Conservative Dumb Ideological People

We are so polite are we not? We, the true Quiet Australians. We who are not so easily drawn or sucked in by facile ideological mantras. We have been vilified as latte sippers, as inner-city green avocado smashers, as a protest rent-a-crowd, as subversive not run with the crowd farmers, as doctors’ wives, and as dole bludgers.

And we have worn all of that bullshit with patience. We grew up in a system where we thought our vote would make a difference. We grew up in a system where we thought that appeals to logic and reason would make a difference.

Yet, in front of our faces, right now, we are faced with the fact that our barely elected government is ruled by second rate ideological dumb shits. We are ruled by people who push back against logic, reason, science, and fairness. The Speer’s interview with Morrison was appalling, not at the Speers end, but at the Morrison end.

Here we are at a point where the effects of climate change are searing us yet all our PM could do was dissemble and tread a waste of a nothing path in order not to upset the absolute dills who consume both space and oxygen on the right wing of his party.

Morrison states that he understands our anger, well, I posit the point that Morrison doesn’t have a clue about the true depth of our anger. We, the true Quiet Australians, are not End of Days idiotic believers in trite mantra-speak, nor are we mindless consumers of the endless jobs and growth myth. We want real change, verifiable change, and urgent change based on the tsunami of climate change science that is barrelling in from every direction.

Our PM and his cohort came very late to the current and awful circumstance concerning the Australian fires. He and his cohort are still, still, trotting out their empty mantra of emission targets being met under the tricky fudging of carry forward figures.

This current government is moribund. It has failed in its primary responsibility of defending and ensuring the safety of the Australian people, and it has to be thrown out. Either through the ballot box, or through action taken on our streets.

