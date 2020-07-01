Defending Australia: The Deputy Sheriff Spending Spree
There are few sadder sights in international relations than a leadership in search of devils and hobgoblins. But such sights tend to make an appearance when specialists in threat inflation either get elected to office or bumped up the hierarchies of officialdom. The sagacious pondering types are edged out, leaving way for the drum beaters. As the Roman general Vegetius suggested with solemn gravity in the 4th century, “Igitur qui desiderat pacem, praeparet bellum,” an expression that has come to mean that those desiring peace best ready for war.
Australia’s drum beating government has told its citizens rather pointedly that “we have moved into a new and less benign strategic era.” It is something that the federal government has never tired of stressing ever since the White Tribe of Asia developed fears of genetic and maternal abandonment, being thousands of miles from Britannia but uncomfortably close to the hordes of Asia. To the north lay the colours black, brown and yellow, tempered, for a time, by the powers of Europe. Henry Lawson, who had a fear or two tucked under his belt, reflected on this sentiment in his patchy Flag of the Southern Cross: “See how the yellow-men next to her lust for her, Sooner or later to battle we must for her.”
Such flag-wearing rhetoric can be found in the latest announcement by Prime Minister Scott Morrison to commit $270 billion to the defence budget over the next ten years. In real terms, this amounts to an additional increase of $70 billion from initial projections based on the 2016 Defence White Paper. His speech at the Australian Defence Force Academy gives the impression that Australia is thinking as an independent, autonomous agent, rather than a deputy sheriff for the Stars and Stripes. “The strategic competition between China and the United States means there’s a lot of tension in the cord and a lot of risk of miscalculation.”
Instead of committing to an easing of that tension, Morrison is keen to throw Australia into an increasingly crowded theatre of participants in the Indo-Pacific on the mistaken premise that things have dramatically changed. “And so we have to be prepared and ready to frame the world in which we live as best as we can, and be prepared to respond and play our role to protect Australia, defend Australia.”
That defence is, invariably, linked to that of the United States, which sees Australia as an essential cog in the containment strategy of the PRC. The idea that this new round of spending will assist Australia’s own independence from this project is misleading in the extreme. For one, the continuing stress on interoperability between the Australian Defence Force and its US counterparts remains a feature of spending decisions. Deputy Sheriffs know where and from whom to take their cues and stock from. Such weapons as the United States Navy’s AGM-158C Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM) are on the list of future purchases. There is also the promise of underwater surveillance systems, and research and development in what promises to be another frontier of an international arms race: hypersonic weapons or, as US President Donald Trump prefers to call them “super duper missiles.” (Some $9.3 billion has been allocated for the latter.)
The prime minister also revisits a term that is impossible to quantify, largely because of its fictional quality. Deterrence, ever elastic and rubbery, only has meaning when the hypothetical opponent fears retaliation and loss. To undertake any attack would, to that end, be dangerous. For decades, this fictional deterrent was kept up by the vast umbrella of the US imperium.
The sense that this umbrella might be fraying is being used as an excuse to beat the war drum and stir the blood. Senator Jim Nolan is one, insisting that “we must share some of the blame [for the likelihood of regional conflict] because we have ignored our century-long history of national unpreparedness, and have relied blindly on an assumed level of US power which, since the end of the Cold War, exists at a much lower and dangerous level, and looks less likely to deter regional conflict.” Nolan nurses a fantasy that seems to be catching: that Australia aspire to “self-reliance” and have “confidence that we could adjust in time required to defend ourselves and so, with a bit of luck, deter conflict impacting directly on us. At present, we are severely deficient.”
Morrison similarly opines that, “The ADF now needs stronger deterrence capabilities. Capabilities that can hold potential adversaries’ forces and critical infrastructure at risk from a distance, thereby deterring an attack on Australia and helping to prevent war.” To imagine that Australia would be able to deter a power such as China, even with projected purchases, is daftly entertaining. The term simply does not come into play.
This incoherence is of little concern to the family of strategists that inhabit the isolated climes of Canberra. When money and weaponry is promised, champagne corks pop. Peter Jennings of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute is duly celebrating, given his fixation with that one power “with both the capacity and the desire to dominate the Indo-Pacific region in a way that works against Australia’s interest.” He even has a stab at humour: “We’re not talking about Canada.”
Broad policy commitments to bloated military expenditure are always to be seen with suspicion. They come with warnings with little substance, and only matter because people of like mind find themselves on opposite sides of the fence warning of the very same thing. If you do not spend now, you are leaving the country open to attack. That most important question “Why would they attack us in the first place?” is never asked. Even at the height of the furious battles of the Second World War, Imperial Japan debated the merits of invading an island continent which would have needlessly consumed resources. Australia, in short, has never been an inviting target for anyone.
The dangers of adding to the military industrial complex, then, are only too clear. Countries who prepare for war in the name of armed security can encourage the very thing they are meant to prevent. Purchased weapons are, after all, there to be used. The result is the expenditure of billions that would better be spent on health, education and, ever pressingly, on redressing environmental ruination.
We are then left with the desperate sense of a psychological defect: the need to feel wanted and relevant on the big stage. This was very much the case when Prime Minister Robert Menzies committed Australian troops in 1965 to stem the Red-Yellow Horde in the steaming jungles of Vietnam. The language being used then was much as it is now: to deter, to advance national security, to combat an authoritarian menace in a dangerous region. Little weight was given to the subtleties of a nationalist conflict that was not driven by Beijing. Half-baked and uncooked strategy was served in the messes.
In adding their bloody complement to a local conflict that would eventually see a US defeat, Labor’s Arthur Calwell, himself a self-styled white nationalist, made a sober speech in denunciation. Australia was committing resources to “the bottomless pit of jungle warfare, in a war in which we have not even defined our purpose honestly, or explained what we would accept as victory.” Doing so was “the very height of folly and the very depths of despair.” Australia now finds itself committed to a defence strategy against a mirage dressed in enemy’s clothes masked in language that resists meaning or quantification.
Ill fares the land
DrakeN
Phil Pryor
Jack Cade
Jack sprat
whatever
Phil
Jamie
pierre wilkinson
Kronomex
In the simplest of terms, this is King Morrison of Marketeer spewing out a hawkish “big policy” announcement in the days before voters in Eden-Monaro go to the polls. It is to distract from the fact that the same King Morrison, after his return from Hawaii to give us comfort (he told us that he came back to alleviate our “national anxiety”), failed in every conceivable way possible to “protect” of look after those affected by bushfires. In fact, I would go as far as saying he managed to invent some quite novel ways of proving himself to be the most inept PM in our lifetimes. If the voters of Eden-Monaro can’t see through this latest extension of his manufactured “wartime Churchillian leader”, then I think this country may be doomed to corrupt, incompetent and above all, authoritarian governance.
I would also add that since Australia acquires much of its military hardware from the US, we are also doomed to acquiring more “white elephant” military equipment (if the F-11 and the F35 are anything to go by) at a premium price. Our further descent into abject national mindless stupidity continues unabated
In order to confuse and control the general population fear of ‘others’ underfined and undefinable threats is a prerequisite in the armoury of political power.
How easily the masses are lead to believe that the only way to mitigate those imagined threats is by military action.
Our best defence is making ourselves too valuable to other nations for them to attack and/or invade – a variation on the Mutually Assured Destruction nuclear stand-off concept.
Ensuring that any percieved enemy nation fears great loss to themselves as a consequence of political, commercial or military aggression is a much more certain deterrent than any sabre rattling can ever achieve.
It can, in fact work towards that ‘enemy’ providing a degree of protection from less interested regimes.
That kind of thing, though, is far too subtle for Australia’s level of political and diplomatic nous.
Over them last decade or so, estimates vary and may be imprecise, but, USA and Russia have about a range of 6,000 to 8,000 first class use now ICBMs with complex, “foolproof” delivery systems, of all types, with reserves of other, often obsolete variations. Thus, the Russians have complete last card power to eliminate us all, if the USA has not first, or in a short time frame response. It has always been likely that either side’s weapons will pass each other about midflight. NICE, and, we stalking skirmishing simple minded outpost for the USA are a huge TARGET with our bases, spy telescope and listening setups and general subservience to ultimate USA directions and policies. China will build up fast and big, undoubtedly. MAD is alive and well, finality in Mutually Assured Destruction. So Morrison intends to gun up so as to ward off, who?? Is it N Z? Papua- N G? Indonesia? We couldn’t oppose anyone else alone and a big coalition of ultimate war will see us wiped cleaner than a fairy’s arse. OR, is this an upgunning under USA direction to be able to murder and thieve as in Afghanistan or Iraq? Will we be sucked into a USA contrived brawl with, say, Botswana, or Nicaragua if USA desired resources are found there? Corporations lust and salivate for profitable scarce minerals and a monopoly position, so are we to continue as accomplices in more murder and theft for bonuses and private jets? Keep worrying…
We will buy shit US weaponry or US- compatible weaponry, for use in US-provoked conflicts.
If we are involved in a conflict that the US isn’t interested in, they’ll tell us to fuck off and refuse to replenish our spent armaments just in case they can move in and do a trade deal with our adversary.
With friends like the USA you inherit hundreds of enemies anyway, real or imagined.
Maggie Thatcher found out what friendship with Uncle Sam means in the Falklands conflict: their great ally refused the UK permission to use Atlantic bases, no doubt hoping they could help Argentina to exploit the presumed natural resources in the undersea South Atlantic.
So we follow the road of military Keynesianism, just like Hitler and Mussolini used to rescue their respective economies during the great depression . Both where very successful for employment and rebooting their industries ,only drawback was world war two .
You know what caused this Foreign Policy brain spasm?
They were captivated by the soon-to-be-released “Top Gun” sequel.
As the late Minister of Defense in the Whitlam government Lance Barnard said. ‘ Australia couldn’t defend Botany Bay on a hot Summer Sunday afternoon ‘ nothing has changed. They can’t man the military hardware they already have. This investment was no doubt ordered by the Pentagon. They would be better off supplying every family an air raid shelter and a rifle, so at least they can shoot back at the ‘ Uppity Coolies’ supposedly knocking on the door. It’s not the Muslims this year, it’s the Chinese. The Reds under the beds. Yawn…………..zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz.
Ripper:
Mandrake, I suppose it never occurred to you that while we’re chatting here so enjoyably, a decision is being made by the President and the Joint Chiefs in the war room at the Pentagon. And when they realize there is no possibility of recalling the wing, there will be only one course of action open: total committment.
Mandrake, do you recall what Clemenzo once said about war?
Mandrake:
No. I don’t think I do sir, no.
Ripper:
He said war was to important to be left to the Generals. When he said that, fifty years ago, he might have been right. But today, war is too important to be left to politicians. They have neither the time, the training, nor the inclination for strategic thought. I can no longer sit back and allow Communist infiltration, Communist indoctrination, communist subversion, and the international Communist conspiracy to sap and impurify all of our precious bodily fluids.
And so it goes with Generalissimo Aloha Scotty Missile boy
As mad as General Ripper in Dr. Strangelove
Will the folks of Eden-Monaro fall for the catastrophic phallic missile trash?
I don’t suppose that there is provision in all that expenditure for a battle we know we will face this coming fire season, perhaps some water bombing aeroplanes, more real funding for those affected already and maybe a boost to the finances of the RFB and associated organisations…
but of course, we don’t need any of that right now, and I am sure that scotty from marketing will resent the premise of the request as it is no longer needed, due to the fact that our righteous PM has already addressed the matter and fixed it.
until next time
Also a little ripper of a distraction from the ongoing ruination of the country and the never ending corrupt practices of the LNP. “Look out evil Johnny Foreigner is creeping up on you so you need us to protect you.”