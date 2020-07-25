COVID-19: Where was it born: China, the United States or Ukania? (From Her Majesty’s bottomless purse: part 1)

Continued from: COVID-19: Where was it born: China, the United States or Ukania? (A diabolical struggle: part 7)

By Outsider

2 From Her Majesty’s bottomless purse

At this point though one should go back to Professor Boyle’s passing reference to the PirBright Institute and its “biological warfare program” – as he called it.

So, on to PirBright. Its name had three medieval variants – each involving the letter ‘f’ where there is currently a ‘b’. It came from Anglo-Saxon – or old English – Pirige-fyrhϸ = “sparse woodland where peartrees grow.” The manor of PirBright does not seem to occur earlier than the thirteen century, when it was reported to be held of the honour of Clare by Peter de PirBright.

PirBright is now a posh little English village in Surrey, England. PirBright is in the borough of Guildford and has a civil parish council covering the traditional boundaries of the area. PirBright contains one buffered sub-locality, Stanford Common near the nation’s farm animal disease research institute. Explorer Henry Morton Stanley has his imposing boulder grave at the end of the grounds of the grade ll listed medieval church. The nearby Hodge Brook is marked as Congo Stream, between Ruwenzori and Stanley Hill. Near the church are several features due to Stanley’s association with the village: Hodge Brook is equally marked as Congo Stream, between Ruwenzori Hill and Stanley Hill. Mazamboni Farm is next to Aruwimi Wood.

PirBright has two communities: one is a complex of army training barracks and designated homes north of a London main axis railway; the slightly dispersed village is south. The village is almost entirely surrounded by heathland, much of it owned by the Ministry of Defence and used by the Army Training Centre, PirBright. Henry Morton Stanley? David Livingstone, perhaps? Congo? Ruwenzori Range? Mazamboni People? Aruwimi river? One feels like being in eastern equatorial Africa at the time of Victoria and of that glorious empire on which the sun did not set, for the pedestrian reason that the sun sets in the West while the glorious empire was in the East.

So, there at PirBright is the famous Institute by the same name, a research establishment which investigates diseases in farm animals. One would be tempted to add: and the rest – but that in due time. The PirBright Institute consists of two sites, one close to PirBright proper and the other in Compton, Bershire – only 73 kilometres away, and all that sixty kilometres from London. PirBright Institute is one of the eight English research institutes supported by the United Kingdom’s Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council. More particularly, the PirBright Institute carries out research, diagnosis and surveillance of viruses carried by animals, such as foot-and-mouth disease virus, African swine fever, blue tongue, lumpy skin disease and avian and swine farm animals.

It was in PirBright that Henry de Worms had his home. In 1895 he became Lord PirBright, P.C., D.L., J.P., F.R.S. He died at age 62 without male heirs in 1903. Lord PirBright was the great-grandson of Mayer Amschel Rothschild, the founder of the Rothschild colonial banking business in Ceylon. Lord Pirbright’s father Solomon de Worms established ‘The Rothschild Plantation’ for the growth of coffee and tea with slave, and nearly slave labour. The products were sold through their Rothschild-financed British East India Company. A young Henry de Worms lived his early years on the family coffee, tea and spice plantation in Ceylon. This bound the de Worms to the rapacious imperialism of the British East India Company that the Rothschilds bankrolled. At age 45, Baron Pirbright became the British minister of trade and colonies (1885-1892). During those years, just prior to the founding of the Pilgrims Society in 1902, Pirbright ‘encouraged’ Cecil John Rhodes P.C., Nathan Mayer Rothschild, Alfred Milner, 1st Viscount Milner, K.G., G.C.B., G.C.M.G,.P.C. – who would become the 1st Governor of the Transvaal and Orange River Colony, member of the Imperial War Cabinet in 1916 to 1918, and an organiser of the second Boer war concentration camp; General Lord Frederick Sleigh Roberts – who would become the British commander of the second Boer war forces, another organiser of the second Boer war concentration camp, and later, mostly importantly, the first President of the Pilgrim Society, and finally John Buchan, 1st Baron Tweedsmuir G.C.M.G., G.C.V.O., C.H. P.C. D.L. also involved in the Boer wars. PirBright also oversaw the British Patent Office when Nikola Tesla, the Serbian-American inventor, electrical and mechanical engineer, and futurist, began filing his wireless telegraphy patents. Regarding Tesla, Pirbright secretly allowed the British Admiralty and Post Office to steal from Tesla using Guglielmo Marconi as their fake inventor and to make monopolistic deals with Marconi Wireless.

Lord PirBright and Lord Salisbury subdued the British Parliament in the 1880-1890 period to promote the Boer wars in the Transvaal for a complex of purposes: 1) to crush the competition from the Dutch East India Company, the French East India Company and the German Hanseatic League; 2) further to consolidate the Rothschild monopoly over the Bank of England; 3) to monopolise African mining through Cecil Rhodes, N.M. Rothschild and De Beers, as the way to finance a new privatised, imperial model for the British Empire, to be named the British South Africa Company; and finally 4) to recruit new blood into a ruthless elitist club by funding Rhodes Scholarships at Oxford in perpetuity.

Between 1886 and 1892 Lord Pirbright sponsored Burroughs Wellcome rape of African medicinals, Stanley’s claims over Congo diamond and gold, the Round Table, Milner’s Kindergarten, Winston Churchill and John Buchan, among others.

Pirbright also coached Sir Henry Solomon Wellcome F.R.S. and Sir Henry Morton Stanley in their rapacious acquisition of valuable African poisons and cures used in extensive vaccine experimentation on human beings – including black and Boer, and on German, Dutch and French prisoners they had put in concentration camps from 1899 to 1902 and on whom they performed fatal Wellcome Trust drug experiments. Lord Pirbright gave Cecil Rhodes an almost free hand in the British South Africa Company to write laws, collect taxes and run his own police force in their new British Imperial model for reorganising the British Empire while continuing to control the resources of their colonies, even after Home Rule was implement – like Rio Tinto, global mining company [including uranium] which is also a Rothschild creation for the British Crown that the Monarch controls to this day. (V.G. Venturini, Partners in ecocide, Australia’s complicity in the uranium cartel, Rigmarole Books, Melbourne, 1982). Lord PirBright supported Viscount Alfred Milner, co-founder of the Pilgrims Society, who would be a Rio Tinto chairman from 1923 to1925, and earlier a director for many years.

While still only Henry de Worms, Lord PirBright served as Conservative Member of Parliament for Greenwich from 1880 to 1885 and for Liverpool East Toxteth from 1885 to 1888 and as Under-Secretary of State for the Colonies from 1888 to 1892. He was also the British Plenipotentiary and President of the Conference on Sugar Bounties in 1888, and later served as a Commissioner for the Patriotic Fund. He was appointed a Privy Counsellor in 1888. As noted, he was raised to the peerage as Baron PirBright, of PirBright in the County of Surrey in 1895. He was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society in 1889.

During Lord PirBright’s oversight of trade and the colonies, the British post office began secretly creating deals with Marconi Wireless without the knowledge of Parliament. The insider trading got so bad that in 1913 it almost brought down a future Prime Minister, David Lloyd George, and King’s Counsellor Rufus Daniel Isaacs. These men, while aware that Marconi’s monopoly was unassailable, had secretly bought shares for themselves in Marconi America, just before Marconi Wireless Britain went public.

Lord Pirbright appears to have been the spiritual leader directing the likes of Cecil Rhodes and Alfred Milner, and a keen promoter of the Boer wars, not to mention the Pilgrims Society, the Empire Press Union, the First Imperial Press Conference 1909, the Secret Intelligence Service, commonly known as MI6, the Security Service – known as MI5, and the Government Code and Cipher School – GC&CS, renamed Government Communications Headquarters – GCHQ in 1947.

Lord Pirbright had bankrolled Sir Henry Solomon Wellcome F.R.S., an American-born British pharmaceutical entrepreneur who founded the pharmaceutical company Burroughs, Wellcome & Company with his colleague Silas Burroughs in 1880. The company became one of the four large companies eventually to merge to form GlaxoSmithKline plc, an English multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Brentford, London. Established in 2000, by a merger of Glaxo Wellcome and SmithKline Beecham, G.S.K. was the world’s sixth largest pharmaceutical company according to Forbes as of 2019, after Pfizer, Novartis, Roche, Sanofi, and Merck & Co. Lord PirBright also financed Henry M. Stanley’s expeditions to Africa to collect new cures and poisons for Henry Wellcome, as well as to secure west African mining rights for Belgium King Leopold II.

The Pirbright Institute is located on 200 acres 81 hectares of land controlled by the British Ministry of Defence, just south of the village of Pirbright. The Institute has close affiliations with vaccine pharmaceuticals including British Merial – originally a joint venture between drug companies U.S. Merck and French Sanofi-Aventis, German Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma G.m.b.H., British Wellcome Trust, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Wellcome Trust and the Gates Foundation are the two largest investors in pharma research in the world and heavily fund the Institute. Merial and its key shareholder, Sanofi-Aventis, were together taken over by German Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma G.m.b.H. on 3 January 2017. On 10 February 2017 Boehringer Ingelheim took over Merial-Sanofil and continues to operate Merial’s vaccine manufacturing facilities at The Pirbright Institute.

Merial had been set up in the United Kingdom on 7 March 1997 through the merger of the animal health businesses of Merck & Co. (MSD AgVet) and Sanofi-Aventis (Rhône-Mérieux), and was one of the top ten players in the U.K. pharmaceuticals industry. It operated in more than 150 countries, employed more than 5,000 people, and boasted 2007 sales of £1.1billion.

An investigation into Merial revealed extreme negligence such as bio security lapses, poor drainage systems, poor maintenance and inspection, poor communications, lack of oversight of contractors working on the site, poor record-keeping, conflicts of interest within the government entities and Merial’s commercial interests.

A branch of Boehringer Ingelheim, Boehringer Animal Health which is now headquartered at the Institute, was formerly Merial Animal Health Ltd. (U.K.) Co. It was the site of the 3 August 2007 foot and mouth outbreak which was blamed on ‘conflicts of business interests,’ actually a euphemism for corruption, poor records, loose controls, poor management oversight and unsanitary facility at the Institute.

The formerly Merial plant was set-up on 12 October 2007, just two months after the August 2007 foot and mouth outbreak. Given the current Chinese prohibition of foreign ownership control, the Chinese government was controlling Merial (China) in association with the PirBright Institute, the Ministry of Defence, and or QinetiQ as possible minority shareholders. The Big Pharma is quite evident.

Merial Animal Health Limited, which was 50 per cent controlled by U.S. Merck, was taken over by French Sanofi-Aventis on 30 July 2009. Three months later, on 12 October 2009, it opened up a $70 million production plant named Merial Animal Health Co., Ltd. (Nanchang – [357 kilometres from Wuhan], China). This in turn was taken over by Boehringer Ingelheim G.m.b.H. on 9 February 2017. It still continued to produce poultry vaccines from its 4.9 hectares plant, having retained the name Merial Animal Health Co., Ltd. (China), just a four hour drive from Wuhan, China.

Despite all these operations, the original patent issued to the PirBright Institute has not changed.

Here it is:

On more than one occasion the Pilgrim Society, through some of his officers, and English media have suggested that the PirBright coronavirus patent is a different, weakened coronavirus, not the one involved in the current outbreak of COVID-19.

Such change, if at all possible, would be in violation of U.S. Patent Office “inequitable conduct” rules – in plain language: lying to the Office. The reason is quite simple: one cannot give a misleading name to a patent application and/or grant. Under U.S. Patent Office rules, “A finding of ‘fraud’, ‘inequitable conduct’, or violation of duty of disclosure with respect to any claim in an application or patent renders all the claims thereof unpatentable or invalid.” Yes, there are currently 75 patents with coronavirus in the title, and the coronavirus patent referred to is one of eleven awarded to The PirBright Institute. The titles describe the uniquenesses of each claim – a requirement.

Yes, another British organisation, Serco Group plc, which is described as “the provider of public services” and operates in six sectors of public service provision: defence, health, immigration, justice, transport, and citizens services, also managed the patent approval process of The Pirbright Institute U.S. Pat. No. 10,130,701. But the rules of the U.S. Patent Office forbid giving a patent application a misleading name. More interestingly, and conclusively on the point, Serco and the already mentioned QinetiQ are both controlled by the so-called Monarch’s special or golden share. This is a nominal share which confers the power to outvote all other shares in certain specified circumstances – in the case, at the pleasure of the Monarch.

Monarch – that is a majestic word. But who is behind it? In this case it is Elizabeth II, or Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, 21 April 1926, the Queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms. And that includes Australia. There are 16 Commonwealth realms, over 18.7 million square kilometres, with a population of around 151 million.

Elizabeth II comes from the House of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, in German Haus Sachsen-Coburg und Gotha. It was a German statelet and one of the Ernestine duchies, a ‘cadet branch’ of the Saxon House of Wettin. In 1917, during the first world war, George V found it ‘desirable’ to metamorphose from ‘Saxe-Coburg and Gotha’ to the ‘House of Windsor’ – and voila! a German became an English. During the second world war German bombers were called ‘Gothas’, in reference to their manufacturer, Gothaer Waggonfabrik – just a little matter of forgotten detail. In 1947 Elizabeth married Philip Battenberg, a member of the House of Schleswig-Holstein-Sonderburg-Glücksburg, itself a branch of the House of Oldenburg, A little work of translation turned Battenberg into Mountbatten. Fait votre jeux ! Marriage was celebrated by the granting of the new title of Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth, and Baron Greenwich of Greenwich in the County of London. So, two Germans by descent made themselves pure-bred English. Elizabeth and Philips produced four children: Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. At the time of the succession the new king is likely to be Charles III. At the age when public figures have retired, Charlie is yet to start his ‘work’ by becoming the new Monarch.

Continued Wednesday …

Like what we do at The AIMN? You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight. Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



