COVID-19: Where was it born: China, the United States or Ukania? (At the school of Doctor Rasputin: part 4)

Continued from: COVID-19: Where was it born: China, the United States or Ukania? (At the school of Doctor Rasputin: part 3)

By Outsider

On 30 March 2020 The Nation published a study of Gates’ modus operandi and concluded that Bill Gates gives to the rich (including himself).

In the fall of 2019 Netflix premiered a three-part documentary which promises viewers a rare look at the inner life of one of history’s most controversial businessmen. Over three hours, Inside Bill’s brain showed the viewers a rare emotional side to Bill Gates as he processed the loss of his mother and the death of his estranged best friend and Microsoft cofounder, Paul Allen.

Mostly, though, the film reinforced the image many of the viewers already had of the ambitious technologist, insatiable brainiac, and heroic philanthropist.

While the efforts of fellow billionaire philanthropist Michael Bloomberg to use his wealth to win the presidency foundered amid intense media criticism, Gates has proved that there is a far easier path to political power, one which allows unelected billionaires to shape public policy in ways that almost always generate favorable headlines: charity.

When Gates announced in 2008 that he would step away from Microsoft to focus his efforts on philanthropy, he described his intention to work with and through the private sector to deliver public-goods products and technologies, in the same way that Microsoft’s computer software expanded horizons and created economic opportunities. Describing his approach by turns as “creative capitalism” and “catalytic philanthropy,” Gates oversaw a shift at his foundation to leverage “all the tools of capitalism” to “connect the promise of philanthropy with the power of private enterprise.”

The result has been a new model of charity in which the most direct beneficiaries are sometimes not the world’s poor but the world’s wealthiest, in which the goal is not to help the needy but to help the rich help the needy.

Through an investigation of more than 19,000 charitable grants the Gates Foundation has made over the last two decades, The Nation uncovered close to $2 billion in tax-deductible charitable donations to private companies – including some of the largest businesses in the world, such as GlaxoSmithKline, Unilever, I.B.M., and N.B.C. Universal Media – which are engaged in developing new drugs, improving sanitation in the developing world, developing financial products for Muslim consumers, and spreading the good news about this work.

“It’s been a quite unprecedented development, the amount that the Gates Foundation is gifting to corporations. … I find that flabbergasting, frankly,” says Linsey McGoey, a professor of sociology at the University of Essex and author of the book No Such Thing as a Free Gift. (L. McGoey, No Such Thing as a Free Gift: The Gates Foundation and the Price of Philanthropy, Verso, London, 2016). “They’ve created one of the most problematic precedents in the history of foundation giving by essentially opening the door for corporations to see themselves as deserving charity claimants at a time when corporate profits are at an all-time high.”

McGoey’s research anecdotally highlighted charitable grants the Gates Foundation has made to private companies, such as a $19 million donation to a Mastercard affiliate in 2014 to “increase usage of digital financial products by poor adults” in Kenya. The credit card giant had already articulated its keen business interest in cultivating new clients from the developing world’s 2.5 billion unbanked people, McGoey said, so why did it need a wealthy philanthropist to subsidize its work? And why are Bill and Melinda Gates getting a tax break for this donation?

The Nation found close to $250 million in charitable grants from the Gates Foundation to companies in which the foundation holds corporate stocks and bonds: Merck, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Vodafone, Sanofi, Ericsson, LG, Medtronic, Teva, and numerous start-ups – with the grants directed at projects like developing new drugs and health monitoring systems and creating mobile banking services.

Here are some data concerning such generosity.

The Nation commented: “A foundation giving a charitable grant to a company that it partly owns – and stands to benefit from financially – would seem like an obvious conflict of interest, but judging from the sparse rules that [the United States] Congress has written governing private foundations and the Internal Revenue Service’s light enforcement of them, many in the federal government do not appear to see it that way.

The Gates Foundation did not respond to specific questions about its work with the private sector, nor would it provide its own accounting of how much money it has given to for-profit companies, saying that “many grants are implemented through a mixture of non-profit and for-profit partners, making it difficult to evaluate exact spending.”

At business-friendly events, however, Bill Gates openly promotes his foundation’s work with companies. In speeches delivered at the American Enterprise Institute and Microsoft in 2013 and 2014, he trumpeted the lives his foundation was saving – in one speech he said 10 million, in another 6 million – through “partnerships with pharmaceutical companies.”

Yet the Foundation is doing more than simply partnering with companies: It is subsidising their research costs, opening up markets for their products, and bankrolling their bottom lines in ways which, by and large, have never been publicly examined – even as the taxpayer is subsidising this work.

Bill Gates frequently boasts about having paid more taxes – $10 billion – than anyone else. That may or may not be true; the Gates Foundation would not release his tax forms or provide any substantiating information. But he may also end up avoiding more taxes than anyone else, through charitable giving.

Ray Madoff, a law professor at Boston College, indicated that multibillionaires see ‘tax savings’ of at least 40 per cent – which, for Bill Gates, would amount to $14 billion – when one factors in the tax benefits that charity offers to the superrich: avoidance of capital gains taxes – normally 15 per cent – and estate taxes – 40 per cent on everything over $11.58 million, which in Gates’ case is a lot.

Madoff, like many tax experts, stresses that these billions of dollars in tax savings have to be seen as a public subsidy – money that otherwise would have gone to the U.S. Treasury to help build bridges, do medical research, or close the funding gap at the I.R.S. – which has resulted in fewer audits of billionaires. If Bill and Melinda Gates do not pay their full freight in taxes, the public has to make up the difference or simply live in a world where governments do less and less: educating, vaccinating, and researching and super-rich philanthropists do more and more.

“I think people often confuse what wealthy people are doing on their own dime and what [they’re] doing on our dime, and that’s one of the big problems about this debate,” professor Madoff noted. “People say, ‘It’s the rich person’s money [to spend as they wish].’ But when they get significant tax benefits, it’s also our money. And so that’s why we need to have rules about how they spend our money.”

Naturally, Big Philanthropy has special interest groups pushing back on the creation of such rules. The Philanthropy Roundtable defends the wealthiest Americans’ “freedom to give,” describing itself as fighting the “increasing pressures from some public officials and advocacy groups to subject private philanthropies to more uniform standards and stricter government regulation.”

At a certain point, however, the Philanthropy Roundtable seems primarily to serve the private interests of billionaires like the Gates and Charles Koch who use charity to influence public policy, with limited oversight and substantial public subsidies. It is unclear how the Philanthropy Roundtable’s work contributes to the Gates Foundation’s charitable missions “to help all people live healthy, productive lives” and “to empower the poorest in society so they can transform their lives.”

While there is no credible argument that Bill and Melinda Gates use charity primarily as a vehicle to enrich themselves or their foundation, it is difficult to ignore the occasions where their charitable activities seem to serve mainly private interests, including theirs – supporting the schools their children attend, the companies their Foundation partly controls, and the special interest groups which defend wealthy Americans, while generating billions of dollars in tax savings.

Gates was already one of the richest humans on earth in 2008, but he was also an embattled billionaire, still licking his wounds from a series of legal battles around the monopolistic business practices that made him so extravagantly wealthy – and that compelled Microsoft to pay billions of dollars in fines and settlements.

Gates is notoriously secretive about his personal investments, however, making it difficult to understand if he stands to gain financially from his foundation’s activities or the extent to which he does if this happens.

“It’s hard to draw the line between a) Microsoft; b) his own personal wealth and investment; and c) the foundation,” says consumer advocate Ralph Nader, one of Microsoft’s fiercest critics in the 1990s. “There’s been very inadequate media scrutiny of all that.”

Gates’ “strategic investment fund,” which the foundation says is designed to advance its philanthropic goals, not to generate investment income, includes a $7 million equity stake in the start-up company AgBiome, whose other investors include the agrochemical companies Monsanto and Syngenta. The Foundation also gave the company $20 million in charitable grants to develop pesticides for African farmers. Similarly, the foundation has a $50 million stake in Intarcia and an $8 million investment in Just Biotherapeutics, to which it gave $25 million and $32 million in charitable grants, respectively, for work related to H.I.V. and malaria. At one point, the foundation held a 48 percent stake in an H.I.V. diagnostic company called Zyomyx, to which it previously awarded millions of dollars in charitable grants.

Asked about these apparent conflicts of interest, a spokesperson for the Foundation said that grants and investments “are simply two tools the foundation uses as appropriate to further its charitable objectives.”

When Gates began his Foundation in 1994, he put his father, Bill Gates Sr., in charge. A prominent lawyer in Seattle, Gates Sr. was also a civic leader and, later, a public advocate on issues related to income inequality.

Working with Chuck Collins, an heir to the Oscar Mayer fortune who gave away much of his inheritance during his 20s, Gates Sr. helped organise a successful national campaign in the late 1990s and early 2000s to build political power around preserving the estate tax, the taxes levied against the assets of the wealthy after they die.

In interviews Gates Sr. gave at the time, his advocacy work seemed designed not to generate tax revenues but to inspire philanthropy.

“A wealthy person has an absolute choice as to whether they pay the [estate] tax or whether they give their wealth to their university or their church or their foundation,” he told journalist Bill Moyers.

That is because when the rich give away their wealth, they reduce the assets that the estate tax targets. But such an arrangement, whereby the wealthiest Americans get to decide for themselves whether they want to pay taxes or donate their money to charity – including two groups which influence government policy – sounds like a peak example of tone-deaf privilege. In many respects, that is how the tax system works for the super-rich. So, the richer you are, the more choice you have between those two groups.

Around the time that Gates Sr. was putting pressure on Congress to make sure the wealthy pay their fair share of taxes, the younger Gates was running a multinational company aggressively looking for tax breaks. According to the assessor’s office for King County, which includes Seattle, Microsoft has filed 402 appeals on its property taxes. Similarly, a 2012 Senate investigation examined Microsoft’s aggressive use of offshore subsidiaries to save the company billions of dollars in taxes. And The Seattle Times reported that Microsoft spent decades creating lucrative, tax-reducing barriers around corporate profits.

When the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has faced criticism in regard to its endowment – including investments in prisons, fast food, the arms industry, pharmaceutical companies, and fossil fuels – conflicting with its charitable mission to improve health and well-being, Gates has pushed back in black-and-white terms, calling divestment a “false solution” that will have “zero” impact. A Foundation spokesperson said it “does not comment on specific investment decisions or holdings,” but did note that the “sole purpose” of its endowment is “to provide income to support the Foundation’s mission and to be capable to do so over the long term.”

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s endowment currently has an $11.5 billion stake in Berkshire Hathaway, which in turn has $32 million invested in the chocolate company Mondelez, which has been criticised in relation to the use of child labour. The Foundation made $32.5 million in charitable donations to the World Cocoa Foundation, an industry group the members of which include Mondelez, for a project to improve farmer livelihoods. The project does not appear to address child labour.

Because the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation views market-based solutions and private-sector innovation as public goods, the line between charity and business can be indistinguishable. Sociologist Linsey McGoey says: “They’ve defined their charitable mission so broadly and loosely that literally any for-profit company could be said to be meeting the Gates Foundation’s general goal of improving social and global well-being.”

According to I.R.S. statistics, there are around 100,000 private foundations in the United States, housing close to $1 trillion in assets. However, foundations generally pay a tax rate of only 1 or 2 per cent, and the I.R.S. reports auditing, at most, 263 foundations in 2018.

In the absence of outside scrutiny, the Gates Foundation has had far-reaching effects on public policy, pushing privately run charter schools into states where courts and voters have rejected them, using earmarked funds to direct the World Health Organization to work on the Foundation’s global health agenda, and subsidising Merck’s and Bayer’s entry into developing countries. Gates, who routinely appears on the Forbes list of the world’s most powerful people, has proved that philanthropy can buy political influence.

Gates’ personal wealth is greater today than ever before, around $100 billion, and at only 65 years of age, he may have decades left to donate this money, picking up a Nobel Prize along the way or – who knows? – a presidential nomination. The same could be said of Melinda Gates, who, at 55, not long ago took a big step into public life with a highly publicised book tour.

But it is also possible that a day of reckoning is coming for Big Philanthropy, Bill Gates, and the growing number of billionaires following his footsteps into charity.

Economists, politicians, and journalists continue to put a spotlight on billionaires who are not paying their fair share of taxes but who shape politics through campaign contributions and lobbying. Charity is seldom regarded as a tax-avoiding tool of influence, but if income inequality continues to gain attention, there is simply no way to avoid asking tough questions of Big Philanthropy. Do billionaire philanthropists have too much power, with too little public accountability or transparency? Should the wealthiest Americans have carte blanche to spend their wealth any way they want?

It may seem like a radical proposition to challenge the ability or desire of multibillionaires to give away their fortunes, but such scrutiny has a historical precedent in mainstream politics. One hundred years ago, when oil baron John D. Rockefeller asked Congress to provide him with a charter to start a private foundation, his ambitions were soundly rejected as an anti-democratic power grab. As Theodore Roosevelt said at the time: “No amount of charities in spending such fortunes can compensate in any way for the misconduct in acquiring them.” (T. Schwab, Bill Gates Gives to the Rich (Including Himself), Bill Gates charity paradox, The Nation, 30.03.2020).

Gates does not respond to multiple requests for interviews, but in a rather recent Q&A with The Wall Street Journal, he revisited his legal face-off with antitrust regulators, saying, “I can still explain to you why the government was completely wrong, but that’s really old news at this point. For me personally, it did accelerate my move into that next phase, two to five years sooner, of shifting my focus over to the foundation.” In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Mr. Gates reflected on his shifting public image (J. Jurgensen, In Bill Gates’s Mind, a Life of Processing – A new documentary profiles the tech-titan-turned-philanthropist, WSJ, 10.09.2019).

Gates’ view of Microsoft as the victim of overzealous antitrust regulations may help explain the laissez-faire ethos driving his charitable giving. His Foundation has given money to groups which push for industry-friendly government policies and regulation, including the Drug Information Association – directed by Big Pharma – and the International Life Sciences Institute – funded by Big Ag. He has also funded nonprofit think tanks and advocacy groups which want to limit the role of government or direct its resources toward helping business interests, like the American Enterprise Institute: $6.8 million, the American Farm Bureau Foundation: $300,000, the American Legislative Exchange Council: $220,000, and organisations associated with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce: $15.5 million.

Between 2011 and 2014 the Gates Foundation gave roughly $100 million to InBloom, an educational technology initiative which dissolved in controversy around privacy issues and its collection of personal data and information about students. To Diane Ravitch, a professor of education at New York University, InBloom illustrates the way Gates is “working to push technology in classrooms, to replace teachers with computers.” “That affects Microsoft’s bottom line,” Ravitch observed. “However, I’ve never made that argument. … [The Foundation] is not looking to make money from this business. They have an ideological interest in free markets.”

Education is not the only area where Gates’ ideological interests overlap with his financial interests. Microsoft’s bottom line is heavily dependent on patent protections for its software, and the Gates Foundation has been a strong and consistent supporter of intellectual property rights, including for the pharmaceutical companies with which it works closely. These patent protections are widely criticised for making lifesaving drugs prohibitively expensive, particularly in the developing world.

“He uses his philanthropy to advance a pro-patent agenda on pharmaceutical drugs, even in countries that are really poor,” says longtime Gates critic James Packard ‘Jamie’ Love, the director of the nonprofit Knowledge Ecology International. “Gates is sort of the right wing of the public-health movement. He’s always trying to push things in a pro-​corporate direction. He’s a big defender of the big drug companies. He’s undermining a lot of things that are really necessary to make drugs affordable to people that are really poor. It’s weird because he gives so much money to [fight] poverty, and yet he’s the biggest obstacle on a lot of reforms.”

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s sprawling work with for-profit companies has created a welter of conflicts of interest, in which the Foundation, its three trustees: Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Edward Buffett or their companies could be seen as financially benefiting from the group’s charitable activities.

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has billions of dollars in investments in companies that the Foundation has helped over the years, including Mastercard and Coca-Cola. Bill Gates long sat on the board of directors at Berkshire Hathaway, announcing his departure just recently, and he and his Foundation together hold billions of dollars of equity stake in the investment firm.

The Foundation’s work also appears to overlap with Microsoft’s, to which Gates, in recent years, has devoted one-third of his workweek. Gates announced recently that he would be stepping down from the company’s board, but remain involved with the company as a technology advisor. The Gates Foundation’s $200 million programme to improve public libraries partnered with Microsoft to donate the company’s software, prompting criticism that the donations were aimed at “seeding the market” for Microsoft products and “lubricating future sales.” Elsewhere, Microsoft is investing money studying mosquitoes to help predict disease outbreaks, working with the same researchers as the Foundation. Both projects involve creating sophisticated robots and traps to collect and analyse mosquitoes.

“The Foundation and Microsoft are separate entities, and our work is wholly unrelated to Microsoft,” a Gates Foundation spokesperson said.

In 2002 The Wall Street Journal reported that Gates and the Gates Foundation’s endowment made new investments in Cox Communications at the same time that Microsoft was in discussion with Cox about a variety of business deals. Tax experts raised questions about self-dealing, noting that foundations can lose their tax-exempt status if they are found to be using charity for personal gain. The I.R.S. would not comment on whether it investigated, saying, “Federal law prohibits us from discussing specific taxpayers or organizations.”

The Foundation’s clearest conflicts of interest may be the grants it gives to for-profit companies in which it holds investments – large corporations like Merck and Unilever. A Foundation spokesperson said that it tries to avoid this kind of financial conflict but that doing so is difficult because its investment and charitable arms are firewalled from one another to keep their activities strictly separate. Bill and Melinda Gates are trustees of both entities, however, making it difficult to draw a sharp line between the two.

And in some places, the Gates Foundation explicitly marries its investing and charitable activities.

For some billionaire philanthropists, it may be less of a choice than an entitlement. Buffett and Gates have recruited hundreds of millionaires and billionaires to sign the Giving pledge, a promise to donate most of their wealth to charity, that some signatories explicitly cite as an alternative to paying taxes.

Bill Gates Sr. had a nuanced view which included limiting billionaires’ tax benefits. Gates Sr. said to a journalist: “It is a problem that my son is going to give – at the time, it was like $80 billion – to the Foundation and never have to pay taxes on any of that wealth.” His view was that there should be a cap on the lifetime amount of wealth which could be given to charity where one would get a deduction.

Bill Gates, nevertheless, has managed to become a leading – and seemingly progressive – public voice on tax policy. Every year around tax time, he and Buffett make media appearances decrying how little they pay in taxes, calling on Congress to raise taxes on the wealthy. At times, however, they advocate policies which may not actually touch their wealth, such as promoting the estate tax, that they will likely avoid through charitable donations.

Gates, along with a growing chorus of billionaires, has also used his public platform to push back on a proposed wealth tax. A wealth tax would take a percentage of a billionaire’s assets every year, limiting the accumulation of wealth – and possibly the amount of money spent on philanthropy. Gates counters that charity work reduces income inequality. “Philanthropy done well not only produces direct benefits for society, it also reduces dynastic wealth,” he wrote on his blog, GatesNotes.

Continued Saturday …

Like what we do at The AIMN? You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight. Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



