COVID-19: Where was it born: China, the United States or Ukania? (A diabolical struggle: part 4)

Early in January 2020 President Trump began contending that the coronavirus was “Made in China.” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo referring to it as the “Wuhan coronavirus.”

‘The Big Lie’ started on 30 January when the WHO Director General, pressured by powerful U.S. economic interest, declared a global public health emergency with only 150 “confirmed cases” (by the WHO) outside China and with only six cases in the U.S.A. And it was called a pandemic.

“Fake media” immediately went into high gear. China was held responsible for “spreading infection” worldwide.

On 31 January 2020 President Trump announced that he would deny entry to the U.S. of both Chinese and foreign nationals “who have travelled in China in the last 14 days.” This immediately triggered a crisis in air travel, transportation, U.S.-China business relations as well as freight and shipping transactions.

While the “Made in China” coronavirus label served as a pretext, the unspoken objective was to bring the Chinese economy to its knees. It was an act of “economic warfare”, which has contributed to undermining both China’s economy as well as that of most ‘western’ countries – allies of the U.S., leading to a wave of bankruptcies, not to mention unemployment, collapse of the tourist industry, et cetera.

Moreover, Trump’s “Made in China” coronavirus label almost immediately as of early February triggered a campaign against ethnic Chinese throughout the ‘western world.’

On 11 March a new decision was taken. The Trump Administration imposed a 30-day ban on Europeans entering the United States through the suspension of air-travel with the European Union – with the exception of Britain and Ireland.

America had started waging its ‘economic war’ against Western Europe, while using COVID-19 as an excuse.

European governments took their measures. In Italy a lockdown prevailed, ordered by the Prime Minister. Large cities in Northern Italy including Milano and Torino literally closed down. Confusion, fear and intimidation prevailed.

By late February, financial manipulation characterised stock market transactions worldwide. The stock value of airlines companies collapsed overnight. Those who had foreknowledge of Trump’s 11 March decision to ban transatlantic flights from E.U. countries made a bundle of money. It is called ‘short-selling’ in the derivative market among other speculative ops. Institutional speculators including hedge funds with ‘inside information’ had already placed their bets.

More generally, a massive transfer of money wealth occurred, among the largest in world history, leading to countless bankruptcies, not to mention the loss of lifelong savings engineered through the collapse of financial markets. This process continued. It would be naive to believe that these occurrences are spontaneous, based on market forces. They are deliberate. They are part of a carefully designed plan involving powerful financial interests.

A new bombshell followed: the White House rhetoric of accusing China of spreading the “Wuhan virus” worldwide has been refuted by both Japanese and Chinese reports. Scientific analysis discussed by many informed sources, such as Professor F.A. Boyle, and writers such as Larry Romanoff suggests that the virus was “Made in America.”

In February, the Japanese Asahi news report – both the print and TV edition – claimed that the coronavirus originated in the U.S., not in China, and that some – or many – of the 14,000 American deaths attributed to influenza may have in fact have resulted from the coronavirus.

And on 12 March, in a statement to the U.S. Congress, House Oversight Committee, the Director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert R. Redfield unwittingly “spilled the beans.” He candidly admitted that some cases diagnosed as seasonal flu could have been coronavirus.

When did this occur? In October, in November? What was the chronology? Dr. Redfield’s statement was corroborated by both Japanese and Taiwanese virologists. Japan and Taiwan are two countries which are staunch allies of the U.S.A.

It is worth noting that a Taiwan virologist “stated that the U.S. has recently[?] had more than 200 “pulmonary fibrosis” cases that resulted in death due to patients’ inability to breathe, … He said he … [had] informed the U.S. health authorities to consider seriously those deaths as resulting from the coronavirus, … [He] then stated that the virus outbreak may have begun earlier than assumed, suggesting “We must look to September of 2019.”

China’s Foreign Ministry has reacted to Dr. Redfield’s statements intimating that the virus could have originated in the U.S. “When did ‘Patient Zero’ begin in the U.S.?” asked China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian. Of course ‘when’ is the fundamental question. Others would follow. “How many people are infected, what are the names of the hospitals?” with prompt replies: “It might be U.S. Army that brought epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent, U.S. give us an explanation.”

People worldwide were being misled. They were told: “It’s going to get worse.” The otherwise very prudent Chancellor Angela Merkel stated without a shred of evidence that “70 per cent of the German population could contract coronavirus if more is not done to stop its spread.”

In several countries, the economy closed down. Supermarkets, shopping malls, offices, factories, schools, universities come to a standstill. People were confined to their homes. Fear and intimidation prevailed.

In the meantime, coinciding with COVID-19 lockdown in Italy, 30,000 U.S. troops were being dispatched to the European Union, under U.S.-N.A.T.O.’s ‘Defend Europe 2020’ war games against Russia, in the largest military deployment since the second world war. The COVID-19 pandemic was not the ‘cause’ of this unfolding economic and social crisis, but it became the ‘pretext’ for the implementation of a carefully designed ‘operation’ – supported by media disinformation – which destabilises national economies, impoverishes large sectors of the world population and literally undermines the lives of millions of people. This amounted to a veritable act of war.

It was by no means clear what would happen next. The geopolitics are complex. How will economic events unfold? Will the world be made to suffer the consequences of the combative U.S.-China relations?

Those who formulated America’s ‘undeclared economic war’ against China, failed to envisage the potential backlash on the U.S. economy.

In a matter of months, if normal U.S.-China trade relations and transportation are not resumed, the impacts on the national economies of western countries could be devastating.

A large share of goods displayed in America’s shopping malls, including major brands are ‘Made in China’. ‘Made in China’ is the backbone of retail trade in the United States which indelibly sustains household consumption in virtually all major commodity categories from clothing, footwear, hardware, electronics, toys, jewellery, household fixtures, medical supplies, medicine and prescription drugs, TV sets, cell phones, et cetera. And the same is for Australia. ‘Made in China’ also dominates the production of a wide range of industrial inputs, advanced technology, machinery, building materials, automotive, parts and accessories, et cetera – not to mention the extensive sub-contracting of Chinese companies on behalf of U.S. conglomerates.

While the U.S. has a powerful and sophisticated financial apparatus – which has the ability to manipulate trade and stock markets worldwide, America’s ‘real economy’ is in a shambles. Production does not take place in the U.S. – and little in Australia. ‘The producers’ have given up production.

In addition, China holds a large part of the U.S. public debt that it could readily convert into real assets overnight, with disastrous consequences.

Moreover, China has overtaken the U.S. in several high-tech areas including 5G. And with an internal market of 1.4 billion people, coupled with a global export market under the ‘Belt and Road initiative,’ the Chinese economy will have the upper hand. (M. Chossudovsky, Coronavirus COVID-19: “Made in China” or “Made in America” , 14 March 2020).

When Zhao Lijian, a spokeperson for the China’s Foreign Ministry, voiced the possibility that “it might be U.S. Army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan” Beijing was sending up a trial balloon signalling that the gloves were finally off. Zhao Lijian made a direct connection with the Military Games in Wuhan in October 2019, which included a delegation of 369 U.S. military.

Zhao had obviously come to the conclusion that COVID-19 was already in effect in the U.S. before being identified in Wuhan. Adding all that to the fact that coronavirus genome variations in Iran and Italy were sequenced and it was revealed they do not belong to the variety that infected Wuhan, Chinese media were now openly asking questions and drawing a connection with the closing in August last year of the “unsafe” military bioweapon lab at Fort Detrick, the Military Games, and the Wuhan epidemic. Some of these questions had been asked – with no response – inside the U.S. itself.

Extra questions linger about the opaque Event 201 in New York on 18 to 27 October 2019: a rehearsal for a worldwide pandemic caused by a deadly virus: COVID-19. This telling coincidence occurred one month before the outbreak in Wuhan.

Event 201 was sponsored by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Economic Forum, the Central Intelligence Agency, Bloomberg L.P., the John Hopkins Foundation and the United Nations. The World Military Games opened in Wuhan exactly on the same day: 18 October.

Irrespective of its origin, which is still not conclusively established, despite the ignorant Trump’s tweets about the “Chinese virus,” COVID-19 already poses immensely serious questions about bio-politics and bio-terror.

The working hypothesis of COVID-19 as a very powerful but not Armageddon-provoking bio-weapon identifies it as a perfect vehicle for widespread social control – on a global scale.

A fully masked President Xi visit to Wuhan early in March was a graphic demonstration to the whole world that China, with immense sacrifice, was winning a kind of ‘people’s war’ against COVID-19, while Russia was helping to kick-start the inevitable recovery of the Chinese economy. The chessboard was changing at breakneck speed. Once Beijing identified COVID-19 as a bio-weapon attack, the ‘people’s war’ was launched with the full force of the state. The geopolitical plan was about to enter a new stage, which will be used by Beijing substantially to recalibrate the interaction with the West – and under very different frameworks when it comes to the United States and the European Union.

In pursuance of that plan, Beijing sent an Air China flight to Italy carrying 2,300 big boxes full of masks bearing the script: “We are waves from the same sea, leaves from the same tree, flowers from the same garden.” China also sent a hefty humanitarian support to Iran, significantly aboard eight flights from Mahan Air – a privately owned Iranian airline – which is under illegal, unilateral Trump Administration sanctions.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić could not have been more explicit when he lamented: “The only country that can help us is China. By now, you all understood that European solidarity does not exist. That was a fairy tale on paper.”

Under harsh sanctions and demonised since forever, Cuba is still able to perform breakthroughs – even on biotechnology. The anti-viral Interferon Alpha 2b – a therapeutic, not a vaccine, has been used with some success in the treatment of COVID-19. A joint venture in China is producing an inhalable version, and at least fifteen nations are already interested in importing the therapeutic.

One should compare all that with the Trump Administration offering $1 billion to poach German scientists working at biotech firm CureVac, based in Tubingen, on an experimental vaccine against COVID-19, to have it as a vaccine “only for the United States.”

According to a recent work, the world is facing a choice between a Malthusian strand – inspired by Social Darwinism – “led by the Johnson-Trump-Bolsonaro trio” and, on the other side, a strand pointing to the “requalification of public health as a fundamental tool,” exemplified by China, South Korea and Italy. There are key lessons to be learned from Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan. Dr. Sandro Mezzadra, who teaches political theory at the university of Bologna, is the co-author with Brett Neilson of the seminal The Politics of Operations: Excavating Contemporary Capitalism, Duke University Press, Durham, N.C., U.S.A. 2019, is already trying to conceptualise as the world stands now in terms of fighting COVID-19.

The stark option – the authors note – is between a “natural population selection,” with thousands of dead, and “defending society” by employing “variable degrees of authoritarianism and social control.”

Amid so much doom and gloom, one should look at Italy: it chose the Wuhan option, with immensely serious consequences for its already fragile economy. Quarantined Italians remarkably reacted by singing from their balconies: a true act of metaphysical revolt.

The G-7 ‘leaders’ had to resort to a video-conference to realise how clueless they are – even as China’s fight against COVID-19 gave ‘the West’ a head start of several weeks.

Shanghai-based Dr. Zhang Wenhong, one of China’s top infectious disease experts, whose analyses have been very accurate thus far, said that China has emerged from the darkest days in the ‘people’s war’ against COVID-19. But he does not think this will be over soon. In the meantime, Wall Street is speaking a different language. It continued to be principally concerned with money. On the market – as it were – systemic risk appeared quite more severe in 2020 than in 1979, 1987 or 2008 because of the hugely heightened danger that the $1.5 quadrillion derivative market would collapse.

There was little time to understand the consequences of COVID-19 for the future of neo-liberal turbo-capitalism. What is certain is that the whole global economy has been hit by an insidious, invisible circuit breaker. This may be just a “coincidence.” Or it could be seen as part of a possible, massive strategic operation creating the perfect geo-political and social engineering environment for full-spectrum dominance. That was a language more familiar to the United States.

Still, the question remained: would imperial elites be still determined to keep waging a full-spectrum-dominance hybrid war against China? (P. Escobar, China locked in hybrid war with US, Asia Times, 17 March 2020).

The Trump Administration still persisted in blaming China for Covid-19 and insisted in measuring the impact of the virus’ progression. The United States and most of its client states, such as Australia, ridiculed the claims and the analysis that the virus could have originated in the United States. But the spread of information and restatements of evidence from all sides, including in the U.S. itself, had become too intense.

Chinese virologists had discovered conclusively that the original source of the virus was not China, nor Wuhan, nor the seafood market, but had been traced to the United States, a credible possibility being that the virus might have originated at the U.S. Military’s bio-weapons lab at Fort Detrick – which was shut down by the C.D.C. in July, because of outbreaks, and brought to China during the World Military Games in October 2019. Also, Japanese and Taiwanese virologists arrived independently at the conclusion that the virus could have originated in the US.

The American media – as well as the Australian – did their best from before the beginning to deflect culpability by offering tales of bats, snakes, pangolins, the seafood market; and the C.I.A. tale leaked through the Voice of America and Radio Free Asia that the virus leaked from the Wuhan University, which incidentally is not a bio-weapons facility. The media reported that Chinese researchers had participated – seven years ago – in similar virus research funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health, thus somehow insinuating Chinese culpability, ignoring that the prior research was irrelevant to current events.

Those media had been very skilful in speaking first, and thus creating ‘official’ narrative of a current event while flooding their sources with sufficient finger-pointing to preclude a gullible public the time logically to assemble the pieces on their own.

Those media ignored the very fact that few countries would either create or release a biological weapon which attacks primarily itself. They ignored, too, the geopolitical likelihood of an ‘end game’: that a virus is a powerful weapon of economic warfare, able to do to China’s economy what a trade war could not do.

Casual readers tend to ignore the fact that, in the view of the Trump Administration, there are many solid geopolitical reasons to attack China, Iran and Italy, the remaining countries merely constituting unfortunate collateral damage.

Many virus articles on COVID-19 containing this and similar ‘information’ had been published by second-tier internet news sites, some articles gaining enormous readership with hundreds of thousands of downloads and much re-posting. Many of these articles were translated and published on websites all around the world. Simultaneously, many posts were made on Chinese social media speculating on the odd circumstances and long chain of unusual coincidences which led to the virus outbreak in Wuhan.

Eventually, the major Chinese media outlets made the same claims – that the virus could have originated in the U.S. and that the Americans were engaging in a massive cover-up.

Then, Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry, made the story official, through a number of posts on U.S. social media. One major media article, this in The New York Times, noted that “Zhao’s remarks were spread on China’s most prominent social media platform, Weibo … [and] had been viewed more than 160 million times, along with screenshots of the original Twitter posts.”

But Zhao Lijian’s witter posts, being an official source which could not easily be ignored, claiming the virus was brought to China from the U.S. during the Military Games, and demanding an explanation from the U.S., were receiving too much public attention to be ignored. They all generated sufficient political pressure to force the western media to respond. In doing so, they chose to ignore the facts of the message and trashing the messenger.

On 12 March the U.K. Guardian ran a story claiming that China was “pushing propaganda” about the virus coming from the U.S. (Lily Kuo, ‘American coronavirus’: China pushes propaganda casting doubt on virus origin, 12 March 2020).

On 13 March The New York Times ran a similar story of a “China coronavirus conspiracy” of false claims about the source of the virus. (China spins tale that the U.S. Army started the coronavirus epidemic).

Then, on 14 March A.B.C. News ran a story titled “False claims about sources of coronavirus cause spat between the U.S., China,” in which it ridiculed China and the claims of a U.S.-virus. The Seattle Times published a version of the story, stating that “China is pushing a new theory about the origins of COVID-19: It is an American disease … introduced by members of the U.S. Army who visited Wuhan in October. There is not a shred of evidence to support that, but the notion received an official endorsement from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, whose spokesman accused American officials of not coming clean about what they know about the disease.” The U.K. Independent published its own version of “China’s conspiracy theory”, (Coronavirus conspiracy theory that Covid-19 originated in US spreading in China, 12 March 2020), as did C.N.N.

The A.B.C. article claimed that “Assistant Secretary David Stilwell gave [Chinese] Ambassador Cui Tiankai a “very stern representation of the facts,” claiming Cui was “very defensive” in the face of this “official” American assault. The U.S. State Department is quoted as having said: “We wanted to put the [Chinese] government on notice we won’t tolerate [conspiracy theories] for the good of the Chinese people and the world.”

Following that, The Washington Post, Bloomberg, and half a dozen other press wires and media outlets welcomed the opportunity to trash this ‘conspiracy theory’ at its source. Obviously, had the public information campaign and the resulting political pressure continued, one could easily have concluded that the fact of the United States being the source of the “China” virus was ‘self-evident.’ (L. Romanoff, COVID-19: All Truth Has Three Stages, Global Research, 19 March 2020).

Some doubts were still lingering, disturbing the largely accepted view that the outbreak originated in a fish market in Wuhan, China. That could have become the largely unchallenged conclusion since China is well known for its extensive network of high technical laboratories and since the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome virus began in China last year.

