COVID-19 and the coming surge of violence against Women …

If you doubt the truth of the above title in an Australian context …

Simply google 1/ COVID-19 isolation could create ‘fertile ground for domestic violence’ (From: euractiv.com). 2/ Fears of domestic violence (From: https://www.dw.com/en/top-stories/s-9097).

The studies on this matter are already coming out of China, Germany, and France.

From France …

“On the day that France’s President Emmanuel Macron announced sweeping plans to go into a 15-day period of enforced lockdown from Tuesday, concerns also arose as to the potential increase in cases of gender-based domestic violence, following a previous surge in China under similar conditions. The crisis that we are going through and the quarantine could unfortunately create a fertile ground of domestic violence, read a statement from France’s Secretary of State in charge of Gender Equality, Marlène Schiappa, adding that with the new quarantine measures in France, “the situation of emergency shelters for female victims of domestic violence is a major concern.”

From Germany …

“Shelters and counseling centers also fear that domestic and sexual violence among adults will increase significantly in the coming weeks as more people work from home. Others face being made redundant or have already been let go due to the economic repercussions of coronavirus — adding to stressful circumstances in the home. Similar trends have already been reported in China where in some places, the number of domestic abuse cases was three times as high as usual after weeks of strict isolation measures.” “Under the current measures in place in Germany, the violent partner is less likely to leave the apartment, making it almost impossible for victims to reach out and call advice centers,” Katja Grieger from the Federal Association of Women’s Counselling and Rape Crisis Centers (bff) told DW.

Australia is currently experiencing the sad sight of people, under the pressure of anxiety and fear, unleashing aggression upon each other in our supermarkets and chemist shops. We have not even begun to think about the level of aggression that is about to be unleashed on some women in some of our homes.

On March 28, at 11 am, I am standing on my footpath (observing all of the current ‘social distancing’ regulations, with a sign saying that I oppose the level of violence directed at women. Under the auspices of The March of Decent Men (Facebook) I invite you, man or woman, to do the same.

Let’s stop it before it starts to happen.

Like what we do at The AIMN? You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight. Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



