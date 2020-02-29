Democracy as Farce: The Fall of The Democratic Party

When Rome transitioned from being a Republic to an Empire, she maintained many of the previous institutions, terms, and labels. Consuls were still elected, the Senate still met and many other aspects of the Republic continued to exist. Even the man in charge, Augustus, was called ‘leading citizen’ (princeps). It was an utter farce, of course, since Augustus was completely politically (and more importantly militarily) dominant. But it looked good. Augustus masked his dominance using familiar terms and people went along.

We see a similar situation occurring in the United States right now with the Democratic Party. I recently wrote of the plot to steal the nomination from America’s Dad Bernard Sanders using Superdelegates. I want to delve into some aspects of this plot that I missed in that piece. Specifically, I want to deal with the idea that ‘Democracy’ and ‘the Democratic Process’ is as much a farce for the Democrats as princeps was for Augustus.

Democracy as Farce, Part One: Muh Popular Vote!

One aspect of the 2016 result that the media will not let us forget is the fact that Mrs. Clinton won the popular vote. Ok – so the popular vote is what should determine the outcome of the electoral process; got it. Accept no. Such is not the case when it comes to the Democratic Primary and Mr. Sanders. Returning to 2016 briefly, if we compare delegates in the primary to electoral college votes, Mrs. Clinton got more individual votes, but she did not win enough delegates. The Democratic establishment has spent nearly four years since election night complaining about how undemocratic the electoral college is. Calls for abolition came thick and fast.

Do you see the clear double standard here? When Mrs. Clinton lost the delegate count but won the popular vote, the popular vote was the metric for victory. Yet, if Mr. Sanders wins the popular vote in the Democratic Primary but happens to fall short of a majority of delegates, the popular vote is suddenly meaningless. It is almost as if the truth is a moving target based on whether the corrupt liars in the media and the DNC like the candidate. Seriously – spare me your lying, self-serving hypocritical nonsense. Democracy in the Democratic Party is a sham and a farce.

Democracy as Farce, Part Two: The Buzzwords

The Democratic Party is big on using lofty yet quite meaningless buzzwords to make the heels click. Democracy, the Democratic Process, Our Republic and the much-vaunted Rule of Law. Much like the Romans whom they parallel so much, ‘Democracy’ and ‘The Republic’ are codewords for retaining aristocratic and plutocratic control. How truly ironic it is that the so-called party of the people, the Democrats, have a process that is quite literally able to overrule the vote of the peasants if the lords disapprove.

It may surprise some to learn that Republicans – you know them – the ‘fascist’ party – do not have Superdelegates. If it had been up to the party elites, Donald Trump would never have become the nominee in 2016. But the vote of the people stood and the party nominated Trump. Ok – when a party that Noam Chomsky described as a radical insurgency is more democratic (at least on the issue of nominees) than the ‘party of the people’, said party has a serious problem.

The party who fearmongered about ‘election interference’ in 2016 is doing so again in 2020. Muh Russia is once again the culprit. Hey, Dems: the 1950s called, they would like their scare tactics back. The lack of self-awareness it takes to accuse another country of election meddling as you openly plot to interfere in an election is breathtaking. You care not a fig for Democracy. It is, appropriately enough, a fig-leaf to cover and provide legitimacy for what is increasingly a kleptocratic oligarchy.

The Fall of the Democratic Party

I touched briefly in the last piece on what the consequences would be if they used Superdelegates to steal the nomination. The Sanders wing of the party (which represents the base) would likely revolt and depart in disgust. The Party thus has a choice: they can respect the Democratic will of the voters or they can install a candidate and expose American Democracy for what it is: a meaningless charade designed to have the peasants rubber-stamp the coronated corporate candidate of the elites. A meaningless veneer of legitimacy placed over the rotting, corrupt and kleptocratic shell that is The American Experiment in Self-Government.

Install a candidate at your peril, Democrats. You will lose young people for a generation and beyond. Your future political existence is on the line here. Do not screw this up. If you believe in Democracy (literally people-power) then you have no choice but to let the result stand – whatever it is. Your hypocrisy on the popular vote will be exposed as what it was: a child changing the rules so they always win. Such a child soon learns that they have no friends since no-one wants to play with them.

Conclusion

Part of me wants them to do this: not because I want to see America’s Dad Bernard Sanders get screwed, but to see this rotting hulk of an establishment fall. They are such a paper tiger: no actual ideas, faux resistance based on ‘tone’ and ‘civility’ and utter and complete political weakness. They often run as ‘republican lite’, which essentially means they agree with Republicans on the economy, war, and most other issues but they do not hate gays. This corrupt, syphilitic monstrosity needs to fall. Political parties, as Keith Olbermann once said, destroy themselves; they are never destroyed by outside forces. They cause their own destruction. Mr. Sanders is either going to reform the party or the party will commit seppuku in public. Either way, change is coming.

