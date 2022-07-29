Damning words and how to use them to tell the story of Morrison’s downfall (Part two)

Damning words and how to use them to tell the story of Morrison’s downfall. On May 21, Labor won.

I continue with my observance of the downfall of the Coalition with my quotes and allow their words to tell their story. A story of the worst period in Australian political history. With the worst cabinet members and the worst leaders. The only one with any benefit of the doubt was Turnbull, who had his hands tied behind his back in an ideological sense.

Before and after thoughts

Veteran Journalist Malcolm Farr was alleged to have described a former PM as “The shallowest, most deceitful, most self-important & incompetent PM possibly ever.” An apt description, I would have thought.

“How incredible it is that people on high wages blame workers on modest and low incomes for inflation when the real cause is their company’s extraordinary profits.”

“The LNP diminished science and embarrassed Australia in the eyes of the world. What did they gain for our children? Like many policy decisions, they were not about government for the common good. It was about petty little characterless minds of little intellectual value playing politics for power’s sake. We should not forget.”

“I found it impossible to imagine that the Australian people could be so gullible as to elect a government that has performed so miserably in the first three for a fourth term.” Some of the most devious, suspicious and corrupt men and women were among its members, and they didn’t.

“Morrison believed that success, for whatever reason, depended on being seen doing everyone’s job but their own. Albanese is allowing his ministers to do their jobs.”

“You cannot buy relevancy. It doesn’t come in a box. It comes about with good policy, leaders of proven trust and saleability, and a capacity to overcome past errors.”

“We were guilty of spying on our poorest neighbour, Timor-Leste. For those who believe in the proper administration of justice and freedom of the press, Attorney General Mark Dreyfus’s decision to intervene in Bernard Collaery’s secret trial is welcome. He, along with Witness K, are heroes.”

“The task ahead for Anthony Albanese is restoring the idea that governments should seek to make the country better.”

“Do we live in the best country in the world, as we are all apt to say when we have much mental illness and far too much domestic violence? Systemic problems with aged care. A housing shortage, a crisis in homelessness, a shortage of GPs, out-of-control suicides, an emergency in the cost of living, and overpriced childcare.”

“One can hardly compare sunning oneself on a beach with accepting an invitation to visiting a country under attack by a superpower.”

“Wouldn’t you think that after a thrashing at the election, mainly because of lousy policy on energy, anyone with a scintilla of intelligence might have admitted defeat and quietly backed down? No, not this mob.”

“The public might be forgiven for thinking the chamber has descended into a hate forum – a sideshow where respect for the other’s view is seen as a weakness.”

“I have promoted the idea that only Labor can mend the many problems we face. But what a mess there is.”

“Conventional wisdom would have it that the populace will always stick with the incumbent government in times of upheaval. What was different this time?”

“It was astonishing, even laughable, to hear a man appointed to be his party’s Leader trying to blame Labor for the very policy failures the people had overwhelmingly condemned them for two weeks earlier.”

“As illustrated by its actions post-election, the Albanese Government is hell-bent on righting wrongs and implementing policy. Thus far, their attack on the issues has been impressive. They have kicked goals in foreign affairs, wages, health and human rights, to name a few. They have inherited more problems than first identified but are in an attacking mood.”

“Dutton’s worldview seems to have been formed from a series of pessimistic experiences without ever comprehending the meaning of optimism.”

“In contrast to the Prime Minister, Peter Dutton has been saying silly things like his Shadow Ministry has an enormous depth of talent when everyone knows it’s as shallow as a toddler’s wading pool.”

“I know no other leader to do such a thoughtless disservice to his faith than former Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Leaders of faith communities must have been appalled at his behaviour during his term of office. Or were they.”

“Many people have strong views, myself included. Some have listened at length to many opinions. Because of this, we are often called biased. They are called reasoned.”

“So, what could be Morrison’s motivation for staying on? Perhaps his ego is telling him to be patient for another opportunity. Maybe he believes God’s will is for him to fulfil his destiny. Maybe there is another reason.”

“News Corp in this election was at its bombastic best. Its front pages were full of dangerous, destructive insulting and harmful pictures. They savaged independent candidates with articles that knew no boundaries.”

“Usually bucketfuls of blood follow a Liberal loss. Incompetent both in or out of government. Morrison seems to have escaped any blame for this massive defeat.”

“After receiving a resounding defeat in which Australia said all that needed to be said about the Coalition’s governance, the Liberal Party chose this creepy individual as its Leader on Monday.”

“He comes across as a very intimidating former copper who you wouldn’t want to meet up with in an alley on a dark night. With Dutton as the Leader, the Liberals will remain in opposition for at least two terms.”

“President Barack Obama said if he could take three things from Australia, they would be our Health System, Compulsory voting and our gun laws.”

“It is obvious that Question Time in the Australian Parliament is just an excuse for mediocre minds who are unable to debate with intellect, charm or wit to act deplorably toward each other. And in doing so, debase the parliament and themselves as moronic imbecilic individuals. It needs urgent attention. Question time should be the showcase of the parliament and badly needs an independent speaker.”

“We may very well have seen the end of polling as we know it.”

“Amid the angry voices intent on doing over one’s opponent, there must be people who have a genuine desire to change our democracy for the better. There has never been a better opportunity than now.”

JUST WHO IS RESPONSIBLE?

“Instead of uniting in the hope of tomorrow, Dutton has surprisingly chosen to reside in today. Does he not realise that the electorate has said no to the type of governance his side practised?”

“And so it came to pass that truth persisted, hope survived, and democracy will be restored.”

In the early days of the Albanese Government, two things have become apparent. The daily evidence suggests the Morrison Government was worse than we thought. And two that we can at least have some optimism that despite the mountain it has to climb, Labor is sinking its picks into the rock.

Link to Part one.

My thought for the day The government’s words and actions questioned the essence of the word truth. Or they at least devalued it to the point of obsolescence.

