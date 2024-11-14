Cop 30 Climate Summit probable change of venue – CorporateHub, Hades

By Nicholas Beelzebub Lucifer

I was a bit disappointed not to be invited to Cop 29, the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference. But cheered up by the fact that anybody who’s really anybody is boycotting this fossil fuel financial talkfest anyway – Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra. Heck, even little U.S. hanger-on Australia, is not sending their little man.

to support climate action, right from its original reluctance to sign and ratify Kyoto, through to its later

My minions have worked on behalf of the polluting industries, and little Australia has been especially ingenious in

But now it is time to take things into my own hands. So, while Brazil planned for COP 30 is a reasonable venue choice – (I’m happy that President Lula da Silva is boycotting COP 29 ) – well, it’s not adequate. COP 30 should be held in my capital – CorporateHub, Hades.

It’s been so encouraging – in 2023 – the work of Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, and now Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev at Cop 29 –

I’ve waited a long time, since I was so unjustly expelled from my top position in that pompous smug country up above, that tries to boringly suck up souls. Indeed, since then, my goal has been to “go up and down, to and fro in the earth, seeking to destroy the souls of men.” I’ve had moderate success, with quite a few men. Women have been more difficult, but they shouldn’t count anyway. Indeed, if we can eliminate abortion, contraception, family planning etc, they’ll soon be put back in their place.

Mightily powerful and great as I am, I could use a bit of help from the human species. And now comes the time of opportunity. Not only is the USA President boycotting the current climate conference, but the President-elect, Donald Trump is strongly on my side on this climate matter(and on quite a few others!). Under Trump the USA will: again withdraw from the Paris agreement,

end climate reporting and regulation, politicising Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria and related climate policies,

hinder the renewable energy transition by gutting Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). His appointments to his coming administration brings joy to my heart: they mostly focus on my other favourite causes – like hatred of China, and support for Israel’s genocide of Gazans. But I’m sure that Trump will bring thorough attention to the climate issue. He’s starting by choosing Lee Zeldin to lead the Environment Protection Agency. I am disappointed that he’s excluded my old friend Mike Pompeo. But there’s plenty of time to remedy that, when Donald moves on from those primary causes. Happily the great Elon Musk used to be on the side of the climate activists – but now, dedicated to colonising Mars, Elon is back in my camp. In the meantime, COP 29 is making a good start. Papua New Guinea’s pulled out of the climate summit due to frustration over “empty promises and inaction”. Squabbles over finance are the big thing now, in notoriously corrupt Azerbaijan. Already, Argentina has withdrawn due to dissatisfaction over climate finance negotiations. UN Secretary-General António Guterres warns of “a stampede of greed that crushes the poor.”