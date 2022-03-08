Cutting Ties: The West, Ukraine, and the Russian Academy
Working with Russian academics and institutions. The attack upon Ukraine by Russia. These are two features playing out heavily in university discussions. As typifies such chitchat, nuance features rather less than cant and sanctimony. As writer and lecturer Paolo Nori of Milano-Bicocca University stated after discovering that his course on Fyodor Dostoevsky would be cancelled in response to the war, “Not only is it a fault to be a living Russian in Italy today, but also to be a dead Russian.” (Dostoevsky has since been reprieved; the course will now run.)
Throughout history, academic cooperation between universities and academic institutions, despite the political differences of states, has taken place. Even at the height of the Cold War, exchanges across several intellectual fields were regular occurrences. The cynic could see these as culture wars in the service of propaganda, but work was still done, projects started and completed.
The times have tilted, and now universities, notably in Western states, find themselves rushing with virtuous glee to divesting and banning contacts and links with the Russian academy. Russian President Vladimir Putin is deemed a monster of unsurpassed dimension; the Russian attack on Ukraine emptied of historical rationale or basis. There is simply no room for academic debate, in of itself a risible irony.
In Freedom’s Land, some US institutions have snipped and severed cooperation. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology has ended its long-standing association with the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology, Skoltech. The reasoning strikes an odd note: we will exclude you and ostracise you out of respect for your achievements. “We take it with deep regret,” MIT explained in a statement, “because of our great respect for the Russian people and our profound appreciation for the contributions of the many extraordinary Russian colleagues we have worked with.”
The university also makes it clear that the “step is a rejection of the actions of the Russian government in Ukraine.” It’s all well and good to reject those actions, but how logical is it to then make those profoundly respected Russian colleagues suffer exclusion?
Behind every virtuous condemnation is the encumbrance of self-interest. MIT may have severed ties with Skoltech, but that did not mean that MIT principal investigators, or students, would be affected. “The Institute is in close communication with the PIs to offer guidance and to make sure that the students involved can complete their research and academic work without interruption.”
Russian students have also been singled out for special mistreatment, notably by Californian Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell. “I think closing [the Russian] embassy in the United States, kicking every Russian student out of the United States, those should all be on the table, and Putin needs to know that every day that he is in Ukraine, there are more severe options that could come.”
To his credit, President Samuel Stanley, Michigan State University’s president, has sought to distinguish between individual and political decisions made by governments. The distinction is trite, but the Ukraine War has made it exceptional. “In times of crises and conflict,” he writes in a public letter, “it is important that we decouple individuals from adverse actions of their home countries and governments.” Emphasis should instead be placed on unity in “supporting one another with dignity, empathy and mutual respect.”
In Australia, a country with few ties to Russian or Ukrainian institutions, universities have been issuing statements of condemnation against, not merely the Russian state but Russian institutions and figures. The last thing on the minds of these academic bureaucrats is adopting something along Stanley’s lines.
The Australian National University has gone one step further, having officially announced the suspension of all ties and activities with Russian institutions on March 3. “We identify with those brave Russian academics and students who oppose President Putin’s unprovoked aggression.” Curiously enough, the decision was made as the Russian attack “threatens the peace, freedom and democracy on which freedom of inquiry and academic collaboration is based.”
Proceeding to show no inclination to follow those cherished principles of free inquiry, the authors of the statement explicitly note that only those Russian academics and students who opposed Putin’s “unprovoked aggression” would be taken seriously. For Ukraine, the support was unqualified, whatever its actions. “We stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people in their defence of sovereignty and freedom and offer our support for the universities of Ukraine.”
The ANU statement has little time for ethnic Russians, preferring to acknowledge “that this is a very difficult time for our Ukrainian staff and students and for those who have family members, friends and colleagues in Ukraine.”
The statement from La Trobe University is not much more nuanced either, though it openly promotes the work of one academic, Robert Horvath, given the task of demystifying Russian aggression and chewing over Putin’s numbered days. (Horvath’s referenced opinion, it should be said, distinguishes between Putin the ruler and Russia itself, something his university is less inclined to do.)
Having been approached by “a number of staff” as to whether La Trobe had “any active connections with Russian institutions,” management expressed a deep sigh of relief. “We can confirm that La Trobe does not have any formal education partnerships or partnerships with Russian research institutions.”
The university’s investment portfolio was also fairly liberated of Russian investment, a mere $20,000 in value. “We are liaising with our Investment Fund about divestment options for this exposure.”
Singling out Russia has a note of self-indulgence to it. In the case of Australian universities in particular, outrage expressed against Russia seems at odds with, say, the relationships with Chinese institutions. The reasons, in the end, are financial rather than principled: excoriating the Russian Bear only harms intellectual merit, not the budget. The same cannot be said about students and academics from the Middle Kingdom.
To that end Vice Chancellors and members of academic boards have been less forthright in their condemnation of Chinese foreign policy and the country’s human rights record. Money often wins out in the moral dilemma, a point that activist Drew Pavlou found to his cost at the University of Queensland. Suspended on disciplinary grounds, Pavlou was adamant about the reason. “It’s a calculated move to silence me. It’s because the University of Queensland wants to do everything possible to avoid offending its Chinese allies.”
In discriminating on the political and ideological standing of academics and students, a slippery slope presents itself. Putting all your institution’s eggs into one basket and cause is never a good thing, however meretriciously popular and virtuous it might be at the time. But the Academy, and the modern university, work in contradictory, self-defeating ways. Wars do not merely make truth a casualty but kill off intellectual inquiry.
Funny how the Anglo-world condemns Russia for aggression when the USA (United States of Apartheid) has been the active aggressor and financial beneficiary of American provoked aggression in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan, while conning then Australian governments into commit military personnel and lethal weapons to the front for little or no financial benefit to Australian voters.
But then, the English had a similar role in the world, destroying the Indian economy and culture for the benefit of northern England spinning mills, pinching Indian boat design principles and ravaging natural resources for almost three centuries.
Not since the bans on French Fries in the 80s have we seen such irrelevant and idiotic measures taken against one side in a dispute, and with less reason. Whatever happened to reason, balance and neutrality?
One should remember the Russian people, civilians who put their lives and freedom on the line to oppose and object to Putin’s war. Such people will be in many other nations bounds and doesn’t mean they should be treated the same way as Putin, pro-war supporters and advocates, and indeed those who bury their heads in the sand either in ignorance or reckless self preservation or interest. Sadly many in Russia have only one narrow field of news and information – Putin’s ruthless lies and propaganda. Academic studies surely would include Russian history, literary works and culture of liberation from and opposition to political and cultural oppression – would it not be a moral obligation not to shut such studies down, rather like silencing the holocaust – that might be considered unthinkable. I also think it is equal prejudice, ignorance and social/moral stupidity to throw everyone in the same basket when in our own country we have the power to show more moral, intellectual and social intelligence. There is indeed a huge difference between the actions of one man at the top, the behaviour of some Russian institutions and individual patriots, especially those oligarchs and people who are Russian simply by birth and don’t stand if not when they do, do so in shame of their own country’s aggression, and recognise or stand in support of immediate cessation of war, and support of the Ukrainean people who are being so abhorrently, violently hammered by their ‘so called’ compatriots.
That said, we must do all we can to stop this war and condemn Putin, the Kremlin and those who protect and support this authoritarian regime. There is no excuse to run weak, no room for compromise by hypocrisy, false comparisons, nor indifference. We need to be intelligent and targeted, recognising power and influence alone is not the answer, it is how we use and apply it. There is no doubt in my mind Putin is foul of war crimes and crimes against humanity. His very threat to the world to obliterate anyone who opposes him, to threaten use of nuclear weapons is not mere deterrent, it is abuse, in my view and a war crime in itself – to put the whole of humanity and life on earth in jeopardy to serve his political abuses and ambitions. But then there are a few past leaders in the western world, who for lesser but major war crimes against humanity nonetheless, I’d like to see tried in the Hague, and I am sure they know who they are.
Jon Chesterton makes a range of well considered points.
The author of the lead article though, continues his wordy ” look over there!” line and tactics
He ignores that (particularly given the restriction of independent reporting in Russia), it is vital that the Russian public understands international condemnation of the actions that the fascist Putin is taking in their name.
A C, you’re late.
I expected you here four hours ago to provide us with your customary (and boring) snipe at Dr Binoy.
You’ve obviously had a busy day.
I presumed the purpose of writing a contentious article was to have it discussed. I am partly prompted by my recollection of the series of articles by this author that disparaged Australia for “wanting to play with the big boys” Apparently nuclear weapons are required to be entitled to voice an opinion on international issues, in his view. The articles were a contemporary version of the cultural cringe, and reflected a poor level of analysis and judgement that appears to continue
However, I’m sure no one is bothered or offended by my humble opinion
Dr Binoy informs the reader on what others have said and done. If you take a thrill in cherry-picking sections to enforce whatever narrative it is that you are pushing on the day then so be it.
But then, in the dozen or so years that I’ve known you I’ve never seen anything but.
Tired of its McCarthyite leanings. Open your mind, commentator
I must thank you though for the way you stood by me on an issue dating back to 2013. I won’t go into details here. Email (theaimn@internode.on.net) us if you want to know what it was.
I’m always willing to be taken to task over my choice of words. It’s part of the stimulation of discourse.
And as I said, it was the series of articles that I found poorly argued, and probably deliberately provocative.
If someone chooses to write a provocative opinion, I’m willing to be provoked
(I’ll send an email, because I don’t know that I’ve ever been intentionally kind hearted)
cw, not much chance of that happening. When A C gets a bee in his bonnet… it stays there.