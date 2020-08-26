COVID-19: Where was it born: China, the United States or Ukania? (At the school of Doctor Rasputin: part 6)

Continued from: COVID-19: Where was it born: China, the United States or Ukania? (At the school of Doctor Rasputin: part 5)

By Outsider

Could Bill Gates and the World Economic Forum have predicted the coronavirus outbreak? A pandemic simulation exercise for coronavirus took place on 18 October 2019 in New York weeks before the first illness from coronavirus was reported in Wuhan, China.

Not only did the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation partner the programme; the Foundation was actually funding the group who owns the patent of the virus and working on a vaccine for it.

And at the same time, Rockefeller and Big Pharma were facing a $1 billion lawsuit for having ‘intentionally’ infecting people with syphilis. The lawsuit was proceeding before a U.S. District Judge against John Hopkins University Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and the Rockefeller Foundation. Damages were sought by victims of syphilis caused the U.S. government experiments in Guatemala during 1940s. Guatemalan children, orphans and patients from mental hospitals and prisoners were infected with syphilis to test ability of penicillin to treat sexually transmitted diseases.

The experiments were kept secret until Dr. Susan M. Reverby of Wellesley College, MA uncovered the experiments in 2010 forcing President Obama to apologise. Johns Hopkins expressed “profound sympathy for individuals and families impacted by the deplorable 1940s syphilis study funded and conducted by the U.S. government in Guatemala. We respect the legal process, and we will continue to vigorously defend the lawsuit.”

Global public health advocates around the world accuse Gates of steering W.H.O.’s agenda away from the projects that are proven to curb infectious diseases: clean water, hygiene, nutrition, and economic development. The Gates’ Foundation only spends about $650 million of its $5 billion dollar budget on these areas. They say he has diverted agency resources to serve his personal philosophy that good health only comes in a syringe.

In addition to using his philanthropy to control W.H.O., U.N.I.C.E.F., G.A.V.I., and [the Planning Alternative Tomorrows with Hope (P.A.T.H.)], Gates funds a private pharmaceutical company that manufactures vaccines, and additionally is donating $50 million to 12 pharmaceutical companies to speed up development of a coronavirus vaccine. In his recent media appearances, Gates appears confident that the COVID-19 crisis will now give him the opportunity to force his dictatorial vaccine programmes on American children. (Gates’ Globalist Vaccine Agenda: A Win-Win for Pharma and Mandatory Vaccisnation,16.05.2020).

And how Bill Gates could warn in 2018 that a new disease could kill 30 million people in six months remains a total misery. But he did. (Bill Gates warned in 2018 that new disease could kill 30M people in 6 months, 25.01.2020).

Writing about a year ago, Professor Mark Crispin Miller, who teaches media studies at New York University, and is known for his writing on American media and activism advocating democratic media reform, dealt with “The awful truth re: Bill Gates and eugenics.” (The awful truth re: Bill Gates and eugenics, 14.01.2019).

One could go further and ask: “Was Bill Gates – and his adviser – behind the so-called Agenda 21? This is the plan to depopulate ninety five per cent of the world by 2030.

It should be said right away that ‘the plan’ was posted to ‘conspiracy theories,’ on 7 March 2017.

According to the plan, the United Nations for some people conjure up images of a benevolent organisation intended for the preservation of human life wherever conflict occurs, and of encouraging international cooperation and peace. Far from this peaceful image, however, is their little-publicised plan to depopulate ninety five per cent of the world by 2030. Thus, it is no wild conspiracy theory, but fact. Those who believe in it call it Agenda 21.

The local government implementation of Agenda 21 was prepared by the International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives (I.C.L.E.I.) for the Earth Council’s Rio+5 Forum (13-19 April 1997- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil), for the 5th Session of the U.N. Commission on Sustainable Development, and for the U.N. General Assembly’s “Earth Summit+5”Special Session.

Agenda 21 was the project of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Division for Sustainable Development and was apparently developed as a means of restructuring the world population to lessen environmental impact and achieve an improved quality of life. One of the main ways of achieving this, however, is through encouraged and direct depopulation.

As the United Nations put it: “comprehensive plan of action to be taken globally, nationally and locally by organizations of the United Nations system, government, and major groups, in every area in which humans have impact on the environment.”

The language used in the original 70-page report that the U.N. published on Agenda 21 may be vague and open to interpretation, as well as plausible deniability, but the intentions in certain sections are clear: depopulation to lessen environmental impact and stop overpopulation leading to instability.

While this sounds like a positive concept in some aspects, mere policy changes at governmental level alone cannot create an environment where big enough changes can come about in a short space of time.

To achieve such huge scale depopulation with a relatively short deadline the actions taken would have to be drastic. Either a world war, global epidemic or some kind of widespread starvation caused by massive crop failures would be the only likely ways of achieving this.

The idea also raises the question of which five per cent of the global population would be saved. Would these be those strong and hardy enough to survive the conditions placed on the earth that would kill off the remaining ninety five per cent, or perhaps the survivors would be chosen selectively from the elite and wealthy? And those who wake up to this evil reality will be imprisoned in Federal Emergency Management Agency camps before their death. Is this what they are built for?

Whether such a plan could ever actually be successful is another matter. Plans of this size and scope would require the collusion and agreement of at least every first world government in the world, not to mention that the number of resources and effort which would have to go into keeping something like this covered up would be astronomical. (Agenda 21 w cover for pdf – un.org; Casey Coates Danson. Disclose.tv K. Heidenreich, Agenda 21? The Plan To Depopulate 95% Of The World By 2030, 19.11.2018).

Professor Miller was commenting on depopulation crisis and noting how “When numbers don’t add up, you’ve been cheated.” This is the title of a contribution introduced to readers by professor Miller.

“About a month ago – Miller began – [he] noted that, if you search “India polio cases Gates” on DuckDuckGo, you find broad coverage of the Gates’ catastrophic polio vaccine campaign in India, resulting in the deaths or paralysis of 47,500 people; whereas, if you search those same terms on Google, you get two pieces on that ‘mishap,’ buried in the midst of many paeans to the program, most of them from Gates himself or his p.r. machine – “India Records One Year Without Polio Cases” (from the Gates Foundation); “ ‘Ending polio in India is the world’s greatest health achievement,’ says Bill Gates” (from The Telegraph); “The Secret To Polio Eradication In India” (from Forbes), and on and on and on.

Since propaganda largely works by telling us what we prefer to hear, the probable effect of that first page of Google search results was to wash away those two discordant headlines, casting them as cranky deviations from the happy consensus that the Gates campaign was (a) benign and (b) a great humanitarian success. The only readers likely to think otherwise would be those few who know enough already not to swallow that ‘consensus,’ presuming that those two ‘eccentric’ pieces cannot be true. I called that item “Google is a propaganda tool for Bill Gates and Big Pharma (among other evils).”

Thus it was primarily a piece on thought control, and only tacitly about what Gates had really done in India, and why – as to which, a friend had passed along Jean Périer’s new essay in New Eastern Outlook, on the eugenics programme that Bill Gates bluntly advocated not so long before, and that other, larger players have been pursuing aggressively for decades, all over the world.

“So, with all these facts being known to the media for a long time,” Périer concluded, “how much longer will it take for the international community to prosecute the criminal activities of Western financial elites aimed at the extermination of the population of our planet?”

Unfortunately, the answer to that question is, “A whole lot longer,” because those ‘facts’ are ‘known to’ a ‘free press’ which only buries them, with Google helping them to hide the awful truth.

As sociologists were bracing for a demographic record, birth rates have suddenly come to a stall. Since the 1990s, there has been a noticeable slowdown in the growth of the population of the planet. Previously, it was predicted that by 2015 the world’s population would exceed 9.3 billion people, but in reality it barely reached 7.8 billion people as of March 2020. The United Nations would regularly issue forecasts titled World Population Prospects, with the latest of them stating that by 2030 the world’s population may reach 8.6 billion people, closing to 9.8 billion mid-century.

One can observe a noticeable decline in birth rates even in those regions of the world where one could not expect it to occur at all, that is Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Caribbean.

Today, the problem of fertility has become, perhaps, one of the more important aspects of sociological, political, and military research.

In this situation, one cannot help but recall the U.S. secret service programmes on depopulation, the purpose of which was artificially to reduce the population according with the ideas of the 18th century English political economist Thomas Robert Malthus. Involuntarily, one starts thinking about the rhetoric voiced by the founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, who argued that the population of the planet must be reduced to the “golden billion”, thus advocating eugenics. Gates made his remarks to the invitation-only Long Beach, California TED2010 Conference, in a speech titled, “Innovating to Zero!” Back then he stated that he would expect vaccines to be used to reduce population growth. It has been humorously noted that when Bill Gates speaks about vaccines, he speaks with authority.

In particular, one should remember that back in 1974, at the request of the Nixon Administration, the Department of Defence, the C.I.A. and the National Security Council developed the National Security Study Memorandum 200: Implications of Worldwide Population Growth for U.S. Security and Overseas Interests (NSSM200) under the direction of Henry Kissinger, which identified ways in which Washington would try to trigger depopulation on a global scale. Among the targets of this approach were the so-called Third World countries and, above all, those states that the United States regards as its colonies.

One’s suspicions about the involvement of U.S. intelligence agencies in the deliberate reduction of the world’s population have been confirmed by a great many incidents which have occurred across the globe over recent decades. In particular, such countries as Mexico and the Philippines suffered a terrible fate in the mid-90s, when the U.S. used the W.H.O. channels to ship vaccines to these countries which were allegedly aimed at protecting local population from tetanus. However this so-called assistance led to a drastic increase in the number of registered miscarriage pregnancies. A study of the vaccine showed that it contained human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) hormone which would stop the natural development of the fetus, leading to miscarriage. Back then the U.S. government would quickly adopt a law which would stop any foreign entities from prosecuting the Big Pharma for the shipment of this vaccine.

Such ‘studies’ are run by private pharmaceutical companies, the Pentagon’s Infectious Diseases Service, the C.I.A., the so-called ‘biolabs’ that American intelligence agencies would scatter all across the world, like the notorious Richard Lugar Center in Georgia, funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Recent media reports have also revealed that tobacco plantations across the United States have been artificially infected with an unknown virus which increases the risk of lip, mouth, throat and lung cancer in smokers. Those reports can be confirmed by a simple comparison of the incredibly low number of lung cancer cases in smokers pre-1950 in comparison with today’s figures. There are also reports that Malathion, a nervous gas developed by the Nazis during the second world war, would be sprayed from helicopters along the densely populated areas of Arizona and California. The official explanation is that the gas kills pests arriving from the Mediterranean. But the paradox is that gas would sprayed on residential areas instead of fields.

As reported in The (Melbourne) Age, an Australian microbiologist and Nobel laureate Sir Frank Macfarlane Burnet urged the Australian government to develop biological weapons against “over-populated countries of Southeast Asia” in 1947. During a secret meeting in 1947 with The New Weapons and Equipment Development Committee microbiologists recommended “to form a research group tasked to create biological weapons that could be unleashed by contaminating foods supplies in order to control the population of Indonesia and other countries.”

The revelation is contained in top-secret files declassified in 2002 by the National Archives of Australia, despite resistance from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. Sir Macfarlane recommended in a secret report in 1947 that biological and chemical weapons should be developed to target food crops and spread infectious diseases. His key advisory role on biological warfare was uncovered by Canberra historian Dr. Philip Dorling in the National Archives in 1998.

The department initially blocked release of the material on the basis it would damage Australia’s international relations. Dr. Dorling sought a review and the material was finally released to him late in 2001.

The files include a comprehensive memorandum that Sir Macfarlane wrote for the Defence Department in 1947 in which he said that Australia should develop biological weapons which would work in tropical Asia without spreading to Australia’s more temperate population centres. (Burnet’s solution: The plan to poison S-E Asia, The Age, 10.03.2002).

Also, a secret programme under the codename Project Coast was established in South Africa by U.S. intelligence services to pursue pretty much the same goals back in 1984. Under this programme the viruses known as ‘Marburg’ and ‘Ebola’ were tested on the black population of South Africa under the direct supervision of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

By the way, an abrupt increase in the volumes of genetically modified organism modified products being planted and the recent U.N. forecast predicting a rapid increase in food prices are hardly a coincidence, those are also a part of the programme aimed at artificially reducing the world’s population.

In the end, Jean Périer, the author of the article, asked: “ … with all these facts being known to the media for a long time, how much longer will it take for the international community to prosecute the criminal activities of Western financial elites aimed at the extermination of the population of our planet? (J. Périer, Depopulation Crisis – When Numbers Don’t Add Up, You’ve been Cheated).

There is much talk of attempts by the global elites with powerful governments and entities of the United Nations to depopulate the world. Without brushing the concerns as ‘conspiracy theories’ it is good to weigh the views and derive at one’s own conclusions (B. Clowes, Exposing the Global Population Control Agenda, 26.01.2017).

The United States National Security Council is the highest decision-making body on foreign policy in the United States. On 10 December 1974 it promulgated a top secret document entitled National Security Study Memorandum or NSSM-200, also called The Kissinger Report. Its subject was “Implications of Worldwide Population Growth for U.S. Security and Overseas Interests.” This document, published shortly after the first major international population conference in Bucharest, was the result of collaboration among the Central Intelligence Agency, the United States Agency for International Development, and the Departments of State, Defense and Agriculture.

The Kissinger Report was made public when it was declassified and was transferred to the U.S. National Archives in 1990.

The United States government has issued hundreds of policy papers dealing with various aspects of American national security since 1974, but The Kissinger Report continues to be the foundational document on U.S. government population control. It therefore continues to represent official United States policy on government population control.

NSSM-200 is critically important to workers all over the world, because it completely exposes the unsavoury and unethical motivations and methods of the population control movement.

The primary purpose of U.S. government population control efforts remains to maintain access to the mineral resources of less-developed countries, or L.D.C.s. The Kissinger Report states:

“The U.S. economy will require large and increasing amounts of minerals from abroad, especially from less developed countries. That fact gives the U.S. enhanced interest in the political, economic, and social stability of the supplying countries. Wherever a lessening of population pressures through reduced birth rates can increase the prospects for such stability, population policy becomes relevant to resource supplies and to the economic interests of the United States.”

In order to protect U.S. commercial interests, NSSM-200 cited a number of factors which could interrupt the smooth flow of materials from L.D.C.s to the United States, including a large population of anti-imperialist youth, whose numbers must be limited by government population control. The document identified thirteen nations by name which would be the primary targets of U.S. government population control efforts. Under the heading of “Concentration on key countries” one finds:

“Assistance for population moderation should give primary emphasis to the largest and fastest growing developing countries where there is special U.S. political and strategic interest. Those countries are: India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nigeria, Mexico, Indonesia, Brazil, the Philippines, Thailand, Egypt, Turkey, Ethiopia and Columbia [sic]. … At the same time, the U.S. will look to the multilateral agencies, especially the U.N. Fund for Population Activities which already has projects in over 80 countries to increase population assistance on a broader basis with increased U.S. contributions. This is desirable in terms of U.S. interests and necessary in political terms in the United Nations.”

According to The Kissinger Report, elements of the implementation of government population control programmes could include:

1) the legalisation of abortion;

2) financial incentives for countries to increase their abortion, sterilisation and contraception-use rates;

3) indoctrination of children; and

4) mandatory population control and coercion of other forms, such as withholding disaster and food aid unless an L.D.C. implements population control programmes.

The Kissinger Report also specifically declared that the United States was to cover up government population control activities and avoid charges of imperialism by inducing the United Nations and various non-governmental organisations – specifically the Pathfinder Fund, the International Planned Parenthood Foundation and the Population Council – to do its dirty work.

Gates was the C.E.O. of Microsoft. That brand is covered at the beginning of the acronym MSNBC. It is the MS of the combination. MSNBC and its website were founded in 1996 under a partnership between Microsoft and General Electric’s NBC unit, hence the network’s naming. They had the same name, but msnbc.com and MSNBC maintained separate corporate structures and news operations. msnbc.com was headquartered on the Microsoft campus in Redmond, Washington, while MSNBC operated out of NBC’s headquarters in New York City. Microsoft divested itself of its stakes in the MSNBC channel in 2005 and in msnbc.com in July 2012. The general news site was rebranded as NBCNews.com, and a new msnbc.com was set up as the online home of the cable channel.

One would be extremely naïve on thinking that there is “fair competition” in the multi-national corporate-controlled media. Fox News, which is an American conservative cable television news channel, is controlled by Fox News Media, which itself is controlled by the Fox Corporation. Fox News only appears to be highly critical of MSNBC – as well as of CNN, but is controlled by the Murdoch family which has heavily invested in vaccination corruption. Rupert Murdoch is the current executive chairman. Fox News has been described as practicing biased reporting in favour of the Republican Party, the George W. Bush and Donald J. Trump administrations, and conservative causes. Fox News provides service to 86 countries and overseas territories worldwide, with international broadcasts featuring Fox Extra segments during ad breaks. CNN’s founder, Ted Turner, has just as much as Gates and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation similarly advocated for massive depopulation (video, Ted Turner depopulation plan exposed (Agenda 21 openly Admitted!), 15.02.2013) justifying global depopulation because, “Too many people are using too much stuff.”

Even giving Gates, Buffett, Murdoch, Turner and their combination the benefit of doubt, their statements and justifications on bio-preparedness, vaccinations, and depopulation are transparent.

It is hard not to make the connection between William Henry Gates III and William Henry Gates II – Bill Gates’ father. Nor is it difficult to notice a certain similarity of views.

Gates’ father was a banker and a lawyer. He attended the University of Washington, B.A. in 1949 and J.D. in 1950. He co-founded Shidler & King in 1964, which later became Preston Gates & Ellis LLP. He practiced with the firm until 1998. He served the same concealed motive that the Microsoft chairman holds while promoting “racial hygiene” as the Rockefeller-financed eugenics movement did most successfully preceding the second world war. Gates Sr. served on the board of Planned Parenthood, which spread from its roots in Cold Spring Harbor genetics and virology laboratories on Long Island, N.Y. to Berlin, Germany. The Rockefeller-Bayar Co., B.A.S.F., and Hoechst petrochemical-pharmaceutical consortium known as I.G. Farben served at the heart of Hitler’s rise to power, criminal behavior, and total destruction at the end of the second world war. Jews, Blacks, gays and gypsies, and other designated victims – Ungeziefer = vermin, were targeted as inferior species under the Nazi regime. I.B.M. served I.G. Farben and the Nazi warlords by providing the old punch-card system of victim tracking and data analysis. Tattooed numbers on victims’ arms matched their concentration camp work assignments and ultimate death by gun or chemical ‘showers’ with Zyclone B produced by the Farben group. The chief objective of ‘planned parenthood,’ from its inception, was to keep the working class immigrant populations economically and culturally enslaved, weak enough, low enough, and sick enough, to protect American industrialists and the banking families at the top of the food chain against popular uprisings by organised labour.

Gates, like his father, blames parents for not getting their children vaccinated with genetically-altered viruses. Gates claims these ‘anti-vaccinationists’ and ‘resisters,’ are disrupting ‘herd immunity,’ and risking public health and safety. Just the opposite is true. All the while Gates recklessly neglects natural immunity, the damages vaccine side effects are having, and the risks genetic engineering of lethal viruses pose to civilisation. Gates’ fraudulent concealments and terroristic threatening wielding his media propaganda facilities like weapons of war profits Gates and his fellow Big Pharma investors in violation of American law. The twelve largest drug manufacturers and the eight largest drug delivery companies – otherwise known as the drug channels companies – which include drug wholesalers, chain pharmacies and pharmacy benefit managers consist in total only 20 of the top 500 global corporations in the world. (J. Hagopian, The evils of Big Pharma exposed, 19.07.2018).

Continued Saturday …

