COVID-19: Where was it born: China, the United States or Ukania? (A diabolical struggle: part 5)

Continued from: COVID-19: Where was it born: China, the United States or Ukania? (A diabolical struggle: part 4)

At first glance, it seems a passing curiosity that the next two most extensively affected countries with COVID-19 infections, each disparate from China and each other, have extensive trade relations with China. In defiance of science, why would Italy be the most infected country outside of China?

Note, though: Italy was the only G7 country to sign on to the ‘Belt and Road initiative’ with Sister-City Agreements throughout Italy. Some of those sister cities, Milano and Torino for instance, have been the hardest hit by COVID-19. Iran has also suffered with increased infections as government officials have been especially affected, as if they were specifically targeted. Iran has had a comprehensive strategic partnership with China since 2016 and, in defiance of U.S. sanctions, Iran has continued to import embargoed products from China while selling its oil to China.

The question arises why, out of 195 countries in the world, those two countries, in particular, have specifically experienced the strongest COVID-19 presence than any other. It can be expected that the ‘coincidence’ has not escaped the notice of the Chinese, Iranian or Italian governments.

With the complexity and uncertainty of the COVID-19. it would not be the first crisis where the powers-that-be have misled a trusting public. It would, however, be wise to treat the virus with respect as a potent pathogen of consequence. It would be seen as the ultimate weapon in the titanic struggle for global dominance underway with the United States, Israel, Russia and China as its main protagonists.

While there is attention to the COVID-19 spreading considerably through increased exposure, getting worse before it gets better, it is another source of curiosity that there is no optimism as the U.S. flu season – which runs from December to February – peaks and winds down in March. Were COVID-19 to be a ‘usual’ virus, it should already be peaking just as it is in China and South Korea. If it is not a ‘usual’ virus, if it is mutated to reappear in the future or if it is man-made or a bio-weapon, then there is a different problem. All of which begs the question as to which agency is currently testing the virus to determine its origin, when will one know the results of that test, and when will the virus peak?

As at the end of March China’s National Health Commissioner reported that COVID-19 had ‘peaked’ in Wuhan with only single digit new cases and no new cases in the Hubei province. The World Health Organization agreed with that assessment. While South Korea closed its borders in early February, it also believes that the COVID-19 had peaked. Russia closed its borders in January and had – at the time – reported 28 cases with no fatalities.

Most ‘Big Media’ are portraying the COVID-19 as if it were here to stay in perpetuity rather than a flu which would run its ‘natural course.’ Before the virus peaks, new measures were expected to be necessary: for instance, a new collectivisation of society with a centralised global control as the new reality.

An out-of-control pandemic would encourage the public to rely on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the World Health Organization as definitive ‘medical experts’ on public health concerns. While both are thoroughly unscrupulous in their compromises to Big Pharma’s dominance, the C.D.C. has no reliable test kits for COVID-19 and – so far as it is known – is conducting no tests to determine the source of the virus.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an American environmental attorney, author, and opponent of vaccination in a recent video revealed massive corruption at the C.D.C. and W.H.O., with both in the vaccine business rather than as regulatory agencies conducting oversight on ‘Big Pharma’ and protecting the public health. Mr. Kennedy reported that with an $11 billion annual budget and a revolving door with industry, the C.D.C. owns its own vaccine patents and collects millions in profits each year. Identifying the W.H.O. as a ‘sock puppet’ for ‘Big Pharma’ and ‘Big Money’, Mr. Kennedy said that the W.H.O. is controlled top to bottom by the pharmaceutical industry which provides half of the W.H.O.’s budget.

Regarded as the United Nations’ public health leader, the W.H.O. Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “We have made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic,” without providing convincing infection or death rate statistics. More recently, Dr. Tedros refused to consider when the virus might peak, saying that “this outbreak could still go in any direction.” The meaning of that truly escapes. The origin of COVID-19 is yet to be definitively ascertained, whether it might be a military bio-weapon, whether the virus leaked out of a laboratory through human error or whether it was deliberately released. Two experienced scientists – including a former National Security Agency counter-terror analyst – are suggesting that COVID-19 appears to be man-made while their research paper, which has been withdrawn from internet circulation, concluded that “In summary, somebody was entangled with the evolution of 2019-nCoV coronavirus. In addition to origins of natural recombination and intermediate host, the killer coronavirus probably originated from a laboratory in Wuhan.”

In addition, the Biorxiv.org published a paper, entitled “Uncanny similarity of unique inserts in the 2019-nCoV spike protein to HIV-1 gp120” with the findings that the coronavirus was engineered with “key structural proteins” identifying “four inserts of amino acid sequences homologous to amino acid sequences in HIV 1.” This paper was also withdrawn with the publisher warning that its conclusions should not be regarded as ‘conclusive.’ (M. Adams, New evidence emerges: Coronavirus “bioweapon” might have a Chinese vaccine experiment gone wrong, 2 February 2020).

But there is more: the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the W.H.O. and the European Commission are benefactors of the Pirbright Institute which owns the bio-safety lab-level 4 lab (BSL-4) in China which, in turn, owns the coronavirus patent. The U.S. patent application was filed in 2015 and granted in 2018. It is worth noting that the Fort Detrick bio-weapons laboratory in Maryland, notorious for a history of violations, was shut down in August 2019 due to safety concerns related to a ”loss of pathogens.”

The BSL-4 standard is of the highest bio-hazard level and is qualified to handle the “world’s most dangerous pathogens.” It is the first of its kind in China and is located some thirty kilometres from where COVID-19 is said to have originated. However, it has also been determined that the U.S. is the only country known to have all five strains of coronavirus from which all others are descended, thereby suggesting more of a U.S. role in the pandemic.

The numbers have yet to reach a pandemic level with a 3 per cent death rate. The C.D.C. says that there were 34,000 flu/influenza related deaths during the 2018-2019 flu season and yet there was no pandemic declared. Currently, the C.D.C. estimates that 14,000 Americans deaths were due to current flu/influenza season with no certainty how many of those were mis-diagnosed before the existence of COVID-19 became known.

With an estimated 250,000 Americans hospitalised with the flu/influenza since December, it is not known how many of those were mis-diagnosed. How many sick people believe they have the COVID-19 when they are only diagnosed with the flu? With no testing in the U.S., how accurate are any of the statistics, globally or domestically, confirming the number of infections or deaths attributed to COVID-19 or the flu/influenza?

In what might be considered another coincidence, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation partnered with the John Hopkins Center for Health Security and the World Economic Forum to conduct a five-hour simulated exercise specific to a coronavirus pandemic. The simulation was held in New York City on 18 October 2019, was continued until 27 October, and was referred to as Event 201. Event 201 addressed how the world should respond to an coronavirus outbreak – with a special focus on how to control ‘conspiracy’ news with a Pandemic Emergency Board formed to manage the pandemic. The Chinese government was not invited to participate in the simulation.

The Event, which included American business, public health, government leaders and military officials, occurred six weeks before the outbreak occurred in Wuhan, although there are now unconfirmed reports of earlier exposures elsewhere.

In another coincidence, the 2019 Military World Games began in Wuhan on 19 October with 369 American military athletes in attendance. It has been reported that five unnamed athletes were hospitalised during the game with an unidentified infection.

Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt, M.D. and Ph.D., founder of Sophia Health Institute has specialised in auto immune disorders and the sequence of toxicity especially as it relates to electromagnetic fields. He recently described how the mortality rate for S.A.R.S. was 10 per cent and that the current coronavirus death rate was .5 – 2 per cent; with the highest mortality rate in the country located at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland, Washington.

Klinghardt explained that ten patients were diagnosed with the virus with six dying for a mortality rate of 60 per cent, speculating about a possible 5G interaction activating the electromagnetic field. Kirkland is one of five cities in the country ‘firmly wired’ for 5G as EvergreenHealth is the only hospital in the country wired and broadcasting for 5G. (R. Parsons, More than Just a Virus, Global Research, 16 March 2020).

Disturbed by the claims made by some major U.S. media and public figures that the COVID-19 originated in China, which claims blamed and slandered China, even asked for an apology from China, Wang Fuhua felt compelled to ask ten questions to the United States. Here they are:

Question 1

Since the director of the U.S. Centers of Disease Control, Robert Redfield admitted [speaking at the White House on 4 March 2020] that some Americans seemingly dying from flu were tested positive for the novel coronavirus, can I conclude that those people actually died from COVID-19? Among the 34 million influenza patients, with a death toll of 20,000, how many were mis-diagnosed?

When did the mis-diagnoses start? And did it actually start from August 2019?

Question 2

When there were some mis-diagnoses admitted by U.S. C.D.C., despite the fact that the United States claims to have the best medical technologies in the world, why did that happen?

As the ground glass opacity – white patches – can be easily seen in CT scans – or computed tomography scans – of the lungs of patients with the COVID-19 infected pneumonia, it should have been an easy thing to separate the cases of COVID-19 and H1N1 flu. But why were there so many mis-diagnoses?

[What should one make] of the U.S. Vice President Mike Pence’s request of controlling all messaging regard to the coronavirus. Why does the White House call for messaging control? Does the U.S. need to hide something? Are they plotting some conspiracy?

Question 3

Why did the United States withdraw from the 1972 Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention in 2001? Why did it try to prevent a monitoring mechanism for the execution of the Convention? Is it standing in the way of developing biological weapon for the U.S.?

If not, why are there new biological laboratories in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Ukraine and Uzbekistan? Are those labs for biochemical warfare? It is impossible that they are keeping viruses as pets. If the U.S. is aiming at provoking a biochemical war, who would be the first target then?

[Referring to the swine flu outbreak in China in 2019, the questioner observed that] The odd thing is that it broke out in different places simultaneously instead of breaking out separately. Why were drones used to poison the pigs? Was the U.S. behind all that? I heard that it was the pork speculators. But that theory makes no sense – since the swine flu killed millions of pigs in China during the same period of time, pork speculators would suffer great loss instead of profits.

The best possible answer to that was foreign meddling. I was among those who wondered if the U.S. had anything to do with that and hoped for an explanation.

Question 4

The U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, located on Fort Detrick, Maryland, was shut down in July 2019. Was it because there was a virus leakage incident?

Just one month later, there was an influenza outbreak across the country. Were those two things related in any way?

Were the mis-diagnoses simply cooked up to cover up such secrets? Did that also become a motive for the U.S. to shift the blame to other countries by labelling them as the origin of COVID-19?

Was that an epic coincidence or a dirty secret in disguise? Why did the U.S. erase huge number of English news reports on the internet covering the shutdown in March 2020? Is there anything to hide, or is there anything to worry about?

Question 5

At the 7th Military World Games – 18-27 October 2019 – held in Wuhan, why did the U.S. team (369 members) win zero gold medal? Did that even look like a reasonable record for the world’s leading military power? Did your government do it on purpose?

Was anyone among the 369 participants ever mis-diagnosed with influenza? Was it possible they were carriers of COVID-19?

The best thing for the U.S. now is to stop burying its head in the sand and give the 369 people P.C.T. tests to see if they are infected. [A Procalcitonin is a blood test frequently performed if there is a suspicion of bacterial sepsis. This is an easy way to make a diagnosis quickly and potentially save a life].

Question 6

Why did the U.S. hold Event 201, a global pandemic exercise in October 2019? Why was the C.I.A. deputy director participating [in] it? Is it because the U.S. has foreseen a highly-infectious virus is about to cause a pandemic? One month later, cases of pneumonia of unknown cause were detected in China and there was a pandemic three months later. Probably, it’s not just a coincidence.

Question 7

Japan, South Korea, Italy and Iran all reported that many of their first COVID-19 confirmed cases had no exposure history with China but showed connection with the United States. How come?

Genetic research shows that the type of novel coronavirus found in China belongs to Group C, but Group A and Group B viruses – Group C’s parental and grand parental viruses – are both found in the United States. Why? A Japanese patient was diagnosed with influenza in Hawaii but was tested positive for Covid-19 when he returned to Japan. How to explain that?

Some COVID-19 cases in the U.S. had no connection with China whatsoever. So where does it come from?

Question 8

You’ve got no reason to deny that the 1918 Pandemic originated within your territory. But you let Spain bear the blame for as long as a century. Don’t you feel shame on that?

History seems to repeat itself. So, is the U.S. playing the trick again and attempting to label the COVID-19 as the “Chinese Virus”?

Question 9

The 1918 Pandemic, causing 1 billion infections, with a death toll “estimated to have been anywhere from 17 million to 50 million, and possibly as high as 100 million… one of the deadliest epidemics in human history,” according to Wikipedia, was proven originating in the U.S., but the U.S. has never apologised to the world.

So far, the origin of COVID-19 is still unknown, but the United States is requiring China for an apology, how ridiculous is that? Just to remind the 2009 H1N1 influenza pandemic killing 300,000 people also originated in the U.S., and also the same for HIV AIDS. So why not confess to the world?

Question 10

In movies, the U.S. is fond of playing the role of the world saviour. The image of Captain America is one of its most popular symbols. However, in reality, in the face of a disaster like COVID-19, where is Captain America?

The U.S. is not doing enough to protect its citizens at home or on the Diamond Princess cruise ship. It even attempted to make Japan responsible for Americans on Diamond Princess. How does the U.S. have the brass to do all [this] and accuse China of being irresponsible?

While China bought the world valuable time to battle COVID-19, the U.S. accused China of being passive and lacking transparency. Well, when the White House instructed the C.D.C. to stop tallying the people tested for COVID-19, did that count as transparency?

When the U.S. government advised its people not to wear masks, was it not being passive? Just too many questions call for the U.S.’s explanations. (Wang Fuhua, Ten questions for the U.S.: Where did the novel coronavirus come from?, 21 March 2020).

…..

The hypothesis of biological warfare behind the global pandemic had already been raised by Russian experts several weeks before. Like any opinion which is slightly different from the official version of western governments and their media agencies, the thesis was ridiculed and accused of being a ‘conspiracy theory.’ However, as soon as the official spokesman for the Foreign Ministry of the second largest economic power in the world publishes a note attesting to this possibility, it leaves the sphere of ‘conspiracy theories’ to enter the scene of public opinion and official government versions.

In addition to making the explanation of biological warfare official, Zhao Lijian – the spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry raised important questions about the pandemic data in the United States: “When did patient zero begin in US? How many people are infected? What are the names of the hospitals? It might be US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make public your data! US owe us an explanation!”

The supreme leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Khomeini, ordered on the same day of the declaration of the Chinese Ministry the creation of a unified centre of scientific research specialised in the fight against the COVID-19. The reason, according to the Iranian spiritual and political leader, was motivated by evidence that the pandemic is a biological attack. These are his words: “The establishment of a headquarters to fight the outbreak [of COVID-19] occurs due to the presence of evidence that indicates the possibility of a biological attack, signalling that it is necessary that all coping services [to the COVID-19] be under the command of a unified headquarters.”

In fact, what the mainstream western media has called a ‘conspiracy’ has been manifested in U.S. defence programmes for a long time. One must briefly recall the official document named Rebuilding America’s Defenses, published by the conservative think tank “Project for a new American Century”, where we can clearly read: “… advanced forms of biological warfare that can target specific genotypes may transform biological warfare from the realm of terror to a politically useful tool.”

Taking into account that the document was published in 2000, one can see that the possibility of biological warfare has been carefully considered and worked on by American strategists for at least two decades. However, the projects are even older. An article published in 2008 tells a brief history of biological warfare technology, tracing the remote origins of this practice by the American armed forces. (S. Lendman, The Bush Administration’s secret biowarfare agenda, 28 July 2008).

In this genealogy of biological warfare, one finds reports of the use of bio-weapons in wars in great conflicts of the last century, such as the second world war, the Korea war and the conflicts with Cuba. Even so, until 12 March 2020, the mere fact of mentioning this hypothesis for COVID-19 was rejected as conspiracy.

One should remember that the Pentagon has 400 military laboratories around the world, the activities of which are still obscure; the United States has not yet made a clear statement about the COVID-19 data in its territory, having not yet communicated the identity of its patient zero and maintaining uncertain information about the number of persons infected. Chinese scientists conducted a complex study in which they concluded that the virus did not originate in China, but that it had multiple and diverse sources from the Hunan marine seafood market from where the virus subsequently spread.

In February 2020 the Japanese media agency Ashi TV reported that the virus originated in the United States, not China, and that Washington would be omitting its actual numbers, with some cases of death attributed to influenza being, in fact, camouflaged cases of COVID-19; on 27 February 2020 a Taiwanese virologist presented a series of flowcharts on a television programme, corroborating the thesis that the virus has an American origin, providing a scientific explanation to the flow of the virus sources devoid of any geopolitical purpose.

Another curious fact is that China has been unexpectedly affected by epidemic phenomena, particularly during the period of the trade war between Beijing and Washington. Only between 2018 and the beginning of 2020, the country recorded epidemic episodes of H7N4, H7N9 – two variations of bird flu – and African swine flu. Also, the United States has not officially responded to any of such claims, remaining silent about the presence of COVID-19 situation in its territory.

Only by speculation, one may consider that the circumstances of the case present a very extensive number of possibilities about what in fact COVID-19 is. Obviously, it is possible that it is not a biological weapon – and this is the official version of most of the governments and media agencies and governments. However, once this hypothesis has been raised and no concrete evidence to the contrary is presented, it is also possible that it is a biological weapon.

The most important thing to do is to dispel the myth that biological wars are conspiracy theories. One must consider this possibility seriously and analyse the evidences in search of real solutions. Biological weapons are methods which have long been used and which form a fundamental part of modern warfare, the costs of which are less than the methods of direct confrontation of the old war of mobilisation – and the advantages of which are greater. (Lucas Leiroz de Almeida, Beijing believes COVID-19 is abiological weapon, Global Research, 18 March 2020).

Continued Wednesday …

