Margaret White AO in which she excoriates the Coalition government for ignoring Parliament?

Morrison has rejected her criticism by essentially ignoring its substance.

In doing so he has clearly indicated that while Justice White deserves the title ‘Honourable’, he does not!

A cursory glance at the government’s recent activities leaves a clear – and unsavoury – impression that the Coalition is intent on ignoring any immediate need to make rapid steps to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

Quite the contrary.

They are avoiding listening to any dissenting voices, by excluding any involvement, other than by manufacturing and fossil fuel magnates, in the COVID-19 Commission.

They are also ignoring the needs and interests of a significant proportion of the population by only involving in the Commission a limited range of expertise – coming from people with a significant interest in promoting their own area of concern.

They are denying Parliament any involvement in oversight and discussion on the plans being developed – and please remember that we are still paying our Parliamentarians to represent us, as well as handsomely reimbursing the efforts of the members of the Commission.

This smacks of government by Prime Ministerial fiat.

This is not democracy.

This is not good governance.

This is not acceptable!

I end as always – this is my 2020 New Year Resolution:

“I will do everything in my power to enable Australia to be restored to responsible government.”

