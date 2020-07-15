COVID-19: Where was it born: China, the United States or Ukania? (A diabolical struggle: part 6)

Continued from: COVID-19: Where was it born: China, the United States or Ukania? (A diabolical struggle: part 5)

By Outsider

A conspiracy theory that the COVID-19 originated in the United States is spreading through China, fuelled by officials and a video from an interview with Centres for Disease Control director Dr. Robert R. Redfield.

In a video posted by the People’s Daily Dr. Redfield suggested that some Americans who were previously thought to have died of influenza could have actually died from COVID-19. When asked whether deaths in the US may have been wrongly attributed to influenza he replied: “Some cases have been actually diagnosed that way in the United States today.”

The video reportedly sparked an online conspiracy theory pushed by Chinese officials that COVID-19 did not originate in China.

After a report from The Guardian, one commenter said: “The U.S. has finally acknowledged that among those who had died of the influenza previously were cases of the coronavirus. The true source of the virus was the U.S.!”

After the video emerged on 12 March 2020, a Chinese government spokesperson suggested that the U.S. Army could be responsible for bringing the new coronavirus to China.

Zhao Lijian alleged in a tweet which read in part “It might be U.S. army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make public your data! U.S. owe(s) us an explanation!”

According to Business Insider, in late February 2020 Dr. Zhong Nanshan, a leading Chinese epidemiologist said that “though the COVID-19 was first discovered in China, it does not mean that it originated from China.” Dr.Zhong later clarified his statement, according to The Guardian, saying that the first place where a disease is discovered does not “equate to it being the source.” He told reporters: “But neither can we conclude that the virus came from abroad. Only through investigation and tracing can we answer that question.”

China’s ambassador to South Africa said the previous week on Twitter: “Although the epidemic first broke out in China, it did not necessarily mean that the virus is originated from China, let alone ‘made in China’.”

Although the epidemic first broke out in China, it did not necessarily mean that the virus is originated from China, let alone "made in China". pic.twitter.com/EVXLkQnyfF — Chinese Embassy in South Africa (@ChineseEmbSA) March 7, 2020

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian echoed the theory at a press conference on 4 March 2020, saying that “no conclusion has been reached yet on the origin of the virus, as relevant tracing work is still underway.” “The World Health Organisation has said many times that what we are experiencing now is a global phenomenon with its source still undetermined, and we should focus on containing it and avoid stigmatizing language toward certain places,” he said.

Mr. Zhao stressed that he believed the focus on the origin of the virus is allowing the crisis to be politicised. “By calling it “China virus” and thus suggesting its origin without any supporting facts or evidence, some media clearly want China to take the blame and their ulterior motives are laid bare,” he said. And he added: “The epidemic is a global challenge. The right move should be working together to fight it, which means no place for rumours and prejudice. We need science, reason, and cooperation to drive out ignorance and bias.”

Nevertheless, some members of the Trump Administration were firmly insisting that the blame for the pandemic lies at the feet of the Chinese government. National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien claimed that China “covered up” the initial outbreak of a coronavirus from Wuhan and that this slowed global response. On his part, President Trump also drew criticism for his reference to the coronavirus as a “foreign virus.” (L. Hall, Coronavirus conspiracy theory that Covid-19 originated in US spreading in China, 12 March 2020).

One of the most popular topics on the Chinese microblog Weibo on 12 March 2020 was a one-minute clip of a U.S. congressional hearing during the week on how the country was dealing with the COVID-19. In the video posted by the People’s Daily, Dr/ Robert R. Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was asked whether there may have been deaths attributed to influenza which could actually have been the result of COVID-19. Dr. Redfield responded in the affirmative: “Some cases have been actually diagnosed that way in the United States today.”

Dr. Redfield’s vague answer was enough to add fuel to a conspiracy theory which had been gaining traction over the previous two weeks in China – that the COVID-19 did not originate in China but may have come from the United States instead.

“The U.S. has finally acknowledged that among those who had died of the influenza previously were cases of the coronavirus. The true source of the virus was the U.S.!” one commentator said. “The U.S. owes the world, especially China, an apology,” another said. “American coronavirus,” one wrote.

The theory had gained traction over the previous weeks, after Dr. Zhong Nanshan, a respected epidemiologist, said in a passing remark at a press conference on 27 February that although the virus first appeared in China “it may not have originated in China.” Dr. Zhong later clarified his statement, saying that the first place where a disease is discovered does not “equate to it being the source.” He told reporters: “But neither can we conclude that the virus came from abroad. Only through investigation and tracing can we answer that question.”

Still, only Dr. Zhong’s first comment had stuck, repeated by Chinese diplomats, state media and officials who have subtly encouraged the supposition.

On 12 March 2020 Zhao Lijian, a Foreign Ministry spokesman suggested without evidence that the U.S. military might have brought the virus to Wuhan. He accused the United States of lacking transparency, saying on Twitter: “When did patient zero begin in US? How many people are infected? What are the names of the hospitals? It might be U.S. army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make public your data! US owe us an explanation!”

A piece of writing in Xinhua News Agency additionally echoed Dr. Zhong: “The epidemic was once first reported in China however that doesn’t imply it essentially originated in China … The W.H.O. has stated time and again that COVID-19 is a world phenomenon with its supply nonetheless undetermined.”

Officials have framed the campaign as a protest towards the “politicisation” of the outbreak by the United States. Some American officers have kept using words such as “Chinese coronavirus” or “Wuhan virus.” However analysts say that China was also concerned to deflect blame because the coronavirus has spread all over the world.

“We may well be heading into a first world recession led by Chinese Communist mismanagement,” wrote Invoice Bishop, responsible for the Sinocism China e-Newsletter. And proceeded, rather obscurely: “Earlier artificial screw ups in China since 1949 by no means actually unfold out of doors the Other people’s Republic of China’s borders in significant tactics.” “This time seems to be otherwise … And that is among the causes the propaganda equipment and People’s Republic of China officers are pushing so laboriously the view that the virus would possibly not have originated in China,” he wrote.

For weeks, Chinese language state media pointed to a seafood marketplace in Wuhan as the most likely source of the virus, whilst researchers stated that the source had not yet been identified. However few have floated the possibility that the virus had not come from China.

Still, Jane Duckett, professor at the Scottish Centre for China Analysis, College of Glasgow, a specialist in Chinese language, insisted: “I believe that the consensus continues to be obviously that the virus did originate in China.” To say otherwise could be seen as using a nationalist device to countering complaints against the Chinese language government for not managing effectively the outbreak in its early phases,” she added.

Abandoning the speculation would seem desirable as China tried to move ahead, now that the infection there seemed to have levelled off. Moving the narrative can also be essential as China tries to transport ahead, now that new infections seem to have levelled off. During the second week of March 2020 President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan for the first time and declared “victory is close.” State media confirmed elaborate celebrations marking the closure of the last of the quickly set-up hospitals in Wuhan. (L. Kuo, ‘American coronavirus’: China pushes propaganda casting doubt on virus origin, ‘American coronavirus’: China pushes propaganda casting doubt on virus origin, The Guardian, 12 March 2020).

While criticising American officials for politicising the pandemic, Chinese officials and news outlets floated the view that the United States was the source of the virus.

In October 2019 the Pentagon sent 17 teams with 369 and other staff members to the Military World Games in Wuhan.

China nevertheless insisted on its position on the origin of COVID-19: COVID-19 was an American disease which might have been introduced by members of the United States Army who visited Wuhan.

There is not a shred of evidence to support that view, but the notion received an official endorsement from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, whose spokesman accused American officials of not telling everything they knew about the disease.

The intentional spreading of a conspiracy theory punctuated a downward spiral in relations between the China and the United States which have been fueled by the basest instincts of officials on both sides. The insinuation came in a series of posts on Twitter by Zhao Lijian, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson who made good use of the platform to push a newly aggressive, and hawkish, diplomatic strategy. It was most likely intended to deflect attention from China’s own missteps in the early weeks of the epidemic by sowing confusion or, at least, uncertainty at home and abroad.

Mr. Zhao’s posts appeared to be a retort to similarly unsubstantiated theories about the origins of the outbreak which had spread in the United States. President Trump and some of his senior officials there called the epidemic the “Wuhan virus”, and at least one senator, Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, hinted darkly that the epidemic began with the leak of a Chinese biological weapon.

“The conspiracy theories are a new, low front in what they clearly perceive as a global competition over the narrative of this crisis,” said Julian B. Gewirtz, Academy Scholar at the Weatherhead Center for International Affairs at Harvard. “There are a few Chinese officials who appear to have gone to the Donald J. Trump School of Diplomacy,” added Mr. Gewirtz, who recently published a paper on China’s handling of the AIDS epidemic, after a similar disinformation campaign. “This small cadre of high-volume Chinese officials don’t seem to realize that peddling conspiracy theories is totally self-defeating for China, at a moment when it wants to be seen as a positive contributor around the world.”

The circulation of disinformation is not a new tactic for the Communist Party state. The United States, in particular, is often a foil of Chinese propaganda efforts. Last year, Beijing explicitly accused the American government of supporting public protests in Hong Kong in an effort to weaken the party’s rule.

The old ‘disinformation’ tactic has been amplified by more combative public diplomacy and a new embrace of a social media platform which is prevented in China to spread a message from abroad.

Dr. Victor Shih, an associate professor of Chinese politics at the University of California at San Diego, said that while the campaign was very likely an attempt to distract and deflect blame, a more worrisome possibility was that some officials fabricated the story and persuaded top leaders to believe it. “If the leadership really believes in the culpability of the U.S. government,” he warned, “it may behave in a way which dramatically worsens the bilateral relationship.”

President Xi Jinping has faced sharp criticism for the government’s initial handling of the outbreak, even at home. Public anger erupted in February 2020 when a Hong Kong doctor who was punished for warning his colleagues about the coronavirus died, prompting censors to redouble their efforts to stifle public criticism.

Dr. Li Wenliang in Hong Kong had warned his colleagues about COVID-19 before dying.

Chinese officials repeatedly urged officials in other countries not to politicise what is a public health emergency. Conservatives in the United States, in particular, have latched on to loaded terms which have been criticised for stigmatising the Chinese people. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo referred to the “Wuhan virus”, while Representative Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, called it the “Chinese coronavirus.” In response, Chinese officials and state news media stepped up their criticism of American officials’ comments.

Only days before Mr. Zhao’s latest post, the Xinhua News Agency published a commentary denouncing “Washington’s poisonous coronavirus politics” and warning that spreading rumours simply encouraged “fear, division and hate.” The commentary, written by Gao Wencheng, said: “Their dangerously irresponsible statements are highly counterproductive at this drastic hour that demands solidarity and cooperation,” the commentary, said, “and could be much more menacing than the virus itself.” (Washington’s poisonous coronavirus politics must end, 9 March 2020).

The COVID-19, according to all evidence, emanated from Wuhan, in late December. Scientists have not yet identified a “patient zero” or a precise source of the virus, though preliminary studies seem to have linked it to a virus in bats that passed through another mammal before infecting humans.

And there was more: a senior official of China’s National Health Commission, Liang Wannian, said at a briefing in Beijing in February that the likely carrier was a pangolin, an endangered species which is sold almost exclusively in China for its meat and for its scales, which are prized for use in traditional medicine.

It is a fact that the first cluster of patients was reported at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, and studies have since suggested that the virus could have been introduced there by someone already infected. Wuhan and the surrounding province of Hubei account for the overwhelming amount of cases and deaths, so there is no scientific reason to believe the virus began elsewhere. The Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan was disinfected and closed in January after it was linked to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“When did patient zero begin in US?” Mr. Zhao wrote on Twitter, first in English and separately in Chinese. “How many people are infected. What are the names of the hospitals? It might be U.S. army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make public your date! US owe us an explanation.”

The already referred to remarks by Mr. Zhao were spread on China’s most prominent social media platform, Weibo, first in English and then in the local Chinese language under a hashtag: #ZhaoLijianPostedFiveTweetsinaRowQuestioningAmerica. By late afternoon on 13 March, that hashtag had been viewed more than 160 million times.

According to officials in the Trump Administration, the U.S. State Department summoned the Chinese ambassador on the same day to protest Mr. Zhao’s comments. At the regular briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 13 March, another spokesman, Geng Shuang, sidestepped three questions about whether Mr. Zhao’s suggestion had politicised the crisis and reflected official Chinese policy. He instead noted the statements made by American officials and lawmakers to “smear and attack” China.

“We are firmly opposed to this,” he said. “In fact, the international community, including the United States at home, have different views on the source of the virus. What I have been saying in recent days is that the Chinese side always believed that this is a scientific issue and requires scientific and professional opinions.” (S.L. Myers, China spins tale that the U.S. Army started the coronavirus epidemic, The New York Times, 13 March 2020).

Continued Saturday …

Like what we do at The AIMN? You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight. Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



