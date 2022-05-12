Democracy forum: Aston

Organised by Voices for Aston on Twitter @Voices4Aston

This is your opportunity to meet your candidates.

Every candidate standing in the seat of Aston in the federal election has been invited to attend.

Each will be given an opportunity to make a five-minute speech.

Then we will open the forum to voters to ask questions.

When: Saturday 14th of May, 7pm – 8pm.

Where: Bayswater Scout Hall; corner of Station St and Scoresby Rd, Bayswater (200 metres from the Bayswater Railway Station).

A small donation $5.00, $10.00 …. towards the cost of hall hire and nibbles provided by Voices for Aston would be greatly appreciated.

We are a community group made up of voters in Aston who want to see better political representation.

People focused Economic management.

Integrity and Accountability in Politics

Action on the Climate Crisis

Hall seats a maximum of 100. If you wish to attend, please RSVP to voices4aston@gmail.com

Please note:

Labor candidate Mary Doyle has caught Covid and is unable to attend. Labor is sending proxies.

Greens Asher Cookson and Ryan Bruce of The New Liberals (TNL) are attending..

The UAP’s Rebekah Spelman, PHON’s Craig Ibbotson One Nation, and Liberal Democrats’ Liam Roche will not be attending, though all have been invited.

No reply yet from Mr Tudge’s office as to whether he will attend.

