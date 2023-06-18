Damned Van And The Whole Problem With Judging When You’re Not In The Room!

This morning I made myself a cup of tea. While this is a normal occurrence, I usually use a teabag but this morning I used loose leaf tea and a few moments later my wife opened the pantry cupboard and told me that there was tea all over the floor.

Just to make sure that she wasn’t exaggerating I went over and checked. Sure enough, there was no more than a few tablespoons of tea but, even though I pointed this out, she was still critical of my motor skills.

“How do you know that I was the one who spilled the tea?” I asked, in effort to placate her. “After all, I have no memory of doing so, and you weren’t in the room…”

“You’re the only one who drinks tea!” she asserted, adding that there was no tea there last night.

“I think your lack of procedure fairness is worse than the Liberal Party’s,” I told her.

Strangely she did not find this amusing and she continued to clean up the mess without so much as a smile. Even worse was her reaction when I explained that my last comment was an attempt to make fun of David Van’s comment about procedural fairness and how I was sending up the whole notion of male privilege.

“I mean,” I continued, “the tea notwithstanding, do you understand what I mean about David Van…”

She insisted that she had as good an idea about male privilege as anyone. I immediately explained how that wasn’t true and anyway, I’m now waiting while I get her a takeaway coffee and writing this on my iPad as she seemed to think that somehow that would be the best thing for my wellbeing. While I can’t see how, there seemed to be no reasoning with her this morning and she’s normally such an intelligent, even-tempered sort of woman.

But enough about me. The topic of the week is: WHO KNEW WHAT AND WHEN!

It started out with the Liberals trying to weaponise the information that Katy Gallagher may have misled the Senate when she said that she didn’t know about certain events and that wasn’t trying weaponise the fact that there had been an allegation of something happening which needed a steam cleaning to destroy the evidence before the potential crime was reported to the AFP who would have had to suggest that there wasn’t enough evidence to look at the alleged couch.

However, the emergence of allegations about David Van has meant that the WHO KNEW WHAT AND WHEN! has moved across to what the Liberals knew about the various allegations prompting swift action from Peter Dutton to make it look like everything was a complete surprise to him. Scott Morrison felt it necessary to assure us that – as per usual – he didn’t know anything at all and if he was informed he promptly forgot it as he explained that it wasn’t his job to hold a memory.

Outraged that he should be asked to sit outside the party room while Peter Dutton looked into the situation, Senator Van has resigned from Liberal Party. Dutton was at pains to say that he wasn’t presuming anything about the allegations but that the right thing to do was to appear to be taking some sort of action, but Senator Van found the whole idea that we should take the word of three women when he’d has already said that nothing happened is just another example of how several women of differing political persuasions can all make up stories and ruin the career of a man that nobody seems to have heard of, even though “The Australian” seemed to suggest that knowledge of his behaviour was so widespread that the Liberals weren’t even going to try to blame Katy Gallagher for anything.

I can’t help but feel that the Liberals are like a group of insurgents who decides to bomb their opponents and in order that nobody can see the bomb one of them decides to sit on it until the time comes to set it off. Usually, they forget that it’s their side sitting on it and all that happens is that one of them gets their arse blown off and their opponents are relatively unscathed…

Yesterday I read a comment on social media that “Dutton was starting to find his feet as a leader…”

I couldn’t help but wonder why he didn’t think of looking in his mouth sooner!

Like what we do at The AIMN? You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight. Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes! Your contribution to help with the running costs of this site will be gratefully accepted. You can donate through PayPal or credit card via the button below, or donate via bank transfer: BSB: 062500; A/c no: 10495969

Share this:





Like this: Like Loading...