COVID-19: Where was it born: China, the United States or Ukania? (At the school of Doctor Rasputin: part 5)

By Outsider

The U.S. Tax Reform Act of 1969 (Pub. L. 91–172) introduced special rules to limit the influence that wealthy philanthropists could exercise through private foundations – in theory ensuring they produce public benefits rather than serve private interests. In practice, these rules give wealthy donours like Bill and Melinda Gates enormous latitude in their philanthropic activities. For example, when it comes to self-dealing, the I.R.S. prohibits only the most egregious conflicts of interest, such as foundations awarding grants to companies controlled by board members. Likewise, I.R.S. rules broadly allow charitable donations to for-profit companies, as long as the foundations keep paperwork showing that the money was used to advance their charitable missions. (T. Schwab, Bill Gates Gives to the Rich (Including Himself),The Nation, 30.03.2020).

An article posted on 14 April 2020 by GreenMedInfo informed that in 2019 Bill Gates was working with a group at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and had developed a method of embedding a person’s vaccination record directly into one’s skin using a special dye which is invisible to the naked eye. A new technology of microneedles would be used which would also more easily deliver a vaccine with a ‘Band-Aid-like device’ which is placed on the skin. A skilled nurse or technician would not be required to administer the vaccine which also implants the patients vaccination record into their skin like a tattoo, allowing for more rapid delivery of vaccines. (C. McGovern, Bill Gates’ Plan to use Microneedles to Deliver COVID19 Vaccine and Embed Vaccination Status into the Skin).

Further on, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has donated more than $21 million towards developing a vaccine technology which uses a tattoo-like mechanism which injects invisible nanoparticles under the skin which is now considered to be tested in a vaccine against the virus which causes COVID-19.

The microneedle technology is also being wed to injectable technology, funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which embeds under the skin a vaccination record visible by near infrared light that can be read by smartphone technology.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is funding the technologies with aims to enable them in ‘house-to-house’ vaccine campaigns undertaken by people with ‘minimal training.’

Researchers from the University of Pittsburgh reported in their study published on 1 April 2020 in EBiomedicine, a Lancet Journal, that their microneedle patch vaccine against the SARS CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 “prompted robust antibody production in the mice within two weeks.”

Another study funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and published in December 2019 by researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the Institute of Chemistry of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing and the Global Good, Intellectual Ventures Laboratory at 3150 139th Avenue South East in Bellevue, Western Australia, describes how “near-infrared quantum dots” can be implanted under the skin along with a vaccine to encode information for “decentralized data storage and bio-sensing.” (Global Good | Intellectual Ventures).

“To maximize the utility of this technology for vaccination campaigns, we aimed to create a platform compatible with microneedle-delivered vaccines that could reliably encode data on an individual for at least five years after administration,” said the M.I.T. paper, titled Biocompatible near-infrared quantum dots delivered to the skin by microneedle patches record vaccination. “In addition, this system also needed to be highly biocompatible, deliver a sufficient amount of dye after an application time of 2 min or less, and be detectable using a minimally adapted smartphone.”

Fridrik Laurusson, an author of the microchip study, is from The Global Good, Intellectual Ventures Laboratory. Its website features Microsoft founder Bill Gates on its front page and describes itself as a “collaboration between Bill Gates and Intellectual Ventures” a company founded by Nathan Myhrvold and Edward Jung of Microsoft. Wikipedia describes Intellectual Ventures in Gates’ home state as a private American company which “centers on the development and licensing of intellectual property” and “one of the top-five owners of U.S. patents, as of 2011.

“Its business model has a focus on buying patents and aggregating them into a large patent portfolio and licensing these patents to third parties,” according to Wikipedia.

Bill Gates has awarded much larger grants for microneedle array patch technology to companies and organisations, including:

1) Vaxxas Pty. Ltd. in Brisbane, Queensland ($4.99 million in November 2019) to develop a “microneedle array patch for measles and rubella vaccination that enables house-to-house campaigns via administration by minimally-trained personnel.” Vaxxas was set up in 2011 after Mark Kendall’s research group at the University of Queensland commercialised the nanotechnology under the company UniQuest. The company has raised more than $35 million for the nanotechnology. It is partnered with vaccine manufacturer Merck – a company whose drug Vioxx caused more than 27,000 deaths by heart attack before the company revealed the risks it had hidden from the public. Merck has repeatedly been accused by judges for “egregious” ethical breaches and of “improper testing and data falsification” on its Gardasil HPV and MMR vaccines.

2) Micron Biomedical Inc. ($6,744,906 in November 2019) “to develop a microneedle array patch for measles and rubella vaccination that enables house-to-house campaigns via administration by minimally-trained personnel.”

3) Georgia Institute of Technology ($958,849 in December 2019) “to develop a microneedle array patch for measles and rubella vaccination that enables house-to-house campaigns via administration by minimally-trained personnel.”

4) Vaxess Inc. ($2,967,741 in November 2016) in Boston, MA “to support the preclinical development and manufacture of a thermostable microneedle patch with the aim of lowering barriers to vaccine access by simplifying dosing and administration, alleviating cold chain constraints, and lowering costs.

5) Cardiff University ($3,570,376 in December 2019) “to develop a dissolvable microneedle array patch for the sustained dermal delivery of a progestin contraceptive, including the conduct of preclinical proof of concept studies.”

Gates began funding the implantable biotechnology back in 2011 via a small ($100,000) grant to the Santa Cruz based company TransDerm Inc. whose Linkedin page links to a website for the pharmaceutical giant Allergan.

Gates, whose father was the director of Planned Parenthood Federation of America and mother worked for P.P.F.A.’s funding affiliate United Way, has been noted for his population control ideology. His wife, Melinda Gates, launched a Family Planning Summit on World Population Day in 2012 with the aim of garnering tax dollars from governments to expand reproductive health services aimed at lowering the global birth rate. (C. McGovern, Bill Gates’ Plan to use Microneedles to Deliver COVID19 Vaccine and Embed Vaccination Status into the Skin, 14 April 2020).

One may wonder what really motivates Gates’ enthusiasm to the point of obstinacy – even fanaticism.

As an inventor in the field of Information technology – the use of computers to store, retrieve, transmit, and manipulate data or information, and with no other scientific qualification he certainly should avoid the field of immunisation. Yet, he is so determined to excel and has dedicated so much time and money to express his views on the subject.

As some kind of self-appointed pandemic guru Bill Gates – through a complex tangle of direct and indirect funding mechanisms which includes being the World Health Organization’s second largest donour – is gleefully leading the contingent promoting planet-wide coronavirus vaccination, unashamedly asserting that a vaccine “is the only thing that will allow us to return to normal.” Gates has the effrontery to make such claims despite financial conflicts of interest blatant enough to be noticed even by the credulous, and a lengthy trail of vaccine-related destruction left in the wake of Gates-funded vaccine programs around the world.

Globally, some seventy COVID-19 vaccines are in various stages of development – a veritable gold rush which will be all the more lucrative since Gates has made sure that the vaccines will be indemnified against lawsuits. Gates funding, through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (C.E.P.I.), is helping to spur the accelerated development of some of the leading contenders, including two of the three experimental vaccines rushed into phase one trials in humans without any preliminary testing in animal models. A third experimental vaccine will soon proceed to phase two trials in China. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – N.I.A.I.D. is running the trial of one of these vaccines (mRNA-1273), co-developed under C.E.P.I. sponsorship with Cambridge-based biotech firm Moderna. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania-based Inovio Pharmaceuticals is conducting a phase one trial of INO-4800, a vaccine being developed with massive infusions of funding from both the Gates Foundation and C.E.P.I.

In early April 2020 Dr. Jerome H. Kim, Director General of the United-Nations-affiliated International Vaccine Institute, called attention to the “unprecedented speed” with which the phase one trials launched, stating that it will be difficult to know whether a vaccine developed in a scant 4, 12 or even 18 months “is really safe” and noting that the vaccine development process ordinarily takes anywhere from five to ten years. Dr. Kim noted in passing, although striving for enthusiasm about the “remarkable” speed-up, that even when vaccine makers appropriately begin the process with animal studies, “vaccine development is characterised by a high failure rate of ‘often ninety-three per cent.”

Bill Gates and his Foundation have longstanding ties with the good-cop/bad-cop duo which has been headlining the official COVID-19 narrative: Dr. Anthony Fauci, long-time N.I.A.I.D. director, and physician and retired Army colonel Dr. Deborah Birx, U.S. Global A.I.D.S. Coordinator and Special Representative for Global Health Diplomacy. It is noteworthy that the two government doctors are long-time allies, having cut their professional teeth working ‘side by side’ on the A.I.D.S. epidemic in the 1980s and sharing overlapping career paths ever since. With H.I.V. vaccine patents to both their names, neither Birx nor Fauci is a stranger to the lure and potential profits involved in vaccine development – regardless of whether the vaccine ever pans out.

The National Institutes of Health – N.I.H., of which N.I.A.I.D. is a part, have been joined at the hip with the Gates Foundation for many years, together funding fifty seven per cent of “global-health research and development on diseases that disproportionately affect populations in low- and middle-income countries.” The close partnership has involved working to develop new vaccines – such as a malaria vaccine and a universal influenza vaccine – as well as mobilizing Gates funding streams to roll out N.I.H.-developed vaccines across the developing world. In 2013, Gates declared himself “thrilled” with N.I.H. for “pushing [vaccine research] forward” and stated, “We are just at the beginning of what we can do together.”

Recently, Dr. Zeke Emanuel – coronavirus advisor to both Joe Biden and the W.H.O., and one of the former advisors about Obamacare – joined the fray, urging the banning of conferences, concerts, sporting events, religious services and restaurant meals for another 18 months, or “until we have a vaccine that protects everyone.” The Guardian obligingly echoed this vaccine-centric propaganda on 8 April when, reporting on a Chinese study just published in The Lancet, said publication stated that “Lockdowns can’t end until COVID-19 vaccine found.”

Listening to these individuals’ carefully crafted public briefings on Covid-19 exit strategies, one could easily get the impression that a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine is, indeed, the only way out. For a population amped up on hysteria and fear, it may be challenging to accept other solutions – including the historically documented benefits of natural herd immunity – but the studies on unsafe vaccines for SARS-CoV, RSV and dengue suggest that Americans would be wise to ask the age-old question of “who benefits” and push back against the billionaires and scientists looking to limit choices, control populations and make a financial killing. (Gates and Company’s COVID-19 Vaccine Boosterism Ignore Significant SARS Coronavirus Vaccine Risks Known for Over a Decade, 15.04.2020).

Vaccines, for Bill Gates, are a strategic philanthropy which feed his many vaccine-related businesses – including Microsoft’s ambition to control a global vaccination I.D. enterprise – and give him dictatorial control of global health policy.

Gates’ obsession with vaccines seems to be fuelled by a conviction to save the world with technology.

During Gates’ 2002 ‘MenAfriVac’ campaign in Sub-Saharan Africa, Gates’ operatives forcibly vaccinated thousands of African children against meningitis. Approximately 50 of the 500 children vaccinated developed paralysis. South African newspapers complained, “We are guinea pigs for the drug makers.” Nelson Mandela’s former senior economist, Professor Patrick Bond, describes Gates’ philanthropic practices as “ruthless and immoral.”

In 2010 the Gates Foundation funded a phase 3 trial of Glaxo Smith Kline’s experimental malaria vaccine, killing 151 African infants and causing serious adverse effects including paralysis, seizure, and febrile convulsions to 1,048 of the 5,949 children.

In 2010 also Gates committed $10 billion to the W.H.O. saying, “We must make this the decade of vaccines.” A month later, Gates said in a Ted Talk that new vaccines “could reduce population.”

In 2014 Kenya’s Catholic Doctors Association accused the W.H.O. of chemically sterilizing millions of unwilling Kenyan women with a “tetanus” vaccine campaign. Independent labs found a sterility formula in every vaccine tested. After denying the charges, W.H.O. finally admitted it had been developing the sterility vaccines for over a decade. Similar accusations came from Mexico, Nicaragua, the Philippines and Tanzania.

In 2014 the Gates Foundation funded tests of experimental H.P.V. vaccines, developed by Glaxo Smith Kline and Merck, on 23,000 young girls in remote Indian provinces. Approximately 1,200 suffered severe side effects, including autoimmune and fertility disorders. Seven died. Indian government investigations charged that Gates-funded researchers committed pervasive ethical violations: pressuring vulnerable village girls into the trial, bullying parents, forging consent forms, and refusing medical care to the injured girls. The case is now in the country’s Supreme Court.

Promising his share of $450 million of $1.2 billion to eradicate polio, Gates took control of India’s National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (N.T.A.G.I.), which mandated up to fifty doses of polio vaccines through overlapping immunisation programmes to children before the age of five. Indian doctors blame the Gates campaign for a devastating non-polio acute flaccid paralysis – N.P.A.F.P. epidemic which paralysed 490,000 children beyond expected rates between 2000 and 2017. In 2017 the Indian government dialled back Gates’ vaccine regimen and asked Gates and his vaccine policies to leave India. N.P.A.F.P. rates dropped precipitously.

In 2017 the World Health Organization reluctantly admitted that the global explosion in polio is predominantly vaccine strain. The most frightening epidemics in Afghanistan, Congo, and the Philippines, are all linked to vaccines. In fact, by 2018, seventy per cent of global polio cases were vaccine strain.

A 2017 study by S.W. Mogensen, A. Andersen, A. Rodrigues, C. S. Benn and Peter Aaby, The Introduction of Diphtheria-Tetanus-Pertussis and Oral Polio Vaccine Among Young Infants in an Urban African Community: A Natural Experiment, published on line by EBioMedicine on 17 March 2017 showed that W.H.O.’s popular Diphtheria-Tetanus-Pertussis vaccine is killing more African children than the diseases it prevents. D-T-P-vaccinated girls suffered ten times the death rate of children who had not yet received the vaccine. W.H.O. has refused to recall the lethal vaccine which it forces upon tens of millions of African children annually.

In July 2017 Bill Gates spoke out about the immigration crisis in Europe saying that the continent will be “devastated by African refugees” unless severe and immediate action is taken. And what was he recommending?

In an interview with the German newspaper, Welt am Sonntag, Gates suggested that European nations must work together to reduce the population growth in Africa by committing more in overseas aid.

In a total retreat from his usual ‘new world order’ style with open border policies, Gates was suggesting that the mass influx of migrants into Europe from Africa was threatening to overwhelm countries like Germany which have welcomed globalism. He spoke that way despite the then recent huge controversy in Africa when the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation was accused of secretly sterilising millions of women in Africa by doctors in Kenya after abortion drugs were discovered in tetanus vaccines. (Bill Gates: We must depopulate Africa to save Europe, 14.07.2017).

Could this have been a test for his proposed depopulation programme?

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is a founding member of the G.A.V.I. Alliance – Global Alliance for Vaccinations and Immunization, in partnership with the World Bank, W.H.O. and the vaccine industry. The goal of G.A.V.I. is to vaccinate every newborn child in the developing world. The vaccines are accused of making people sicker and susceptible to disease and premature death.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Rockefeller Foundation are the originators of the g.m.o. biotechnology. They finance a project called The Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (A.G.R.A.) headed by Kofi Annan, former Secretary-General of the United Nations, and gathering Monsanto, DuPont, Dow, Syngenta and other major g.m.o. agribusiness giants which are reported at the heart of A.G.R.A., using it as a back-door to spread their patented g.m.o. seeds across Africa under the deceptive label ‘bio-technology,’ Gates and Warren Buffett are major funders of global population reduction programmes, as is Ted Turner, whose U.N. Foundation was set up to funnel $1 billion of his tax-free stock option earnings in AOL-Time-Warner into various birth reduction programmes in the developing world.

In January 2020 Johnson & Johnson would advised Coronavirus simulation and now stands to gain financially with a new vaccine, when it becomes available. Ironically John Hopkins Centre for Health Security co-hosted an event on 18 October 2019 – before the coronavirus outbreak and it ran a simulation of exactly what would happen in China and across the world before it actually happened. Some coincidence!

The Event 201 was conducted in partnership with World Economic Forum and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Continued Wednesday …

