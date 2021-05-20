Déjà vu
By Ad astra
To minimise the pain of reminding you of the shocking destruction that is occurring day after day in Gaza City, I have kept this piece short. I have found writing it distressing, yet the story needs to be told. It is part of our grotesque contemporary reality.
As you watch your TV news do you despair? Do you ask why is it that such a catastrophe continues unabated?
There have been volumes written about this seemingly unending conflict. We know the history; nobody seems to know how to change its course.
Human ingenuity has placed men on the moon, spacecraft on Mars, and probes towards outer space, yet no one has worked out how to stop this age-old conflict. Why?
It has been born of hatred that dates back to biblical times. Memories of the stories we heard in church of the endless conflicts between the Israelites and the Philistines are burned into our brain. Despite our capacity to reason and solve immensely difficult problems with the advanced technology we now enjoy, this catastrophe evokes no solution. All we have is déjà vu.
Today, man’s advanced capacity for destruction is such that the damage being inflicted on Palestine may be irreversible. Whole city blocks, which Israel is convinced were occupied by active Hamas operatives, were blown to smithereens, leaving mountains of rubble. Palestine is being deliberately and systematically destroyed to eliminate Hamas. Can there be any resolution when Netanyahu claims the right to inflict such terminal catastrophe? Will Hamas ever stop provoking Israel with its rockets launched endlessly into Israel-occupied territory? We know the answer.
The rest of the world looks on helplessly as the carnage continues.
None of the emissaries, none of the advisers, none of the diplomats, none of the self-proclaimed experts have advanced any feasible solution. Those who might be able to effect change are not listening, or don’t care, or have simply given up.
So all we have is weary déjà vu! Oh dear!
This article was originally published on The Political Sword
For Facebook users, The Political Sword has a Facebook page:
Putting politicians and commentators to the verbal sword
Like what we do at The AIMN?
You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.
Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!
6 commentsLogin here Register here
It is very simple, stop the occupation, stop the ethnic cleaning, stop the USA financing Israel war with 3.8 billions every year, and stop supporting blindly Israel and its media manipulation.
The right of Religious Might will always write our history for us:
In the 21st century, blessed with humanly discovered scientific exploration, we all know there is no such thing as “Sacred Land” or “God” and apologies to Indigenous peoples across the Globe, but now is the time to stop believing in Myth and Mystery, considering everything we actually know.
Humanity is old enough to realise there is NO fucking GOD: If there was one, IT would prescribe that we humans learn from Nature how to co-exist with other species! Because let’s face it, we Humans have chosen to believe that between Left and Right; humanity has diverged into separate species! Scientists and Artists will always see differently but like it or not, we will always remain just another species on this planet until we evolve out of our disgusting sense of competition, discrimination and hatred!
The West continually calls out China for human rights failings and yet turns a blatant blind eye and is reticent in calling out the systematic and orchestrated atrocities of massive human rights abuses and violations whilst intergenerational Apartheid is also being perpetrated against Palestinians by the Israeli government. Is it because it shows the failings of a Democracy?
The entire history of the human species is an endless litany of one dogma or another (pick one) murdering as many of its societal “unbelievers” as it can, in the name of faith “x”.
Until humanity as a whole says enough is enough, and the us and it’s allies stop funding and protecting and enabling the Red Sea pedestrians, the slaughter will not stop.
The people in charge believe that they have the right to murder. Their God said so
It was incorrect.
Waiting for a comment from Jared Kushner, who not so long ago proclaimed peace and harmony had been achieved in the M.E., courtesy of his brilliance at diplomatic wrangling.
The comments posted above are accurate. The West stands rightly accused in its hypocrisy regarding China and other countries apropos the blind eye policies regarding Israel and that country’s appalling behaviour towards the Palestinians – let’s not forget that Israel was gifted this territory by the decisions of western politicians who deemed the Palestinians worthy of disenfranchisement of the lands they had occupied for millennia, and now Israel behaves with contempt and reckless violence worthy of all the charges they are accused of regarding their treatment of the disenfranchised people whose land they now occupy.
It is a disgusting spectacle. I’m glad there’s a minority of Jewish people in the diaspora willing to speak out against that country’s behaviour, but still, they are impotent and powerless against the rabid zealotry of the occupiers & politicians who employ the might of the IDF to maintain the apartheid-like structures that have been the reality for the Palestinians for the last seventy years.
What’s so truly puzzling is that after the horror of the Holocaust, Israel is willing to recreate its own version of a fascist state and enact it against these people. Trauma never ceases, apparently, and seeks to relive itself.
As I see it, Homo sapiens is just the top of the food chain and no better that the beast in the jungle. The only difference is that animals only kill to survive, that is to eat and procreate. We on the other hand tear one another to pieces because we can. And we excuse it in the name of religion. There is no god. There is no afterlife. We create our own hell. The Israelis are no better than their German oppressors of the past.
This conflict will only end with the destruction of the Palestinian people. There is no hope, it’s too late now.