Connie Fierravanti-Wells hits peak weird

Backbench Liberal Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells has just raised, or is that lowered, the bar on fake news.

In a painfully obvious attempt to move the conversation from climate change and emissions reduction to national security and law and order, Connie has used a speech in the Senate and her twitter account to warn us all of a “sinister collective” of ecoterrorists who are responsible for the bushfires and to reassure us that our tough pollies on the beat will save us by looking at metadata – seriously!

Extreme activism & perhaps “eco-terrorism”? With satellite data showing 87% of #bushfiresAustralia man-made (40% deliberately lit), it’s time to use communications meta-data in the investigation of arsonists. Are they lone actors or part of a sinister collective? #auspol

The police have tried in vain to point out to the politicians that most of the people cautioned or charged with fire-related offences were for failure to comply with fire bans (e.g. lighting BBQ grills or campfires in ban areas) or reckless disposal of lit cigarettes or matches or trying to do unauthorised hazard reduction burning on their own property.

The fire chiefs have said arson has played a very small role with dry lightning and fallen power lines starting most of the fires.

Regardless of the ignition source, climate change has unquestionably contributed to the ferocity and extent of these fires.

As for the Senator’s conspiracy theory that environmentalists are deliberately lighting the fires in a co-ordinated attempt to….what Connie? Destroy ecosystems? Drive species to extinction?

It’s you guys who are doing that, and unlike Keating, you aren’t doing us slowly.

The ecoterrorists are those who rape and pollute our environment for their own profit. They are not oblivious to the harm they are causing – they just don’t care.

Do the Coalition draw straws in the morning to see who will take one for the team by doing or saying something so weird it deflects attention from the real disasters?

Anyway, Connie, you get the Pathetic Piffle award for today. Congrats.

