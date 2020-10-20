Dan Andrews stares down the lynch mob
By Ad astra
If you detest Dan Andrews and want him gone, stop reading now. What follows will not please you.
As a citizen of Victoria I am incensed by the continual attacks on our premier. It’s not surprising that the State Opposition leader, the hapless Michael O’Brien, attacks Andrews in his usual censorious manner. But why are so many others targeting Andrews, who tries so earnestly, day after day, to do his best for us, the people of Victoria? Notwithstanding the mistakes he concedes he has made, who could doubt his sincerity, his earnestness, his diligence and his devotion to his job?
His attackers resemble a lynch mob, determined to string him up. Who are they?
I’m referring to people who work in the media. Journalists, news editors of print and electronic outlets, proprietors, and the moguls who control the media; you know who they are.
To get the anti-Andrews drift, you have only to read the newspaper headlines, watch the top stories on TV, or listen to the comments of the political elite.
But for a daily dose of political aggression and arrogance, listen to Andrews’ daily briefings on COVID-19. Without fail, he turns up to update us and to answer questions. He stays at the lectern until those present have exhausted their questions. It is not the number of questions that are directed to him that best characterise lynch mob behaviour; it is the tone of them, the arrogance they portray.
Many of his interrogators seem angry with him, keen to trip him up, eager to embarrass him, hell bent on making him uncomfortable. His calm, measured responses annoy them, so they up the ante with more assertive questions that cast doubts about the veracity of his answers. Words such as ‘surely’, ‘wouldn’t you agree’, ‘you must admit’ embellish their questions. Those who lead the lynch mob ask the same questions over and again, Now they are asking: ”Will you now resign?” Every time he offers them the same answer.
Those of you who have chooks will be familiar with the ‘pecked chook’ syndrome, where one chook is set upon by the others, who will peck it to death unless it is separated from them. They attack the head of the hapless chook until it bleeds. The blood evokes more frenzied pecking, and so on it goes until the poor animal is dead. The lynch mob displays such behaviour.
The same mob is there day after day. Andrews knows them by name. Watch them. Listen to their words. Observe the tone of their questions. Note their persistence with the same line of questioning. You can’t miss the pleasure they display as they peck away, hoping they can upstage their colleagues by drawing the first blood.
One inquisitor appears every day to lead the mob. Her questions are always acerbic, aggressive and accusatory.
Andrews often points out that his inquisitors have asked the same question time and again, and that his answer is the same. Clearly, he becomes frustrated, tired of the repetitive questions. But he patiently stays at the lectern until they run dry. And returns the next day for another round. His patience seems to have no bounds.
Recently, he has wisely exposed some of his team to the questioning ordeal. It has taken some heat off him, but has not tempered the questions.
Never willing to miss an opportunity, Morrison government ministers wait in the wings ready to take peck at him. Greg Hunt and Josh Frydenberg, and now Alan Tudge, acting immigration minister, have relished being a proxy for PM Morrison, who has chosen to keep his nose clean by hiding in the background. In the past few days, they have chosen to provoke Andrews by enabling arrivals in Victoria without notice. These people have simply appeared without proper documentation and some have on-travelled elsewhere, leaving Andrews astonished and angry. It is hard to avoid the conclusion that they were trying deliberately to provoke him.
Perhaps though, what has annoyed the lynch mob most is that Andrews’ strategy for controlling the spread of COVID-19 in Victoria has worked. The number of cases has been falling steadily. This past weekend, record low figures were achieved. As a result, restrictions have been eased, as promised, with more to come next weekend.
Whatever he does though, it will never be right, never enough for his detractors.
The painful reality for the lynch mob though is that Andrews has stared them down, and they don’t like it.
This daily inquisition is demeaning, unnecessary, unbecoming, and a pox on our politics. It must now stop.
Andrews deserves what he gets and more. He has obviously not made himself aware of the unsuitability and inaccuracy of the PCR testing that is being used to diagnose Covid-19, and has forgotten that the measurement of deaths is no longer important and he has moved on to counting “cases” which scholars are telling us (behind the scenes and highly censored) include only a relatively small proportion of people with actual symptoms and who are potentially able to spread the virus.
The Diamond Princess provided a perfect petri dish early on. Around 3,700 people, all likely to have been exposed, 712 infected (19%) and 13 deaths (0.35%), And as has been proven, the elderly with existing health conditions are the most vulnerable, and cruise ships are likely to have a higher proportion of elderly passengers. Current results are much the same.
Covid survival rates of infected patients from cdc.gov dated September 10 2020 – 0-19 years: 99.997%. 20-49 years: 99.98%. 50-69 years: 99.5%. 70+ years: 94.6%. And the latest stats indicate that around 80% of people are not vulnerable to Covid-19.
Explain to us Andrew what you mean by “cases” and just how accurate you believe the PCR test to be.
As it should have been from the beginning, protect the vulnerable and let life go on for the rest.
You’ve nailed it Ad astra using the chook analogie. Dan Andrews is in a class above this lot who ask the same silly questions.
He should just ask them why he should resign, seeing that he has not been shagging any colleagues, bent or otherwise, telling them ‘that’s not something we should be talking about’ while studying the ceiling.
And Victoria did not spew a shipload of Covid-19ers Into the nation’s airports.
Dan Andrews should challenge the Liberal crew by asking if he was to lift all the restrictions and the virus breaks out again will they take responsibility for the outbreak. My betting is the blame would e put back onto the Labor party with the help of the Murdoch empire.t
Angry B: And the latest stats indicate that around 80% of people are not vulnerable to Covid-19.
And your reliable source is?
Chickens peck, that is what chickens do. How long they peck seems to be inversely proportional to the size of their brain. Journalists are a bred unto themselves, projecting their weaknesses onto others they scratch around in a vain attempt to salvage the profession. Yawn. On a positive note, their dumb shouty questions allows the average person to feel like a genius.
One criticism of the COVID response – why isn’t the media with all their resources helping Victoria by investigating the 2 countries that seem to have beaten the virus? The 2 countries are China and Sweden. China seems to be back to normal in a big way and Sweden seems to have achieved herd immunity in a short period of time. While some people long for herd immunity and some longer for a vaccine solution, others long for a shorter working week and others long for a big holiday which look to be in short supply anytime soonly. Shortly we will know if the virus has been beaten, but in the interim let us all get thee behind the Dan.
Andrews has done a thankless job and has kept Victoria safe and despite the rantings of Newscorp and in particular the loonies at Sky-after-Dark, together with the constant undermining from the Morrison government he has been prepared to front up day after day and answer questions, some of which are clearly aimed at tripping him up.
Personally I don’t understand this business about private hotel security guards versus army or police and why it is such an issue. Do the commonwealth government use army and police at their detention facilities e.g. who is guarding the poor sods still locked in the Mantra at Preston for eight months now…………can you imagine that ?
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/video/2020/oct/15/simply-not-correct-daniel-andrews-and-peta-credlin-continue-press-conference-sparring-video
Victorian premier Daniel Andrews and Sky News pundit Peta Credlin have continued to spar during his daily news conferences, with the Labor leader rebuking her questions.
Credlin, Tony Abbott’s chief of staff during his time as prime minister, probed Andrews on the use of private security at quarantine hotels and the use of ADF personnel, drawing denials from the premier about the accuracy of her statements.
“I’m not going to stand here and have things put to me in an attempt to perhaps have them put to me so often that they become the truth,” he said.
As a NSW person I am very impressed that Victorian Premier Dan Andrews has listened to the medical people and enacted the recommended changes to give Victorians and Australian voters the best possible chance of avoiding being infected by COVID-19.
There have been problems, thoughtless individuals wo believed they were immune to COVID-19, bullet-proof and immortal who have challenged the Health Directives, unfortunately without financial penalty. The quarantine hotels debacle caused by private contractors for whic the Labor government is being held responsible by foreign owned media. The recent sabotage of the Victorian measures by Hunt Friedeggburger & co with the NZ bubble debacle merely demonstrates that the world experience is beyond the comprehension of the COALition.
But nothing has been heard of the allegation that Scummo intervened at the Ruby Princess docking to get Hillsong persons home for lunch by disembarking BEFORE COVID-19 tests were returned to the ship and infected persons could be identified and quarantined.
@AngryB: Your post illustrates that you have little idea about COVID-19. It has a frequently asymptomatic incubation phase, is very infectious and easily transmissible between persons. The optimal preventative strategy is social distancing, facemasks and quarantine isolation for at least 14 days. Go read the huge infection rates for UK, USA (United States of Apartheid), Brasil, any European country and you will see that a daily new infection rate <5 cases is rare.
@Graeme: The Petulant Cretin has an ego much larger than her ability or knowledge about anything and broadcasts on SKY or Channel 10 which has about 3% of the television audience.
The latest Newspoll inexplicably( to me) still has Scummo with quite a lot of support. Clearly respondents can’t see the deliberate provocation, and denigration of Andrews and McGowan, implicit in his NZ bubble without controls. Ardern sees it, telling Kiwis to be aware of internal restrictions to their movements but clearly those going to Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide and Brisbane don’t care. Morrison and his grubby enablers from the Murdoch rags and Fox are due their comeuppance and I hope Australians deliver at the next election. Given the national and international effects of Covid19 I am not surprised Alboand Labor are languishing in the polls a bit, it hasn’t exactly been a fair fight. But when this thing is done and dusted, and the scales fall from people’s eyes, the Libs/Nats will be seen for what they are, liars, grifters, chancers, grubs and flimflam merchants. The inevitable fall of Berejiklian, precipitated by her misjudged appeal for sympathy via Murdoch rags and grubby shock jocks, will, or should, also rebound on her staunch defender Scummo, after all the Federal Libs are cut from the same cloth, to mangle a metaphor, as those in NSW.
Doubters, do some research on Kary Mullis’ PCR test that is used globally to determine “case” numbers. You will find that it is totally unsuitable for the purpose that it is being used for, and “cases” represent a mixture of false positives, false negatives and perhaps positive covid cases. I find it hard to believe how naive people are who blindly follow directives from Governments who will not allow any conversation on the topic or advice from the thousands of doctors, scientists etc that are calling out Covid as a scandemic. Check out WHO and CDC for official figures of survival rates and Covid resistant people. And check out this site as a small example of what you are NOT being told by the media. https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/10/17/coronavirus-fraud-biggest-crime-against-humanity.aspx?
Yes, “It is hard to avoid the conclusion that they were trying deliberately to provoke him,” Especially watching the smirk on Tudge’s face.
AngryB… Death isn’t the only outcome of COVID-19 – many are having long term effects and the real long term effects haven’t been identified yet.
TM – IMO, Anyone relying on an “announcement” by Scott Morrison would be on the back foot until the PM decided to follow through with his promises – refer to notional bush fire aid, assistance to regional Australians, NDIS, home Aged Care places, reno rorts … Decisions needed to be made and actions taken – given the PM’s record the ADF might have never arrived!
Personally, I think Dictator Dan would make an excellent Prime Minister, but that would mean him leaving the helm of Victoria.
@AB. He and his team have done exactly that. What more do you want from him ? Cures and vaccines is not his job.
I’m a doubter, AngryB. I doubt what you say is true.
There is an easy way to find out Michael. Start doing some research away from the corrupt media so that you have two sides of the story. You might start by checking out the link that I provided which relates to The German Corona Extra-Parliamentary Inquiry Committee on Covid. Be prepared to have your mind blown by the size of the Covid lie.
AngryB at a superficial level, it’s usually good advice to urge others to read more widely but (and it’s big but) the credibility of source(s) then becomes crucial. A quick Google re Mercola (your link) points out:
Mercola is an anti-vaxxer. That’s enough said!
AngryB you will have to do better. Indeed much better.
@ AngryB, I hope that you stand upright when you speak; if not your voice will be rather muffled.
I have been following this pandemic very closely since December when the news came out of Wuhan: I am in one of the highly vulnerable groups.
All I can say to you is that you are spouting absolute bollocks and repeating baseless claims.
For what ends, I have no idea.
The provoking of Premier Andrews is a fairly standard right-wing method aimed at discrediting truths which are inconvenient to their purposes. He is correct in accusing Credlin of doing a Goebels – repeating lies often enough for them to be percieved as true.
The efforts of the Victorian opposition have been risible in their attempts to undermine the effectiveness of their government’s efforts, the only traction which they have been able to gain has been from self serving business interests and dodgy political hacks.
Even my country of origin, Wales, is now going into full scale lockdown again, this time for a minimum of 17 days, in order to break the chain of infections.
The political carping and attempts at ‘gotcha’ moments for unscrupulous purposes has prevented more effective messaging to the general public at great community cost in both health and economic terms.
Mercola (AngryB’s source) is a well-known quack. You can verify that claim here.
https://quackwatch.org/11ind/mercola/
Where will it end? So much BS. So many gullible punters. So many who just want to believe. That’s how you get a Trump. (And a Mercola. And an AngryB.)
Angry B, a dud cover for…who? , is setting out bursts of which the implications and hints are there to stir us. If you are of value, experience, and an honest and disturbed observer, write an article more clearly than this interesting smear or sensationalist outburst. I’ll follow all you say or hint at, and more, for every day for half a year it’s been an adjustment, reassessment, rejig. Hateful and ignorant conservative shitpainters like Credin the Cretin are of no use to awareness and satisfactory investigation. D Andrews has done more, better, longer, more carefully, than any other single person of executive level, which may say how bad the others are. Meanwhile, are deaths a fraud? Is Trump secretly a genius and a caring leader? Are millions of cases untrue? Is Fort Dettrick the real source? Hmmn?
Great article Ad Astra. Sums up the thoughts and feelings in this Melbourne household perfectly. I can’t tell you how annoyed we are about the daily efforts to belittle Dan Andrews. Resorting to political games in the middle of a life threatening pandemic. How dare they. Their lack of common decency under the circumstances astounds me.
I’m so glad we’ve got a Labor leader at the helm working for the common good, and not Kennett, Frydenberg, Hunt, Dutton, Morrison, or any other right wing nut job.
Norman Swan was brilliant this morning. Pointing out that Victoria now leads the world in suppressing the virus. We’re the Gold Standard! Thanks Norman Swan!
Angry B – you point us to a site that is run by “Joseph Michael Mercola, an American alternative medicine proponent, osteopathic physician, and Internet business person who markets dietary supplements and medical devices, some of which are controversial” (Wikipedia) and to an article that is about a German extra-parliamentary committee “founded by four trial attorneys to investigate and prosecute those responsible for implementing the economically devastating lockdowns around the world, as well as using fraudulent testing to engineer the appearance of a dangerous pandemic”(Mercola.com). Credulity is not a virtue.